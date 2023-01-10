ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

ABC10

Bicyclist dies after being hit in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed Tuesday afternoon in Modesto. According to an accident report, it happened around 3:20 p.m. on Almond Avenue near Elm Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a Chevrolet sedan and BMX-style bicycle with damage, as...
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Three Injured in Solo Car Crash on Highway 108-120 Near Oakdale

The California Highway Patrol reported that three parties were injured in a single-vehicle collision near Oakdale on January 7, 2023. The solo car crash occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Highway 108-120 in the vicinity of Lancaster Road, according to officials. Details on the Single-Vehicle Collision on Highway 108-120 Near...
OAKDALE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Crash Involving FedEx Truck on I-205 and Grant Line Road in Tracy

On the morning of January 10, 2023, the California Highway Patrol reported a collision involving a FedEx truck on Interstate 205 in Tracy. The incident occurred around 10:25 a.m. on eastbound I-205 at the West Grant Line Road offramp, officials said. Details on the FedEx Truck Collision on Interstate 205...
TRACY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multi-Vehicle Collision Involving Big Rig on SR-99 in Stockton

On Friday, January 6, 2023, the California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle wreck on SR-99 in the Stockton area. The crash involved several vehicles, including a big rig, and occurred around 9:20 p.m. Details on the Multi-Vehicle Wreck on SR-99 in Stockton. CHP traffic officers responded to the scene of...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Merced County double homicide suspect arrested in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man wanted for a double homicide in Hilmar is now in custody. According to the Merced County Sheriff's Office, Sacramento County deputies arrested 40-year-old Victor Bazan Wednesday night. Bazan was wanted in connection with a double homicide that happened Tuesday night at a home on...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Double Homicide Investigated in Merced County, Warrant Issued For Suspect

HILMAR – Authorities with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 40 year old man in connection to a double homicide that happened Tuesday night. Authorities responded to the 19000 block of American Avenue regarding a possible homicide Tuesday night. Arriving deputies located two adult victims deceased.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Pittsburg teen’s final hours and death remain a mystery

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 10, 2023) — Officials are still putting together the pieces swirling around a 19-year-old Pittsburg man’s disappearance on New Year’s Day and the discovery of his body alongside Highway 4 on Jan. 7. The Golden Gate Division of the California Highway Patrol...
PITTSBURG, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Involving Tree in Contra Costa County

On the morning of Sunday, January 8, 2023, CHP traffic officers reported a fatality following a solo car accident on SR-24 in Lafayette. The incident occurred at approximately 10:25 a.m. on eastbound State Route 24 in the vicinity of Oak Hill Road and involved an SUV, according to officials. Details...
LAFAYETTE, CA
GreenMatters

As Bear Creek Water Levels Rise, Merced, Calif. Homes Face Flood Risks

While much of California is facing serious floods after torrential rain and an atmospheric river storm slammed the West Coast, some of the worst are currently taking place in Northern California's Merced County. Unfortunately, the water levels in the region's iconic Bear Creek have risen exponentially, to the point that thousands of families have been forced to evacuate their homes, while critical roads have been completely submerged in water.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
