Austin, TX

A 2023 Texas-TCU matchup would be a somewhat rare showdown between Longhorns, NCAA's best

By Danny Davis, Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago

The college football season ended on Monday night as TCU was trounced by Georgia in the national championship game.

The Big 12 has not yet released the completed schedule for a 2023 season. There is no guarantee that Texas and TCU will play this upcoming fall since four teams are joining the Big 12. But a 93rd meeting between UT and TCU would be noteworthy for the Longhorns.

If UT plays TCU, that would mark the second straight season that Texas and the NCAA's reigning runner-up have met. Back in September, Texas battled an Alabama program that was beaten by Georgia in the prior season's championship game .

Before that Alabama game, 13 years had passed since Texas played a team that appeared in the prior season's national championship game.

In its history, Texas is 4-3 against teams that are a year removed from the finale for either the BCS or College Football Playoff. Texas was beaten by Oklahoma in 2001 and 2004 and dropped a 20-19 decision to Alabama this fall. Two of UT's wins in this specific scenario came against Nebraska in 2002 and Oklahoma in 2009.

During the 2005 season, Texas beat both of the teams that had played for an NCAA title the year before. The Longhorns beat Oklahoma 45-12 that October. The Longhorns, of course, later claimed a national championship with a 41-38 win over USC .

