Barricaded Suspect in Vehicle Racing Toward CHP Officers Prompts Shooting
South El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from the East Los Angeles area were involved in an officer-involved shooting with a possibly armed suspect barricaded in a vehicle facing the wrong direction on the 60 Freeway in the city of South El Monte early Tuesday morning.
goldrushcam.com
Deputies Arrest San Pedro Woman Suspected of Smuggling Drugs into Los Angeles County Jail - Find Fentanyl, Heroin, and 3 Pounds of Methamphetamine
January 12, 2023 – The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported the following information. On Friday, January 6, 2023, at approximately 12:00 A.M., OCTF detectives were conducting surveillance at an undisclosed location, due to information received that inmates in the Los Angeles County jails were conspiring to smuggle illegal narcotics into the jails.
DUI Mother Found Asleep Behind the Wheel on Freeway with Infant in Vehicle
Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: A mother is facing child endangerment charges and DUI after being found behind the wheel asleep with a beer in her hand and her infant in the vehicle located in the middle of a freeway interchange early Wednesday morning, Jan. 11. California Highway Patrol...
KTLA.com
24-year-old woman charged with attempted murder in Riverside County
A 24-year-old woman from Indio has been arrested and is accused of attempted murder, officials with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. On Jan. 8, just after 2 a.m., deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at a motel in the 78100 block of Varner Road in an unincorporated area of Palm Desert, according to a RCSD news release.
Suspect Wounded in Deputy-Involved Shooting at Mall
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect was shot and rushed to a trauma center during a deputy-involved shooting at a Santa Clarita mall. The shooting occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, outside the Macy’s department store at the Westfield Valencia Town Center in the city of Santa Clarita.
L.A. man re-arrested for transporting drugs
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from L.A. has been rearrested after a Fresno County Judge ended the “zero dollars emergency bail rule” policy according to the Fresno County Sheriffs Office. On January 3, 2023, detectives say they were patrolling I-5 and Highway 33 and conducted a vehicle stop. Officials say during the stop their […]
2urbangirls.com
Two juveniles detained in connection with DTLA stabbing near Metro station
LOS ANGELES – Police detained two juveniles Wednesday evening in connection with a stabbing near the 7th Street/Metro Center Station that left a 13-year-old in critical condition. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his stab wounds. His condition was reported as critical, according to KCAL9.
Police seeking public assistance locating suspect in fatal shooting in Compton
The Los Angele County Sheriff's Department is seeking public help in identifying a suspect or suspects in a fatal shooting that occurred in Compton back in October of 2022. According to a press release, the shooting occurred back on Oct. 14 at around 11:30 p.m., when the victim, Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, was leaving a family gathering. As he was walking in the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard, he was approached by two male suspects that were reportedly with a larger group of people. They believe he was shot by one of the two suspects, who then fled from the...
Traffic Collision Leaves 1 Dead, Multiple Victims Injured Including Infant
Shadow Hills, Los Angeles, CA: One person was killed and multiple victims were injured in a traffic collision Wednesday night in the Shadows Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to a traffic collision with a person reported trapped just after 10:30 p.m., Jan. 11, on the 10100 block of North Sunland Boulevard.
2urbangirls.com
Man stabbed near DTLA Metro train station, suspect escapes custody
LOS ANGELES – One man was stabbed by another man near the 7th Street/Metro Center Station Wednesday and the suspect who was handcuffed escaped custody. The stabbing occurred around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of 7th and Flower streets, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Melissa Podny. The...
newsantaana.com
Street racer convicted for a fatal hit and run in Irvine
Toni Love Valenzuela, 33, was convicted this week for a hit-and-run with permanent and serious injury for a fatal crash in Irvine. A mistrial was declared as the jurors deadlocked 9-3 on more serious charges that included second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Attorneys will return to court on Jan. 20 to consider how to proceed with the other charges.
2urbangirls.com
2 men charged in fatal stabbing in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two men were charged Tuesday in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man in Stanton. Amro Mahmoud Abdelfattah, 37, of Santa Ana, was charged with murder, along with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Co-defendant Mustafa Mohamed At Mohamed, 37, of Westminster, was charged with a felony count of voluntary manslaughter.
oc-breeze.com
Cypress police blotter, January 1 to January 7, 2023
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. January 1, 2023. Suspicious Subject –...
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with running down toddler in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 26-year-old Westminster man was charged with a misdemeanor Tuesday for allegedly fatally striking a 3-year-old pedestrian while driving without a license. Marco Antonio Decastilla was charged with a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence and was ticketed for driving without a license,...
foxla.com
Rebecca Grossman, accused in deadly Westlake Village DUI crash, to appear in court in March
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - The latest court hearing for Rebecca Grossman, the Hidden Hills socialite charged with murder in connection with the deadly DUI crash in Westlake Village that killed two brothers, has been postponed to March 6. A family spokesperson told FOX 11 the pretrial hearing was postponed after...
Santa Monica Mirror
Convict Arrested in Santa Monica After Passing Out at Wheel of Car
A convicted felon was arrested in Santa Monica over the weekend after passing out at his wheel under the influence of methamphetamine with a loaded handgun in the vehicle. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on Sunday around 10 p.m. officers observed a man passed out at his wheel in a car with the engine running and blocking the street at 5th Street and Wilshire Boulevard.
Hit-and-run driver kills 13-year-old, leaves toddler on life support in South Los Angeles
A family headed to their grandmother’s house never made it to their destination after a hit-and-run driver slammed into their car in South Los Angeles Monday, killing a 13-year-old boy while leaving a toddler on life support. Loved ones are mourning the death of Chris Amaya-Pineda, 13. The crash also left his mother and two […]
Detectives seek public help solving October homicide in Compton
Authorities sought the public’s help today to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down in the Compton area in October.
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Riverside County, authorities investigating
Authorities are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Riverside County on Monday. The victim has not been identified by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies first received reports of a shooting near Melinda Lane and Corydon Road in Wildomar around 4:47 p.m. When authorities arrived, neither the victim nor any suspects […]
2urbangirls.com
Elderly pedestrian killed in fatal hit-and-run in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A woman in her 80s was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday while crossing a street in East Hollywood, and authorities sought the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist. The woman was injured at about 7 a.m. in a crosswalk at Sunset Boulevard...
