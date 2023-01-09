ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

Where have all the small medical practices gone?

Put me down in the history books as one of the last holdouts in small medical practice in the Twin Cities. I was recently asked why I closed my practice.  Good question, given that I found my work-utopia in a small private office, where the doctor-patient relationship was treasured above all. It was all about […] The post Where have all the small medical practices gone? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Final round of free at-home COVID tests available through MDH

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A final round of free COVID-19 rapid tests are now available through the Minnesota Department of Health.Minnesotans can order four tests per household. The health department is sunsetting the program, which has delivered more than 2.5 million tests since last April. At the end of December, MDH also closed down the Mall of America vaccination site, which had been a mainstay of the state's fight against the virus since February of 2021. That site had given out more than 263,000 doses of the vaccine.To order at-home rapid tests, click here. 
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota

We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
MINNESOTA STATE
klfdradio.com

Applications are Being Accepted for the Down Payment Assistance Grant Program

State Representative Dean Urdahl has announced that applications are now being accepted for a new grant program to support Minnesotans purchasing their first farm. The Down Payment Assistance Grant Program is managed by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. It offers dollar-for-dollar matching up to $15,000 for qualified small farmers to...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Nearly 1,000 Minnesota PCA applicants are stuck in background check limbo

MORA, Minn. – Amidst Minnesota's personal care assistant (PCA) staffing shortage, there are some people who want to work but can't. Tammy Heuer is going on three months without pay because of bureaucratic backlogs. She describes herself as "quasi-employed."Heuer says a Cambridge home care agency has hired her, and she's taking care of her partner with a disability, Randy, at their home in Mora, but she's not getting paid for it."The background check hasn't cleared yet, and so I can't start working," Heuer said. "[The agency] said the day they get the word, I'm good. I did all the training. I...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota offers last chance access to free COVID-19 tests

Minnesota is offering one last chance to order free at-home COVID-19 tests that can be used to determine if someone was infected by the coronavirus and to qualify for antiviral treatment. Four rapid COVID-19 tests per household are available under the state program, which has already delivered 2.5 million tests...
MINNESOTA STATE
thriftyminnesota.com

FREE Kids Nordic Ski Barnelopet in Saint Cloud

Let your child cross country ski at the Sons of Norway Barnelopet at Riverside Park in St. Cloud! They’re invited whether they’re experienced or skiing for the first time!. The 15th Annual Sons of Norway Barnelopet takes place at Riverside Park in Saint Cloud on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Races begin at 1pm.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 10

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and there were declines in case numbers and hospitalizations. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases around 550, which is down from 650-700 the week before.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

New Publishers Clearing House Scam Reported In Minnesota

Scams are absolutely nothing new. It seems everyday there is another one we have to be worried about. I just learned of another one, which is a common scam with a new twist that has been reported in Minnesota. We have all heard about Publishers Clearing House scams. They have...
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

MN law enforcement makes strong stand against recreational cannabis legalization

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Statewide law enforcement made a firm stand against the legalization of recreational cannabis from a public safety perspective. The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and the Minnesota Sheriffs Association says the bill blatantly ignores the realities of the illegal drug trade and will make driving on our roads more dangerous.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy