Nameless
2d ago
Sounds like a plan, at least in theory. Wondering how many will still breeze right thru... certainly not enough cops to enforce this.
Karl Christofferson
2d ago
well, if they trust us to make decisions at roundabouts then why not at an intersection where there's absolutely no cars
Illegal dumping: The unsightly problem in Milwaukee that keeps piling up
Some people are dumping their garbage wherever they please, despite the risk of being fined up to $5,000.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend's downtown Riverwalk project is ahead of schedule
WEST BEND — City crews made progress on the Downtown Riverwalk Tuesday as they prepared for construction of a new walkway segment connecting north and south portions of the Riverwalk through an underpass beneath Highway 33. Constructions crews worked Tuesday on installing sheet piling north of Washington Street in...
MPD data shows spike in reckless driving citations over past 3 months
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) data shows a significant spike in the number of reckless driving citations being issued recently.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jackson Park Boathouse To Become Open-Air Pavilion » Urban Milwaukee
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. The Jackson Park Boathouse will be redeveloped as a pavilion as part of a larger flood mitigation project in the park being undertaken by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD). The overall project is focused on removing concrete from...
CBS 58
'We are talking about a mail theft epidemic': Postal crime on the rise in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wednesday, Jan. 11, police confirmed blue collection boxes were broken into in Wauwatosa and Shorewood in the last two weeks. Shorewood police said a joint task force investigation is underway in Milwaukee County. Officers throughout Milwaukee County are calling these mailbox break-ins crimes of opportunity. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash: Driver loses control, strikes pole, fire hydrant
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 10 near 35th and Townsend. It happened around 2:44 a.m. The driver, a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was traveling northbound on N. 35th Street at a high rate of speed, when she attempted to pass another vehicle on the right, losing control and colliding with a streetlight pole and a fire hydrant. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.
School bus v. concrete truck crash in Grafton
A school bus and a concrete truck collided near Port Washington and Pioneer roads in Ozaukee County Tuesday morning.
Separate Milwaukee police pursuits end in crash and arrest
A Milwaukee police pursuit ended in an arrest near 1st and Concordia on Tuesday. Milwaukee police say the pursuit of a reckless driver began around 7:30 p.m. near 6th and Walnut.
No injuries in Jefferson Co. residential fire
JEFFERSON, Wis. — No one was hurt following a fire at a residential home in Jefferson. Jefferson fire officials said the call came in around midnight Wednesday. The fire burned for a few hours and at least six departments were called in to assist in putting it out. Fire crews were then called off around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. The...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Milwaukee County sells 90 lots for single family homes
Milwaukee County sells 90 lots for single family homes. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Celebrates City Zoning Committee Moving Forward the Sale of 90 Lots for Single Family Homes in the King Park Neighborhood. The City of Milwaukee Common Council Zoning, Neighborhood and Development Committee on Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2023)...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee woman, 23, dies after crashing into light pole on 35th and Townsend
DIANA: 6:56 AM LET’S GET TO BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR MORNING RUSH. GERRON: MILWAUKEE POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A DEADLY CRASH THAT HAPPENED JUST BEFORE 3 AM NEAR 35TH AND TOWNSEND. POLICE SAY THE DRIVER, A 22━YEAR━OLD WOMAN WAS SPEEDING NORTH WHEN SHE TRY TO PASS A VEHICLE WHEN SH.
Three Milwaukee police chases in a matter of hours Tuesday night
It was a busy Tuesday night for Milwaukee police out on the roads with three police chases in less than four hours.
wpr.org
'We want to be a part of this conversation': Green Bay, Fox Valley interested in passenger rail expansion
Municipal leaders in seven northeast Wisconsin cities are asking federal authorities to consider creating an Amtrak passenger rail line from Milwaukee to Green Bay. Officials in Appleton, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, Kaukauna, Menasha and Neenah signed a letter to the Federal Railroad Administration on Dec. 9. Municipal leaders...
WISN
Proposed youth detention center in Milwaukee topic of heated debate
MILWAUKEE — A proposal to build a new youth detention center in Milwaukee was the topic of debate Tuesday at Milwaukee City Hall. A common council committee voted to rezone the proposed site. The location is near 76th Street and Clinton Avenue in District 9, which currently has no...
'Lower price point' apartments to be built on Milwaukee's east side
A new 25-story luxury apartment building is expected to be built on Milwaukee's East Side and the developers hope to offer a "lower price point."
wtmj.com
EXPERT ANALYSIS: Juvenile shootings reported across Wisconsin — who’s to blame?
MILWAUKEE — During an appearance on Wisconsin’s Morning News, ABC’s Crime & Terrorism Analyst Brad Garrett pointed toward key issues contributing to the rise in juvenile shootings seen locally, in Milwaukee and on a national scale. Garrett focused on the childrens’ parents and their responsibility as gun...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit; 3 in custody, gun, suspected narcotics recovered
MILWAUKEE - Three people were taken into custody following a police pursuit Tuesday night, Jan. 10 in Milwaukee. The pursuit began in the area of 49th Street and Chambers Street and ended in the area of 5th Street and Holt Avenue when the fleeing vehicle struck the curb and became disabled.
Why having your car windows tinted too dark is illegal in Wisconsin
While tinted windows might look cool, it's important to know Wisconsin state law. If you're not careful, you could get a ticket.
WISN
Milwaukee's Christmas tree gets second life as artwork
MILWAUKEE — The holiday season is officially over in Milwaukee, with the city's Christmas tree removed outside of Fiserv Forum Wednesday morning. But the good news is: The tree isn't headed for a landfill. It sounds a little harsh to take a chainsaw to Milwaukee's holiday cheer, with the...
WISN
Lawmakers propose lowering felony threshold to deter thieves
GRAFTON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing to make it easier to charge thieves with a felony. Currently, Wisconsin law says a thief needs to steal at least $2,500 worth of merchandise before they could be charged with a felony. State Senator Andre Jacque is part of a proposal...
