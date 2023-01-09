Read full article on original website
Where have all the small medical practices gone?
Put me down in the history books as one of the last holdouts in small medical practice in the Twin Cities. I was recently asked why I closed my practice. Good question, given that I found my work-utopia in a small private office, where the doctor-patient relationship was treasured above all. It was all about […] The post Where have all the small medical practices gone? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
fox9.com
University of Minnesota plans to retake control of its medical facilities, build new hospital
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A big proposal came from the University of Minnesota on Thursday to take back ownership of its medical facilities and build a new hospital. It comes as Fairview Health Services tries to merge with Sanford Health out of South Dakota – and just a few days after Fairview floated the idea of the university taking over the campus.
redlakenationnews.com
Patient care advocates ask about plans for abortion, LGBTQ care with Sanford-Fairview merger
Patient advocates in the Twin Cities are worried about access to a variety of health care services, including abortion and transgender care, and inpatient mental health treatment, if a megamerger proceeds between the Sanford and Fairview health systems. Access was a recurring theme Tuesday night at a public meeting convened...
Minnesota beekeepers say new bee vaccine will help, but isn't the cure to all their problems
MINNEAPOLIS — Whenever there's a news story about bees, it gets a lot of buzz online, especially when it involves saving the bees. So, when a company announced a new bee vaccine to help, it got a lot of attention. The new vaccine was created by Dalan Animal Health,...
hot967.fm
Democrats moving forward with paid family and medical leave, free school breakfasts and lunches
Democrats’ fast-tracked plan for paid family and medical leave has its first Minnesota Senate hearing today (Wed), after Governor Tim Walz spotlighted it Tuesday afternoon at a small business in Saint Paul:. “Eight days ago in our inaugural addresses, we made it very clear that the well-being of children...
‘A public health crisis in the making’: Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.
WEAVER, Minnesota — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap...
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
Final round of free at-home COVID tests available through MDH
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A final round of free COVID-19 rapid tests are now available through the Minnesota Department of Health.Minnesotans can order four tests per household. The health department is sunsetting the program, which has delivered more than 2.5 million tests since last April. At the end of December, MDH also closed down the Mall of America vaccination site, which had been a mainstay of the state's fight against the virus since February of 2021. That site had given out more than 263,000 doses of the vaccine.To order at-home rapid tests, click here.
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
4 Very Minnesota Things, Minnesotans Admit to Being Scared Of
We all have our own fears. Some a little more odd than others, but while we find one fear weird, someone else might think our fear is also different. For instance I have always had a fear of birds since I was little. I blame the fear from two things, the 1963 Alfred Hitchcock film, 'The Birds',
klfdradio.com
Applications are Being Accepted for the Down Payment Assistance Grant Program
State Representative Dean Urdahl has announced that applications are now being accepted for a new grant program to support Minnesotans purchasing their first farm. The Down Payment Assistance Grant Program is managed by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. It offers dollar-for-dollar matching up to $15,000 for qualified small farmers to...
Nearly 1,000 Minnesota PCA applicants are stuck in background check limbo
MORA, Minn. – Amidst Minnesota's personal care assistant (PCA) staffing shortage, there are some people who want to work but can't. Tammy Heuer is going on three months without pay because of bureaucratic backlogs. She describes herself as "quasi-employed."Heuer says a Cambridge home care agency has hired her, and she's taking care of her partner with a disability, Randy, at their home in Mora, but she's not getting paid for it."The background check hasn't cleared yet, and so I can't start working," Heuer said. "[The agency] said the day they get the word, I'm good. I did all the training. I...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota offers last chance access to free COVID-19 tests
Minnesota is offering one last chance to order free at-home COVID-19 tests that can be used to determine if someone was infected by the coronavirus and to qualify for antiviral treatment. Four rapid COVID-19 tests per household are available under the state program, which has already delivered 2.5 million tests...
The Truth About Driving Barefoot in Minnesota: Is it Legal or Not?
I gotta say we have all done it before, and it feels wrong, but so right, ya know? I’m talking about driving barefoot! I mean no one would dare do that in a Minnesota winter, but during those hot summers, or when we are in desperate need to run a fast errand, we have at least considered going without shoes.
thriftyminnesota.com
FREE Kids Nordic Ski Barnelopet in Saint Cloud
Let your child cross country ski at the Sons of Norway Barnelopet at Riverside Park in St. Cloud! They’re invited whether they’re experienced or skiing for the first time!. The 15th Annual Sons of Norway Barnelopet takes place at Riverside Park in Saint Cloud on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Races begin at 1pm.
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 10
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and there were declines in case numbers and hospitalizations. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases around 550, which is down from 650-700 the week before.
New Publishers Clearing House Scam Reported In Minnesota
Scams are absolutely nothing new. It seems everyday there is another one we have to be worried about. I just learned of another one, which is a common scam with a new twist that has been reported in Minnesota. We have all heard about Publishers Clearing House scams. They have...
KIMT
More than $10K raised for family of SE Minnesota boy who died in snowmobile accident
WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. - More than $10,00 has been raised for the family of a 12-year-old in southeastern Minnesota who died in a snowmobiling accident. Blaze Leland Himle died Sunday afternoon after the snowmobile he was driving struck a tree. According to the GoFundMe, Himle had a love for the...
northernnewsnow.com
MN law enforcement makes strong stand against recreational cannabis legalization
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Statewide law enforcement made a firm stand against the legalization of recreational cannabis from a public safety perspective. The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and the Minnesota Sheriffs Association says the bill blatantly ignores the realities of the illegal drug trade and will make driving on our roads more dangerous.
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
