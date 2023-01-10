ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Fans rejoice! NC’s Cheerwine Festival is back

By Judith Retana
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KpLmD_0k9AdFij00

SALISBURY, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s classic Cheerwine Festival is back. The more than 100-year old cherry soda will be the center of attention at the May festival.

Festival goers can expect live entertainment from local and national bands, Cheerwine-inspired food and drinks, arts and crafts, kids activities and more. Organizers say the full musical lineup and additional details will be released in the coming weeks.

“We can’t wait for everyone to join us in celebrating the unique flavors, sights, and sounds of the Carolinas this May,” Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member, said in a release. “Last year we hosted 60,000 people and hope to welcome even more this spring for our best event yet.”

This year the festival is scheduled for Saturday, May, 20, from noon to 10 p.m. in Salisbury.

The city first hosted the festival in 2017 to line up with the soft drink’s 100th anniversary. Organizers say the festival has boosted the city’s economy by millions of dollars.

“We’re thrilled to welcome guests from across the country to the seat of Rowan County and the birthplace of the South’s favorite cherry soda,” says Karen Alexander, Mayor of Salisbury. “Our beautiful historic downtown provides the perfect backdrop for all the incredible programming throughout the day, and attendees will see firsthand why this has become one of the most popular festivals in the South.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Charlotte Stories

NC’s Cheerwine Festival Returning Next Weekend

North Carolina’s favorite soda maker has just announced plans to bring back their iconic annual festival. This year the Cheerwine Festival will return to Salisbury on Saturday, May 20th with an expanded selection of fried foods, games, and legendary local and national musical acts (to be announced in the coming days).
SALISBURY, NC
kiss951.com

Popular Burger Chain In N’ Out Getting Closer And Closer To North Carolina

I’m sure you’ve heard of the west coast burger chain In N’ Out. The restaurant’s animal-style burgers practically have a cult following. Despite going to the West Coast several times I’ve still not had a chance to taste them. So unfortunately I can’t offer my opinion on if In N’ Out lives up to the massive hype. Could In N’ Out ever make it to North Carolina? There’s Chick-fil-a in California so anything could happen. And it’s getting closer and closer to us. This week In N’ Out Burger announced that they will be opening a new location just one state away from North Carolina. That new restaurant will be in Franklin, Tennessee which is a suburb of Nashville. Unfortunately, it’s not expected to be open and operating until 2026.
CHARLOTTE, NC
addictedtovacation.com

20+ Awesome Day Trip Destinations Around Charlotte, North Carolina

Visiting Charlotte can be so much fun since there are lots to see and do. After you exhaust this city, you can take part in day trips from Charlotte. What are some great day trips to take around Charlotte?. Charlotte is a great place to stay while touring North Carolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Greensboro book club works to improve race relations

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An unconventional women’s book club is using books to help them learn new ways to think about race. This isn’t a typical book club. It’s louder, sassier and more lively than most. In fact, these ladies often do more talking than reading. The book club was started 28 years ago by […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFAE

Finding premium bourbons in NC could get easier

Getting your hands on some hard-to-find bourbons in North Carolina could soon be easier. Ahead of the two-year state legislative session that began Wednesday, a spokesman for the state ABC Commission told the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter the distribution of high-end bourbons is a major focus, since there is not enough supply of certain brands. Senate Leader Phil Berger also addressed the issue during a preview of the legislative session on Monday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

The Most ‘Eccentric’ Town in North Carolina Is Closer Than You Think

Chances are, you have been here! The most eccentric town in North Carolina is about fifteen minutes from Charlotte. It is not hard to love Huntersville, North Carolina recently crowned the most eccentric because of all the unusual and fun experiences you can have there. Only in Our State, names a few things that should definitely be done when visiting.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Jan. 9

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 30 to Jan. 5:. Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 16408 Northcross Drive – 95 Courtyard by Marriott, 16700 Northcross Drive – 92 Spare Time Entertainment, 16317 Statesville Road – 99.5. Davidson.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Local Men Win Cash 5 Jackpot, Split the Total

RALEIGH, N.C. — Daniel Brandenburg of Huntersville took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. Brandenburg purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket with Online Play using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Elkin Tribune

BBQ restaurant to open at Royalls

The Crazy Pig at Royall’s, a casual, inviting concept from Robert McCrary and The Crazy Pig BBQ Taphouse Group, has signed a lease for the former Royall’s Drug space at 128 West Main Street, to become Elkin’s newest Barbeque Restaurant and Taphouse. The concept, slated to open this spring, will feature pulled pork, brisket, smoked chicken, ribs and wings, served with choice of sides such as coleslaw, mac n cheese, baked beans, potato salad, hushpuppies, and green beans. And they will be bringing back the Royall’s famous hot dog. The Taphouse will also feature 12 local craft beers on tap and some of the region’s local wines.
ELKIN, NC
country1037fm.com

Popular Sandwich Shop Opens New Location In Ballantyne North Carolina

I really enjoy a good Banh Mi sandwich. In fact, I just wrote a story recently about food trends for the new year. And, one of the trending items was pickled foods. The pickled veggies are one of my favorite parts of the Banh Mi. Now, a popular sandwich shop opens a new location in Ballantyne Village. Crispy Banh Mi has three other locations in and around Charlotte. The family owned business first opened in 2016. And, according to The Charlotte Observer, Banh Mi connoisseurs have eleven varieties to choose from at Crispy Banh Mi. The Crispy’s Favorite has ham, pork roll, head cheese and grilled chicken. Plus, there’s also grilled pork or chicken. Furthermore, there’s even an option for vegetarians. All the sandwiches feature carrots, daikon, cucumbers, cilantro and jalapeno. Additions include avocado, fried egg or added meat at an upcharge.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
KANNAPOLIS, NC
country1037fm.com

Grocery Store Company Expanding With New Store In Kannapolis, NC

A North Carolina grocery chain continues to expand in the Charlotte market, this time with a store planned in Kannapolis. A Concord store also is expected to open soon. According to the Charlotte Observer, Lowes Foods will open a 50,887-square-foot store at Kellswater Commons in Kannapolis. Lowes Foods has three...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County community frustrated by litter

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people living in Davidson County don’t like the way things look right now. They are frustrated over what they call a big litter problem. If you drive through Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near North Main Street, it’s hard to miss the piles of trash on the side of […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
businesstodaync.com

New ice cream franchise coming to Cornelius

Jan. 10. By TL Bernthal. The opening date for the new Handel’s homemade ice cream franchise in Cornelius should be in mid-February, having been delayed by almost two months because of construction setbacks. Pam Alatalo, the operations manager, says that once the plumbing and electrical inspections are complete, the...
CORNELIUS, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Departing pastor has sense of ‘Grace’ for chance to reach so many

CORNELIUS – For 28 years, Pastor Farrell Lemings has presided as Grace Covenant Church, like the Lake Norman community it serves, has grown – expanding its physical presence and welcoming those new to the area. And now, with a long-planned leadership transition in place and a new, unknown...
CORNELIUS, NC
davidsonlocal.com

Dunkin’ and Jersey Mike’s open with IHOP set for later this year

This display of coffees and teas is in the new Dunkin’ at Plaza Parkway in Lexington. A coffee and doughnut shop and a sub sandwich restaurant recently opened at the Plaza Parkway shopping center, which will also gain an IHOP restaurant later this year. The shopping center, located at...
LEXINGTON, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte man gets early birthday present with $200K lottery win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man cashed in on an early birthday gift thanks to a lucky lottery prize, North Carolina Lottery announced Tuesday. Charlotte resident Dondrell Lee, 59, won $200,000 on a second-chance drawing and took home $142,500 after taxes after claiming his prize in Raleigh on Monday, lottery officials said. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

41K+
Followers
29K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy