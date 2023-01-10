Read full article on original website
kcbx.org
North Santa Barbara County fared “fairly well” this week, but is bracing for more heavy rain
The North Santa Barbara County communities of Santa Maria, Orcutt and Guadalupe saw significant damage and disruption from this week’s storm. Now, they're focusing on both recovery and preparation for more rain this weekend. Construction crews were busy this week repairing the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and Bradley...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Post Storm Nature Views
Edhat readers shares stunning photos of Santa Barbara County after the storm. Above is a photo of East Beach onTuesday afternoon - the height from grass to beach is in this area at least 6’. Maybe edhat wants to have a contest for when there will be enough sand...
Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms
"If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your local roads and your home, leave the area before rain starts," wrote the county's advisory message. "Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave." The post Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Storm Recap: City Officials Recount Damage After Historic Rainfall
Heading into last weekend, local agencies met with the National Weather Service in preparation for what they expected to be a three-wave storm from Sunday to Tuesday, with the heaviest wave forecasted to drop 2 to 5 inches in the urban areas and anywhere from 4 to 8 inches up in the mountains. When the sky opened up and let loose more than 17 inches of rain on Monday — according to the rainfall meters at San Marcos Pass — it pushed the city’s public services into overdrive, with every arm of the Fire, Police, and Public Works departments scrambling to mitigate the damage.
Neighbors begin cleanup after massive rainstorm in Santa Barbara
Neighbors begin cleanup after massive rainstorm in Santa Barbara The post Neighbors begin cleanup after massive rainstorm in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito
The roadway along east Mountain Drive by the Cold Springs Trailhead in Montecito almost collapsed under a couple taking pictures serving as a cautionary tale to follow safety and road closures. The post Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Some highway closures remain following latest storm
Many roads on the Central Coast have reopened following Monday’s storm that left multiple highways blocked by mudslides, debris flows or even partially washed away.
Water to be released over spillway from Lake Cachuma, 1st time in a decade
The Bureau of Reclamation will release water over the Lake Cachuma spillway for the first time in about a decade starting Friday.
Santa Barbara Independent
Snuggled Under a Camphor Tree
Snuggled beneath the canopy of a magnificent camphor tree sits a trim one-and-a-half story home that belies its age. The home was built in 1905 at the beginning of the Craftsman era, and one suspects that the tree was planted at the same time. Craftsman homes are characterized by a low-pitched gable roof with wide eaves and decorative braces beneath. These homes were the most popular style here in the decades before the 1925 earthquake. After the quake, Spanish Colonial Revival became the dominant style. Surprisingly, this home retains its original natural-color redwood exterior. Redwood was used inside the home as well. An informal boulder-lined path winding through the front yard adds to the charm.
kclu.org
14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River
There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
‘Pretty unbelievable.’ Central Coast lake set to spill for first time in a dozen years
The lake level was rising by about one foot per hour on Tuesday.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Preparations Underway for Incoming Storm System
Now is the time to prepare for the next storm system heading our way. With the current dry weather, public safety officials are asking Santa Barbara County residents to prepare for this weekend’s rain and potential impacts. The National Weather Service is advising that scattered showers will move into...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Pacific Surfliner Service Temporarily Suspended North of Goleta Station
The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, has temporarily suspended service north of Goleta for emergency track repairs. Service between San Luis Obispo and Goleta will be suspended for up to 16 days.
surfer.com
Rincon in Chaotic State After Recent Storm Surge
For the second time in the past week, a major storm (and swell) system has bombarded the West Coast, sending epic waves to some areas and unfortunate structural damage to other areas. The Capitola Pier in Santa Cruz was partially destroyed last week during the #bombcyclone swell and this week, the havoc seemed to hit the Santa Barbara coastline.
Plane makes emergency landing on Central Coast highway
It’s not clear why the airplane was forced to make an emergency landing, the CHP said.
Inclusion of Santa Barbara county in state of emergency activates price gouging protections
The inclusion of Santa Barbara County in the state of emergency also includes protections from price gouging under Penal Code Section 396. The post Inclusion of Santa Barbara county in state of emergency activates price gouging protections appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Evacuations ordered for all of Montecito, other Santa Barbara County areas amid heavy rain
The entire community of Montecito and surrounding canyons were ordered to evacuate Monday amid a deluge of rain that has flooded roads and swollen waterways.
15 people evacuated from Orcutt flooding overnight
Santa Barbara County Fire evacuated 15 people from overnight flooding in Orcutt. The post 15 people evacuated from Orcutt flooding overnight appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole
An Orcutt family was impacted by the storm, flooding, and sinkhole on Union Valley -- they lost everything. The post Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms
Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
