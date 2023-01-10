ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Carly Pearce Reveals Why Luke Bryan Gave Her ‘FOMO’

Although she is set to perform at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa 2023 event in Riviera Cancun later this month, Carly Pearce reveals how the fellow country music hitmaker gave her the fear of missing out (FOMO). “I’ve been telling Luke for years I want to go to Crash...
Outsider.com

Gwen Stefani Reveals Wild Secret About Her and Blake Shelton’s Bathroom

Gwen Stefani was getting candid about home decor recently revealing the unique way she and hubby Blake Shelton are decorating one of the bathrooms at their Oklahoma home. In a recent interview, the pop music icon got revealed the unique look she and Shelton picked for the room. It’s a look that keeps tabs on their respective careers as they have wall-papered the room with tabloid covers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Distractify

Did Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Secretly Get Married? Details

Take a gander at either Zooey Deschanel or Jonathan Scott’s Instagram page and you’ll see a flurry of adorable photos of them together. While you can’t always take social media at face value, the New Girl alum and the HGTV star seem to be enjoying every moment together. In 2021, they shared the exciting news that they purchased a house together. And given that they’re committed to so much together, it makes us wonder: Are they married?
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Spills 'Embarrassing' Fact About His & Gwen Stefani's Marriage

Who would have thought? When Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, aren't battling as judges on The Voice, they are planting seeds in their garden."We go way over-the-top," Shelton confessed to a news publication about his hidden hobby. "It's embarrassing how much we spend on seeds."BLAKE SHELTON ADMITS GWEN STEFANI'S HOLIDAY MEALS ARE CAUSING HIM TO GAIN WEIGHT: 'SHE LITERALLY COOKS EVERYTHING'"Besides music, gardening has been our biggest bonding activity," the country sensation continued to reveal of him and the "Hollaback Girl" singer's various zinnias and sunflower-filled gardens. Meanwhile, Shelton admitted that the couple has ways to go when...
Taste of Country

Luke Bryan’s Stunning $18 Million Florida Paradise for Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]

If Luke Bryan's Florida house sells for what he's asking, it will be become one of the most expensive country celebrity home transactions ever. The singer and his wife are listing their property in Santa Rosa, Fla., for $18 million. Pictures show a breathtaking home that's surpassed only by the view of the gulf from the master suite. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a private pool, beach access, plenty of parking and all the amenities you'd expect from a high-end home.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Left Speechless After Contestant Reveals Wild Personal Detail

While it takes a lot to leave Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak without words, one recent contestant left him just speechless. What was it that caused Sajak to lose his words? It happened to be something that a contestant named Laura does in her spare time. It’s quite a lucrative hobby for her. But Sajak just could not believe what he was hearing from her on Monday’s episode of the famed game show.
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On

Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Major Character’s Fate Seemingly Confirmed by New Photo

For fans who tune in to see NCIS: Hawai’i starring Vanessa Lachey, there has been another star in the spotlight, too. The questions around whether or not Lucy Tara, played by Yasmine Al-Bustami, would be a part of the show going forward have been hot and heavy. Now, fans who have kept up with the show know that Lucy and Kate, played by Tori Anderson, have been an item.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

632K+
Followers
70K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy