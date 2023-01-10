ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Pelicans Overwhelm Wizards To Break Losing Streak

By Chris Dodson
Pelicans Scoop
Pelicans Scoop
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jgeRc_0k9AhozW00

The New Orleans Pelicans score 15 straight to run away from the Washington Wizards.

The New Orleans Pelicans needed a big night from CJ McCollum and the NBPA President delivered with 34 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist, and 1 block on 12/21 shooting in a 132-112 road win over the Washington Wizards.

Jonas Valanciunas added 27 points and 12 rebounds as the Pelicans got back into the win column. New Orleans had lost four of their last five games. The Pelicans scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to take a 115-88 lead with 8:44 to play and it was all but over in the American capital city.

With Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram remaining out,  due to injury, the Pelicans once again leaned on its other two respected veterans to pull out the win. New Orleans (25-16), which had lost four of five, took the lead early in the second quarter and never looked back in building a comfortable lead.

Washington (17-24) has lost three straight and was missing leading scorer Bradley Beal, who didn’t play for the fifth time in six games with a strained left hamstring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UyVuC_0k9AhozW00

Jan 9, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) dribbles as Washington Wizards forward Taj Gibson (67) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Kyle Kuzma scored 19 points before fouling out with 9:03 to play. Kuzma picked up a technical foul in the second quarter and eventually marched off the court when picking up a sixth foul.

The Pelicans quickly fell behind 10-0 in the first two minutes of the game but Willie Green spent a timeout just 1:44 into the first quarter to right the ship. McCollum scored 12 straight points in a 2:36 span of the first quarter and New Orleans was back on track.

“That was a tough moment at the start of the game,” Valanciunas said. “We knew that was not us and we had to man up and play better defense, play better offense. We changed that.”

Naji Marshall continued his breakout season with 18 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal. Fan-favorite Jose Alvarado added 10 points and 5 assists to help the Pelicans end a decade-plus drought in D.C., winning for the first time on the Wizards’ home floor since Jan. 1, 2011, when Willie Green was a New Orleans reserve guard.

Devonte’ Graham (11 points, 6 assists) sank consecutive three-pointers to give New Orleans a 113-88 lead with 9:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. Those daggers all but put the game to bed.

“This was a game we had to have,” McCollum said on the postgame on-court interview after taking a few nights off.

He added of the time off between games, “I needed it. I needed it bad. I don’t normally ask for time off. I try to push through. Sometimes when you’re fatigued, bad things can happen. I was just trying to be smart. I’m 31. I’ve played for a long time, and I know my body.”

Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said his team was focused on the New Orleans defense most during his pregame press conference. The Pelicans have been very good on both ends of the floor, ranking seventh in offensive rating and fifth in defense. Standout G/F Herb Jones (5 points, 1 steal) suffered a bruised lower back in the second quarter and did not return to the rotations but the Pelicans were able to punch up another victory on their record.

“Most of the time when we come East we have a number of games in a row,” Green said. “Everything I’m saying is an excuse. The fact of the matter is teams try to take pride in taking care of the home court, coming out and playing in front of their home fans. Once again, you have to do a really good job of having a high-level game plan, and discipline for games like that.”

New Orleans scored 18 points off 10 Washington turnovers while the Wizards scored just four points off just four turnovers by the Pelicans. Dereon Seabron and Garrett Temple helped close out the win and Willie Green's squad ends the night in third place in the Western Conference standings.

The Pelicans are back in action on Wednesday when they face the Boston Celtics. Stay tuned to Pelicans Scoop for all the latest news.

Read More Pelicans News:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

McCollum scores 34, Pelicans beat Wizards 132-112

NEW ORLEANS — CJ McCollum scored 34 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 27 points and 12 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Washington Wizards 132-112 on Monday night. New Orleans (25-16), which had lost four of five, took the lead early in the second quarter and put the...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Celtics-Bulls takeaways: Grant Williams provides huge boost in C's win

The Boston Celtics returned home and treated the TD Garden crowd to a win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. With the victory, the C's evened the season series vs. the Bulls at two games apiece. Their third consecutive triumph improved their record to an NBA-best 29-12. Boston led...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideTheHeat

NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 9: New Orleans Pelicans Cruise Past Washington Wizards Behind C.J. McCollum’s 34-Point Performance

New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum had 34 points, five rebounds and two steals in the win against the Washington Wizards. Since losing star center Zion Williamson to injury, the Pelicans will need consistent offensive performances from their star players. OTHERS:. -Giannis Antetokounmpo’s double-double helped the Milwaukee Bucks rally from...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Chicago

Confident Bulls Charge Into Matchup With Wizards

Confident Bulls charge into matchup with Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A tough road loss isn't about to discourage the Chicago Bulls, who appear to be on the upswing at the season's midway point. And they will look to return to the win column when they visit the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Andre Drummond Faults Himself for Excessive Fouls Against Wizards

Drummond takes to Twitter to fault himself for fouls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Wednesday, the Bulls fell to an injury-riddled Washington Wizards team on the road, handing them a 19-23 record. Certainly, allowing offensive rebounds and fouling were two of the prominent issues, with a larger emphasis...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Flyers build some more with a statement type of win over Capitals

The Flyers cooled off another hot team by beating the Capitals, 5-3, Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Travis Konecny scored an empty-net goal to seal the victory and punctuate a hat trick. Owen Tippett was also excellent for the Flyers. With a goal and an assist, he set...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Daniel Gafford (ankle) questionable for Wizards on Wednesday

Washington Wizards forward Daniel Gafford (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Gafford's availability is currently in question after Chicago's big man suffered a recent right ankle sprain. Expect Rui Hachimura to see more minutes if Gafford is ruled out against a Chicago team ranked 20th in defensive rating.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Boston

Montgomery named Atlantic Division coach for All-Star Game

BOSTON -- Jim Montgomery has the Bruins firing on all cylinders in his first season in Boston, guiding the team to an NHL-best 68 points through 40 games. In a few weeks, we'll see what he can do with a team full of All Stars.With the Bruins sporting the best record in the league at 32-4-4, Montgomery was named the head coach for the Atlantic Division team at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game on Wednesday. He'll be matching wits with Carolina's Rod Brind'Amour (Metropolitan Division), Dallas' Peter DeBoer (Central), and former Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy (Pacific), who has the...
BOSTON, MA
Pelicans Scoop

Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans, LA
727
Followers
562
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the New Orleans Pelicans

 https://www.si.com/nba/pelicans

Comments / 0

Community Policy