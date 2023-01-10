Read full article on original website
Mike Budenholzer may be losing his grasp on one veteran on his roster. The Milwaukee Bucks head coach Budenholzer revealed on Monday that big man Serge Ibaka is not with the team at the moment and will not be joining them for their current four-game road trip (per Eric Nehm of The Athletic). Budenholzer cited only “personal reasons” for Ibaka’s absence.
Magic Johnson Says He Will Definitely Try To Squash The Beef Between Michael Jordan And Isiah Thomas
Magic Johnson wants to do everything in his power to end Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas' beef and bring them together.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
Golden State Warriors Are In A Great Position To Land LeBron James This Summer, Reveals NBA Executive
NBA executive believes the Golden State Warriors could trade for LeBron James this summer.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
NBA Fans Reacted To A Picture Of Tracy McGrady Staring At Rachel Nichols: "T-Mac Was Ready To Risk It All"
A picture of Tracy McGrady staring at Rachel Nichols went viral, and fans were quick to troll the NBA legend.
"Do I regret not playing anymore? Hell no, I don’t wanna play! - Allen Iverson on why he was perfectly content when he retired from the NBA
Off the court, what Iverson also considered a challenge was balancing his financial assets, which he admitted impacted his livelihood.
LOOK: Shaq Confidently Debuts New Haircut
At the age of 50, Shaq has decided to go for a new look. The once-dominant NBA center and Hall of Famer proudly showed off his new look during NBA Gametime on NBA TV. Shaq’s new look certainly is … something. While he confidently stepped onto the screen with his fresh “cut,” host Kristen Ledlow couldn’t contain her shock. Her very loud gasp could be heard across the country.
Ja Morant searching for 11-year-old Grizzlies fan whose autographed basketball was stolen
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is hoping to make contact with a fan who had her autographed basketball stolen during a game.
Trade rumors: Lakers interested in former Blue Devil
Cam Reddish isn't injured. He had a few promising outings earlier this season and is averaging 8.4 points while shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from the field across his 20 appearances. Even so, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau hasn't played the former Duke basketball forward a single ...
Milwaukee Bucks Make 3 Roster Moves Before Thursday's Game
The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned three players to the G League before Thursday’s game against the Miami Heat.
Kentucky Fans Furious With John Calipari Tonight
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 20-point favorite. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Gamecocks didn't get the message. South Carolina came into Lexington and left with a 71-68 upset over the Wildcats. Following the ...
Lakers And Bucks Have Reportedly "Inquired" About This Knicks Player
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that have "inquired" about New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish.
Heat Center Ejected After Throwing Massage Gun During Altercation With Erik Spoelstra
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon threw a fit on the bench by throwing a massage gun onto the court while arguing with Erik Spoelstra.
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move On Wednesday Afternoon
The Golden State Warriors announced on Wednesday that they had assigned rookie forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
With Ja Morant out, Tyus Jones outshines brother Tre in Memphis Grizzlies' win over Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs were down three points when head coach Gregg Popovich seemed to pull out one of his chess pieces late in the fourth quarter. San Antonio fouled Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams away from the ball and put the 33% shooting big man on the free-throw line.
Morant gives girl jersey, Nike shoes after ball stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young girl who had a basketball filled with autographs from Grizzlies players had her ball stolen during a game at FedExForum. But Ja Morant came to the rescue. Ellie Hughes was heartbroken when a man with his children took her ball and ran off. At the end of Wednesday night’s game […]
Ja Morant dunks over Spurs center Jakob Poeltl again; Grizzlies win eighth straight game
The Memphis Grizzlies are already one of the NBA's best teams scoring in the paint. When they combine that with elite 3-point shooting, good luck. Seven different Grizzlies players made 3-pointers as the San Antonio Spurs offense tried to keep up in the high-scoring affair. The Spurs kept the pressure on, and then Ja Morant announced his return to the lineup with a thunderous dunk over Jakob Poeltl.
Lakers to Sign Rockets Ex Demarcus Cousins in 'Desperation' Move?
"Boogie'' Cousins, 32 and an 11-year veteran, was cut by the Lakers in 2020 but did play for the Bucks last year, and he of course played for Houston in the 2020-21 season.
NBA player ejected for smacking a massage gun onto the court after an argument with his own coach
The Miami Heat's Dewayne Dedmon was in an argument with coach Erik Spoelstra and then whacked a massage gun that ended up on the court during the game.
