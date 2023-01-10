Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
Benzinga
Best Crypto to Buy Now
Want to jump straight to the best crypto to buy now? BTC, ETH, LINK, MATIC, DOT, ROSE, RUNE and PUSH are top contenders and they are available on exchanges like Uphold, Binance and eToro. The cryptocurrency market appears to be in shambles. Crypto institutions have gone bankrupt, bad actors have...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move
A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $1.45 million of Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange pops 25% in the past five days
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 33,756 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase. COIN is up nearly 25% in the past five days following company-wide layoffs. The famed money manager's ARKK ETF is down 65% in the past year. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is on a Coinbase buying spree, scooping up...
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
Coinbase Confirms End of Era of Insolent Growth in Crypto
Cryptocurrency exchange to cut nearly 1,000 additional jobs and record significant charges.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
astaga.com
Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets
Crypto volatility has come down and excessive on-chain exercise subsided in interval of relative calm. A number of regarding developments round Genesis, Gemini and DCG are nonetheless ongoing, nonetheless. Volatility may additionally spark up as soon as the US inflation information is revealed this week. Interval is paying homage to...
dailyhodl.com
Two Catalysts Could Fuel Bitcoin Rally to $30,000, Says Crypto Strategist Michaël van de Poppe
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe says he’s looking at two macroeconomic catalysts that could ignite a strong Bitcoin (BTC) surge to $30,000. The crypto strategist tells his 664,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin has been grinding up as of late and that a big bounce is in the cards.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Top 3 Cryptos to BUY in January 2023 – The Bullrun is HERE?
The crypto market is waking up from hibernation. In the previous few days, most altcoins noticed a major improve in costs. The Bitcoin worth additionally broke out larger than 17K. Naturally, most cryptos may even comply with larger. Which cash do you have to wager on within the close to future? Let’s checklist the highest 3 cryptos to purchase in January 2023.
Business Insider
Poor Bitcoin Market Liquidity Keeps Crypto Whales at Bay
Large traders, often called "whales," are staying on the sidelines of the bitcoin (BTC) market despite a risk reset in traditional markets because thin liquidity is making it difficult to buy or sell the coin without affecting its price. In signs of the increasing appetite for risk, stocks have gathered...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Ripple Top Exec Shares Eight Crypto Predictions for 2023, Here’s Surprising Aspect
Sendi Young, Ripple’s MD for Europe, may be very optimistic about what this 12 months of 2023 would possibly convey for the crypto business. In accordance with her, 2022 was a monumental 12 months for crypto, with “many highs and lots of lows.” Curiously, Younger foresees better crypto adoption this 12 months regardless of the business failures that marked the prior 12 months.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Should You Invest In Crypto? – Forbes Advisor
Editorial Notice: We earn a fee from associate hyperlinks on Forbes Advisor. Commissions don’t have an effect on our editors’ opinions or evaluations. Cryptocurrency has taken the world by storm. Since 2009, when the primary cryptocurrency—Bitcoin—was launched, the cryptosphere has seen great highs and terrifying lows.
Digital Currency Group’s Genesis owes creditors $3 billion and may need to offload assets
Genesis Global Trading owes creditors $3 billion, according to the Financial Times, and its once-well-heeled parent company Digital Currency Group is now exploring the possibility of selling assets to meet obligations. Genesis parent company DCG, which also controls crypto media outlet CoinDesk and investment manager Grayscale, has an expansive portfolio...
u.today
Coinbase (COIN) Rises 15%, Will Other Crypto Stocks Follow?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Could Bitcoin (BTC) Move Higher Before Its Halving Event?
Buyers are trying to find indicators that would present Bitcoin (BTC) may enter a brand new bull market. Considered one of these indicators is said to the halving occasion that’s anticipated to take palace as quickly as subsequent 12 months. The halving occasion creates a story out there wherein buyers imagine that Bitcoin may transfer larger. Let’s get into the main points of how the halving occasion works.
Crypto firms Genesis and Gemini charged by SEC with selling unregistered securities
The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday charged crypto firms Genesis and Gemini with allegedly selling unregistered securities in connection with a high-yield product offered to depositors. Gemini, a crypto exchange, and Genesis, a crypto lender, partnered in February 2021 on a Gemini product called Earn, which touted yields of...
cryptonewsbtc.org
How to Start Investing in Cryptocurrency in 2022? (Complete Guide)
Cryptocurrencies and the blockchain enterprise are rising stronger regardless of the dangers. Buyers are getting access to institutional-grade custody providers as market makers develop the much-needed monetary infrastructure. Skilled and personal buyers are progressively getting access to the instruments required to handle and shield their crypto holdings. Quite a few...
