Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Related
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital And Now Home
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest during a football game. On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills tweeted that Damar has been released from the hospital and is home. “Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical
Bills' Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital after completing comprehensive tests
The Buffalo Bills said Damar Hamlin was discharged from the hospital and can continue his rehabilitation at home and with the team after suffering a cardiac arrest last week.
Damar Hamlin reveals he's passing tests at Buffalo General as Bills safety continues recovery
Damar Hamlin continues to improve after being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati last week following a cardiac arrest. He revealed Tuesday he's been passing medical tests in Buffalo.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
We Can’t Believe Famous News Anchor Didn’t Know This About Buffalo
While updating television audiences on the latest news about Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin, one national news reporter revealed he learned something about the city of Buffalo for the first time. National news has been closely following the updates of the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin, who collapsed last Monday night...
Ex-NFL GM on Bears' Offseason: ‘I Would Trade Justin Fields'
Mike Tannenbaum: 'I would trade Justin Fields' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amidst the Bears receiving the rights to the No. 1 draft spot in the next NFL draft, pundits have started to speculate and devise outside-the-box ways the Bears can leverage the pick. Some, furthermore, have taken to...
How Much Do Super Bowl LVII Tickets Cost?
How much do Super Bowl LVII tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the most anticipated sporting events of the year is right around the corner: the Super Bowl. But before getting a chance to play for the prestigious Vince Lombardi Trophy, teams have to battle through...
Ex-Bear Roquan Smith Delivers Questionable Hit to Ja'Marr Chase
Roquan Smith sends questionable hit to Ja'Marr Chase originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, after Daryl Worley broke up a potential touchdown catch in the endzone during the Bengals-Ravens game, Roquan Smith came barreling in looking to celebrate and chipped Ja'Marr Chase with a questionably dirty hit after the play.
NFL Tabs Atlanta for Potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game
Atlanta would host potential Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While the Atlanta Falcons didn’t make the 2023 NFL playoffs, they could still host a postseason game. The potential neutral-site AFC Championship Game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the NFL announced on...
Here's What the Bears Say About Kevin Warren as CEO/President
Here's what the Bears say about Kevin Warren originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday, the Bears announced the hiring of Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as the new CEO/President of the organization, succeeding Ted Phillips and his 23-year run as the head honcho. Here's what Bears chairman George...
Roquan Smith Earns Desired Deal; Both Sides Can Walk Away Content
Roquan Smith earns fitting deal from the Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was an ugly breakup between the Chicago Bears and linebacker Roquan Smith. The Bears' new regime – headlined by Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus – were immediately posed with a serious and difficult question that could alter their vision of the franchise.
DeAndre Hopkins Trade Unlikely to Be Bears' Answer to No. 1 Receiver Search
DHop trade unlikely to be Bears' answer to No. 1 WR search originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Every offseason, hope springs eternal for those NFL teams who fell short of the ultimate goal. This excitement is in overdrive for the Bears thanks to over $100 million in salary cap space and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
How New Bears President Kevin Warren Affects Arlington Heights Stadium Plans
How Kevin Warren hire affects new Bears stadium plans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Four months after Ted Phillips announced his retirement as Bears president/CEO, the team found his replacement. The Bears announced on Thursday that Kevin Warren will lead the organization moving forward. One of the first questions on many people’s minds is likely, “How will this hire affect the Bears’ move to Arlington Heights?” It may be surprising, but the answer is really, “Not at all.”
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears Meet Alabama's Will Anderson at No. 1 Overall
NFL Mock Draft: Bears meet Alabama's Will Anderson at No. 1 overall originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Monday following the end of the NFL regular season generally involves significant organizational changes, otherwise referred to as firings. Yes, that next step is often necessary for several non-playoff teams who...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears Get Haul for No. 1 Pick, Rebuild Trenches
Schrock's Bears Mock Draft 1.0: Poles gets haul for No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus walked out of the media center at Halas Hall following their state of the franchise address Tuesday, the Bears' offseason officially began.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0