Houston Chronicle

TCU's dream of winning CFP title quickly became a nightmare

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — TCU coach Sonny Dykes sensed something wasn't right with his team when they came into the locker room after pregame warmups for Monday night's College Football Playoff championship game against Georgia. It was just the start of what turned into a snowball effect that overwhelmed...
