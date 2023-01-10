ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellflower, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldrushcam.com

Deputies Arrest San Pedro Woman Suspected of Smuggling Drugs into Los Angeles County Jail - Find Fentanyl, Heroin, and 3 Pounds of Methamphetamine

January 12, 2023 – The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported the following information. On Friday, January 6, 2023, at approximately 12:00 A.M., OCTF detectives were conducting surveillance at an undisclosed location, due to information received that inmates in the Los Angeles County jails were conspiring to smuggle illegal narcotics into the jails.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

24-year-old woman charged with attempted murder in Riverside County

A 24-year-old woman from Indio has been arrested and is accused of attempted murder, officials with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. On Jan. 8, just after 2 a.m., deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at a motel in the 78100 block of Varner Road in an unincorporated area of Palm Desert, according to a RCSD news release.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Suspect Wounded in Deputy-Involved Shooting at Mall

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect was shot and rushed to a trauma center during a deputy-involved shooting at a Santa Clarita mall. The shooting occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, outside the Macy’s department store at the Westfield Valencia Town Center in the city of Santa Clarita.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

L.A. man re-arrested for transporting drugs

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from L.A. has been rearrested after a Fresno County Judge ended the “zero dollars emergency bail rule” policy according to the Fresno County Sheriffs Office. On January 3, 2023, detectives say they were patrolling I-5 and Highway 33 and conducted a vehicle stop. Officials say during the stop their […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Police seeking public assistance locating suspect in fatal shooting in Compton

The Los Angele County Sheriff's Department is seeking public help in identifying a suspect or suspects in a fatal shooting that occurred in Compton back in October of 2022. According to a press release, the shooting occurred back on Oct. 14 at around 11:30 p.m., when the victim, Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, was leaving a family gathering. As he was walking in the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard, he was approached by two male suspects that were reportedly with a larger group of people. They believe he was shot by one of the two suspects, who then fled from the...
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man stabbed near DTLA Metro train station, suspect escapes custody

LOS ANGELES – One man was stabbed by another man near the 7th Street/Metro Center Station Wednesday and the suspect who was handcuffed escaped custody. The stabbing occurred around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of 7th and Flower streets, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Melissa Podny. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Street racer convicted for a fatal hit and run in Irvine

Toni Love Valenzuela, 33, was convicted this week for a hit-and-run with permanent and serious injury for a fatal crash in Irvine. A mistrial was declared as the jurors deadlocked 9-3 on more serious charges that included second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Attorneys will return to court on Jan. 20 to consider how to proceed with the other charges.
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

2 men charged in fatal stabbing in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two men were charged Tuesday in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man in Stanton. Amro Mahmoud Abdelfattah, 37, of Santa Ana, was charged with murder, along with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Co-defendant Mustafa Mohamed At Mohamed, 37, of Westminster, was charged with a felony count of voluntary manslaughter.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Cypress police blotter, January 1 to January 7, 2023

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. January 1, 2023. Suspicious Subject –...
CYPRESS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man charged with running down toddler in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 26-year-old Westminster man was charged with a misdemeanor Tuesday for allegedly fatally striking a 3-year-old pedestrian while driving without a license. Marco Antonio Decastilla was charged with a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence and was ticketed for driving without a license,...
WESTMINSTER, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Convict Arrested in Santa Monica After Passing Out at Wheel of Car

A convicted felon was arrested in Santa Monica over the weekend after passing out at his wheel under the influence of methamphetamine with a loaded handgun in the vehicle. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on Sunday around 10 p.m. officers observed a man passed out at his wheel in a car with the engine running and blocking the street at 5th Street and Wilshire Boulevard.
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Elderly pedestrian killed in fatal hit-and-run in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A woman in her 80s was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday while crossing a street in East Hollywood, and authorities sought the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist. The woman was injured at about 7 a.m. in a crosswalk at Sunset Boulevard...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy