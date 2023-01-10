Fans rejoice! NC’s Cheerwine Festival is back

SALISBURY, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s classic Cheerwine Festival is back. The more than 100-year old cherry soda will be the center of attention at the May festival.

Festival goers can expect live entertainment from local and national bands, Cheerwine-inspired food and drinks, arts and crafts, kids activities and more. Organizers say the full musical lineup and additional details will be released in the coming weeks.

“We can’t wait for everyone to join us in celebrating the unique flavors, sights, and sounds of the Carolinas this May,” Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member, said in a release. “Last year we hosted 60,000 people and hope to welcome even more this spring for our best event yet.”

This year the festival is scheduled for Saturday, May, 20, from noon to 10 p.m. in Salisbury.

The city first hosted the festival in 2017 to line up with the soft drink’s 100th anniversary. Organizers say the festival has boosted the city’s economy by millions of dollars.

“We’re thrilled to welcome guests from across the country to the seat of Rowan County and the birthplace of the South’s favorite cherry soda,” says Karen Alexander, Mayor of Salisbury. “Our beautiful historic downtown provides the perfect backdrop for all the incredible programming throughout the day, and attendees will see firsthand why this has become one of the most popular festivals in the South.”

