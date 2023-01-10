ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notable Bucks player frustrated with HC Mike Budenholzer?

Mike Budenholzer may be losing his grasp on one veteran on his roster. The Milwaukee Bucks head coach Budenholzer revealed on Monday that big man Serge Ibaka is not with the team at the moment and will not be joining them for their current four-game road trip (per Eric Nehm of The Athletic). Budenholzer cited only “personal reasons” for Ibaka’s absence.
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
LOOK: Shaq Confidently Debuts New Haircut

At the age of 50, Shaq has decided to go for a new look. The once-dominant NBA center and Hall of Famer proudly showed off his new look during NBA Gametime on NBA TV. Shaq’s new look certainly is … something. While he confidently stepped onto the screen with his fresh “cut,” host Kristen Ledlow couldn’t contain her shock. Her very loud gasp could be heard across the country.
Trade rumors: Lakers interested in former Blue Devil

Cam Reddish isn't injured. He had a few promising outings earlier this season and is averaging 8.4 points while shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from the field across his 20 appearances. Even so, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau hasn't played the former Duke basketball forward a single ...
Kentucky Fans Furious With John Calipari Tonight

On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 20-point favorite. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Gamecocks didn't get the message. South Carolina came into Lexington and left with a 71-68 upset over the Wildcats. Following the ...
Morant gives girl jersey, Nike shoes after ball stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young girl who had a basketball filled with autographs from Grizzlies players had her ball stolen during a game at FedExForum. But Ja Morant came to the rescue. Ellie Hughes was heartbroken when a man with his children took her ball and ran off. At the end of Wednesday night’s game […]
Ja Morant dunks over Spurs center Jakob Poeltl again; Grizzlies win eighth straight game

The Memphis Grizzlies are already one of the NBA's best teams scoring in the paint. When they combine that with elite 3-point shooting, good luck. Seven different Grizzlies players made 3-pointers as the San Antonio Spurs offense tried to keep up in the high-scoring affair. The Spurs kept the pressure on, and then Ja Morant announced his return to the lineup with a thunderous dunk over Jakob Poeltl.
