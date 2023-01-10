Read full article on original website
Bicyclist dies after being hit in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed Tuesday afternoon in Modesto. According to an accident report, it happened around 3:20 p.m. on Almond Avenue near Elm Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a Chevrolet sedan and BMX-style bicycle with damage, as...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Three Injured in Solo Car Crash on Highway 108-120 Near Oakdale
The California Highway Patrol reported that three parties were injured in a single-vehicle collision near Oakdale on January 7, 2023. The solo car crash occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Highway 108-120 in the vicinity of Lancaster Road, according to officials. Details on the Single-Vehicle Collision on Highway 108-120 Near...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Crash Involving FedEx Truck on I-205 and Grant Line Road in Tracy
On the morning of January 10, 2023, the California Highway Patrol reported a collision involving a FedEx truck on Interstate 205 in Tracy. The incident occurred around 10:25 a.m. on eastbound I-205 at the West Grant Line Road offramp, officials said. Details on the FedEx Truck Collision on Interstate 205...
Man wanted for killing relative and another person in Hilmar, arrested in Sacramento
The 40-year-old man wanted for killing his relative and another person in the community of Hilmar has been arrested in Sacramento County.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multi-Vehicle Collision Involving Big Rig on SR-99 in Stockton
On Friday, January 6, 2023, the California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle wreck on SR-99 in the Stockton area. The crash involved several vehicles, including a big rig, and occurred around 9:20 p.m. Details on the Multi-Vehicle Wreck on SR-99 in Stockton. CHP traffic officers responded to the scene of...
Merced County double homicide suspect arrested in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man wanted for a double homicide in Hilmar is now in custody. According to the Merced County Sheriff's Office, Sacramento County deputies arrested 40-year-old Victor Bazan Wednesday night. Bazan was wanted in connection with a double homicide that happened Tuesday night at a home on...
Not everyone heeding evacuation order near San Joaquin River, Newman
NEWMAN, Calif. — As the San Joaquin River continues to rise near the city of Newman in Stanislaus County, emergency officials have put an evacuation order in effect. The order is for the Newman area of the San Joaquin River and "East" River Road. Renee, who didn't provide her...
centralvalleytv.net
Double Homicide Investigated in Merced County, Warrant Issued For Suspect
HILMAR – Authorities with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 40 year old man in connection to a double homicide that happened Tuesday night. Authorities responded to the 19000 block of American Avenue regarding a possible homicide Tuesday night. Arriving deputies located two adult victims deceased.
DA: Almond shaker thief arrested, charged in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing an almond shaker several times, officials from the Merced County District Attorney’s Office said. DA’s office investigators say they received a call on Dec. 19, 2022, from a local farmer reporting the theft of a COE S7 Almond Shaker. After investigators […]
San Joaquin County homeowner shot by suspects during burglary
STOCKTON, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in San Joaquin County are searching for a suspect after an attempted home invasion turned into a shooting in the rural, agricultural area between the cities of Stockton and Lodi Tuesday. Around 1:30 p.m., a 49-year-old homeowner attempted to stop a burglary at...
pioneerpublishers.com
Pittsburg teen’s final hours and death remain a mystery
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 10, 2023) — Officials are still putting together the pieces swirling around a 19-year-old Pittsburg man’s disappearance on New Year’s Day and the discovery of his body alongside Highway 4 on Jan. 7. The Golden Gate Division of the California Highway Patrol...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Involving Tree in Contra Costa County
On the morning of Sunday, January 8, 2023, CHP traffic officers reported a fatality following a solo car accident on SR-24 in Lafayette. The incident occurred at approximately 10:25 a.m. on eastbound State Route 24 in the vicinity of Oak Hill Road and involved an SUV, according to officials. Details...
Man wanted for Hilmar double homicide may be in Stanislaus County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Merced County deputies need your help locating a man wanted for a double homicide in Hilmar. According to the sheriff’s office, it happened Tuesday night at a home in the 19000 block of American Avenue in Hilmar. Upon arrival, deputies found two people dead,...
Severe flooding in Merced County leaves some communities underwater
Across Merced County, many evacuation orders remain in place as the high water is just too dangerous to navigate.
Sheriff blasts ‘numbskulls running barricades’ in flooded Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke appealed to residents in evacuation areas to “please help us by helping yourself” in a video message recorded Tuesday morning. Sheriff Warnke had already issued an evacuation order for the entire town of Planada the same morning and deputies have been tasked with going door […]
40-year-old man wanted for killing his relative, another person in Hilmar
Two people were murdered in Hilmar Tuesday night and now there's an urgent search for the suspect.
KTVU FOX 2
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. east of Stockton on Wednesday. Wind speeds reached 90 miles per hour, which was strong enough to break many trees.
Video shows woman kidnapped in Hayward, one arrested by police
A woman in Hayward was found after she'd reportedly been kidnapped and assaulted, according to the Hayward Police Department.
As Bear Creek Water Levels Rise, Merced, Calif. Homes Face Flood Risks
While much of California is facing serious floods after torrential rain and an atmospheric river storm slammed the West Coast, some of the worst are currently taking place in Northern California's Merced County. Unfortunately, the water levels in the region's iconic Bear Creek have risen exponentially, to the point that thousands of families have been forced to evacuate their homes, while critical roads have been completely submerged in water.
3,000 gallons of ‘toilet mixture' and human waste flood Highway 4 after spill
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Highway 4 in Antioch was flooded with toilet mixture and human waste Wednesday after a spill near the Somersville Road exit, Contra Costa Health Services said. A HazMat team responded to clean up the spill, but it does not pose a threat to the public, county health services said. The waste […]
