ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willowbrook, IL

Sterigenics paying $408M to settle 870 lawsuits

By Alonzo Small, Julian Crews, Erik Runge
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijwpF_0k9Ah5YC00

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — A settlement is reached with Sterigenics and residents in the southwest suburbs following claims that emissions from an area plant led to cancer.

Sterigenics’ parent company, Sotera Health, agreed to pay more than $400 million to settle 870 lawsuits from neighbors near the former Willowbrook facility. The ruling comes after last year’s $363 million jury verdict with cancer survivor Sue Kamuda.

The lawsuits accused Sterigenics of knowingly exposing the public to cancer-causing chemicals for decades. A US Environmental Protection Agency report pointed to the likelihood that the Willowbrook plant was responsible for sizeable cancer clusters, with cases sprouting up near and around the facility located off Interstate 55 and Kingery Highway.

Closing arguments Thursday in first Sterigenics cancer case

The Willowbrook facility used ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment and other goods. It was closed by the state in 2019.

The settlement calls for the establishment of a program to compensate those who filed Sterigenics lawsuits, according to a written statement from Salvi, Schostok and Pritchard, who represented nearly 250 of the Sterigencis plaintiffs.

Sotera-Health-Settlement-Press-Release_Jan-9-2023-vF Download

In a statement, Sotera Health, in part, health denied any liability:

The agreements provide a pathway to comprehensively resolve the claims pending against
Sterigenics and Sotera Health LLC in Illinois and thereby enable the Company to focus it full
attention on operating the business, serving our customers and delivering on our mission of
Safeguarding Global Health®. Sterigenics maintains that its Willowbrook operations did not pose a safety risk to the community in which it operated and believes the evidence and science ultimately would have compelled the rejection of the plaintiffs’ claims, as occurred in the Teresa Fornek trial. However, years of biased media coverage in the greater Chicago area, the significant costs of posting a large bond in support of the appeal of the Kamuda verdict and the time and expense that would have been required to continue to contest hundreds of additional lawsuits through a multiyear process in the Illinois court system led us to conclude that resolving the pending Willowbrook EO cases would be in the best interest of the Company and its stakeholders. As we have done consistently throughout our history, we will continue to operate our facilities in compliance with applicable rules and regulations and best industry practices to ensure the safety of our employees, the communities in which we operate and patients around the world.”

The administration and completion of the settlement agreements are expected to take up to four months.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Nicor Gas customers may be eligible for $250 in bill assistance

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Eligible Nicor Gas residential customers can apply for a grant of up to $250 a year beginning next week. The Salvation Army’s Shield of Caring program will offer natural gas bill assistance to help families who are past-due on their monthly payments. The program aims to...
NAPERVILLE, IL
KICK AM 1530

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago homeowner says she worked tirelessly to get property tax bill mistakes fixed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An average work week for most people is 40 hours – and they get a paycheck for it.But one Chicago homeowner said she has easily put in 40 hours of work trying to get mistakes on her property tax bill fixed – and all she has gotten is a headache.She turned to CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov for help.Leslie, who wants to keep her name private, is a North Side condo owner.She spent months trying to fix exemption and address mistakes on her Cook County tax bill. She has a full file folder with the massive...
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Changes In Joliet For All Landlords

The City of Joliet has passed an amendment to the Systematic Rental Inspection Program. This affects ALL landlords. If you own any property you do not reside in, and someone else does, this is considered a rental property, per the ordinance. The ordinance also specifies that even if no rent...
JOLIET, IL
Forest Park Review

Court overrules state liquor board on initial Tap Room decision

The Cook County Circuit Court ruled that Mayor Rory Hoskins’ original decision to revoke Forest Park Tap Room’s liquor license back on Aug. 16, 2021 was justified, overruling the Illinois Liquor Control Commission’s ruling that his decision lacked sufficient legal grounds. The latest legal development is something...
FOREST PARK, IL
WGN News

Mayoral candidates talk public safety at online forum

CHICAGO — Four candidates running for Chicago Mayor in the Feb. 28 election made their pitches to prospective voters at an online mayoral forum Wednesday. Ja’Mal Green, Brandon Johnson, Sophia King and Kam Buckner took turns discussing a variety of issues affecting the City of Chicago — most specifically, public safety. “My wife and I […]
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Battered parents: a hidden epidemic

People around Oak Park and River Forest were stunned in August, 2014 at the news of Sheila Mack’s death while vacationing in Bali. Many of those people knew of problems between Sheila and her volatile daughter, Heather. But few thought it would end so tragically. Unfortunately, the case is...
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago bookstore stacked with orders after refund request

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bookstore in Wicker Park credits a viral tweet for a surge in business as online orders are pouring in at Volumes Bookcafe.But as CBS2's Noel Brennan shows us, it started with a customer asking for an unexpected refund.The business of owning a bookstore is not the most page-turning material. But Rebecca George has a good story."David versus Goliath kind of a thing."That tale is keeping shelves stocked at Volumes Bookcafe in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood."Bookstore people are fiercely loyal and will jump into fisticuffs, I think for any bookstore."Like any good book, this story has a...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Westchester Police Arrest Homicide Suspect

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The Westchester Police Department announced on Jan. 10 that they’ve arrested a suspect connected to the murder of a Maywood man who was fatally shot in Westchester last year. Westchester Police said they arrested Craig P. Satchell on Jan....
WESTCHESTER, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Lightfoot Campaign Asks CPS Teachers to Encourage Students to Help Her Win Reelection in Return for Credit

Video: The WTTW News Spotlight Politics team breaks down the biggest headlines of the day. (Produced by Alexandra Silets) Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign sent an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers Wednesday asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Firefighters battle massive fire in Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a massive fire Thursday evening in Schaumburg. Skycam 9 was above the fire near Lunt Avenue and Rodenburg Road. In a tweet, the village said Lunt Avenue is closed between Rodenburg Road and Wright Boulevard due to the fire. We are working to learn more details. This story will […]
SCHAUMBURG, IL
WGN News

WGN News

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy