Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Chicago

Ex-NFL GM on Bears' Offseason: ‘I Would Trade Justin Fields'

Mike Tannenbaum: 'I would trade Justin Fields' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amidst the Bears receiving the rights to the No. 1 draft spot in the next NFL draft, pundits have started to speculate and devise outside-the-box ways the Bears can leverage the pick. Some, furthermore, have taken to...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How Much Do Super Bowl LVII Tickets Cost?

How much do Super Bowl LVII tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the most anticipated sporting events of the year is right around the corner: the Super Bowl. But before getting a chance to play for the prestigious Vince Lombardi Trophy, teams have to battle through...
GLENDALE, AZ
NBC Chicago

Ex-Bear Roquan Smith Delivers Questionable Hit to Ja'Marr Chase

Roquan Smith sends questionable hit to Ja'Marr Chase originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, after Daryl Worley broke up a potential touchdown catch in the endzone during the Bengals-Ravens game, Roquan Smith came barreling in looking to celebrate and chipped Ja'Marr Chase with a questionably dirty hit after the play.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NFL Tabs Atlanta for Potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game

Atlanta would host potential Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While the Atlanta Falcons didn’t make the 2023 NFL playoffs, they could still host a postseason game. The potential neutral-site AFC Championship Game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the NFL announced on...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Chicago

Here's What the Bears Say About Kevin Warren as CEO/President

Here's what the Bears say about Kevin Warren originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday, the Bears announced the hiring of Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as the new CEO/President of the organization, succeeding Ted Phillips and his 23-year run as the head honcho. Here's what Bears chairman George...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Roquan Smith Earns Desired Deal; Both Sides Can Walk Away Content

Roquan Smith earns fitting deal from the Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was an ugly breakup between the Chicago Bears and linebacker Roquan Smith. The Bears' new regime – headlined by Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus – were immediately posed with a serious and difficult question that could alter their vision of the franchise.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How New Bears President Kevin Warren Affects Arlington Heights Stadium Plans

How Kevin Warren hire affects new Bears stadium plans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Four months after Ted Phillips announced his retirement as Bears president/CEO, the team found his replacement. The Bears announced on Thursday that Kevin Warren will lead the organization moving forward. One of the first questions on many people’s minds is likely, “How will this hire affect the Bears’ move to Arlington Heights?” It may be surprising, but the answer is really, “Not at all.”
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

