Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Present From His Wife That Made Him Cry
Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, may be best known for her Prankmas antics this time of year. But she has an incredibly sentimental side, and she proved that one Christmas by giving Luke a gift that brought him to tears. An Instagram video that the Play it Again singer filmed...
Luke Bryan Is Down a Pickup Truck After His Wife’s Latest Prank, But It’s for a Good Cause [Watch]
In the Bryan household, nobody is safe during the 12 Days of Pranksmas — not even Luke Bryan's pickup truck. Bryan's wife Caroline posted video of Day 4 of Pranksmas on Monday (Dec. 19), and it's a doozy: She teamed up with the E3 Ranch Foundation to steal her country star husband's pickup truck and put it up for auction to benefit a charitable cause.
Carly Pearce Reveals Why Luke Bryan Gave Her ‘FOMO’
Although she is set to perform at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa 2023 event in Riviera Cancun later this month, Carly Pearce reveals how the fellow country music hitmaker gave her the fear of missing out (FOMO). “I’ve been telling Luke for years I want to go to Crash...
Inside Luke Bryan and Wife Caroline Bryan’s ‘Solid’ Marriage and Life in Nashville: ‘They’re Best Friends’
Write a love song about them! Luke Bryan and wife Caroline “Lina” Bryan (née Boyer) have been going strong since tying the knot in 2006. “Luke and Caroline are known as one of the most solid couples in Nashville,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “They’re so proud of the […]
Lauren Alaina Tells Brittany Aldean She’s ‘Scaring’ Her During Funny Phone Prank [Watch]
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) You can't be too unassuming when Jason Aldean or his wife Brittany call your phone. The two have been prank calling their friends, but rather than asking if the refrigerator is running, the pair have schemed up something else: One person wears noise-canceling headphones while the other feeds them responses.
Marie Osmond Is Nearly Unrecognizable With All-New Look in Rare Photo With Her Husband
New year, new Marie Osmond. Recently, the iconic 63-year-old singer debuted a new look that shocked her followers. On Friday, she posted a pic on Instagram showcasing her new blond locks, which was quite a surprise since she’s been a brunette for most of her life. In the Instagram...
New Details Emerge After Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Revealed
New details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death have emerged. According to her death certificate, the actress passed away at her home in Clearwater, Florida, and her family chose to have her cremated. The certificate, which was obtained by US Weekly, came a few weeks after Alley’s children, True and Lillie...
1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is hardly recognizable after returning from food rehab center
Tammy Slaton weighed 290 kg when she starred in the TLC reality show 1000-lb Sisters, along with her sister, Amy Slaton. Now, she has surprised her fans with a startling body transformation - having an epic weight loss.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Steamy Post
For all of you American Pickers fans out there, then you know that Danielle Colby is part of the big show on the History Channel. She’s one of the hosts along with Mike Wolfe and his brother, Robbie. Well, Danielle wasn’t talking about the show in her recent post on Instagram. In fact, she was getting down to some bare facts.
Gwen Stefani Reveals Wild Secret About Her and Blake Shelton’s Bathroom
Gwen Stefani was getting candid about home decor recently revealing the unique way she and hubby Blake Shelton are decorating one of the bathrooms at their Oklahoma home. In a recent interview, the pop music icon got revealed the unique look she and Shelton picked for the room. It’s a look that keeps tabs on their respective careers as they have wall-papered the room with tabloid covers.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
Did Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Secretly Get Married? Details
Take a gander at either Zooey Deschanel or Jonathan Scott’s Instagram page and you’ll see a flurry of adorable photos of them together. While you can’t always take social media at face value, the New Girl alum and the HGTV star seem to be enjoying every moment together. In 2021, they shared the exciting news that they purchased a house together. And given that they’re committed to so much together, it makes us wonder: Are they married?
Blake Shelton Spills 'Embarrassing' Fact About His & Gwen Stefani's Marriage
Who would have thought? When Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, aren't battling as judges on The Voice, they are planting seeds in their garden."We go way over-the-top," Shelton confessed to a news publication about his hidden hobby. "It's embarrassing how much we spend on seeds."BLAKE SHELTON ADMITS GWEN STEFANI'S HOLIDAY MEALS ARE CAUSING HIM TO GAIN WEIGHT: 'SHE LITERALLY COOKS EVERYTHING'"Besides music, gardening has been our biggest bonding activity," the country sensation continued to reveal of him and the "Hollaback Girl" singer's various zinnias and sunflower-filled gardens. Meanwhile, Shelton admitted that the couple has ways to go when...
Luke Bryan’s Stunning $18 Million Florida Paradise for Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]
If Luke Bryan's Florida house sells for what he's asking, it will be become one of the most expensive country celebrity home transactions ever. The singer and his wife are listing their property in Santa Rosa, Fla., for $18 million. Pictures show a breathtaking home that's surpassed only by the view of the gulf from the master suite. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a private pool, beach access, plenty of parking and all the amenities you'd expect from a high-end home.
‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Left Speechless After Contestant Reveals Wild Personal Detail
While it takes a lot to leave Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak without words, one recent contestant left him just speechless. What was it that caused Sajak to lose his words? It happened to be something that a contestant named Laura does in her spare time. It’s quite a lucrative hobby for her. But Sajak just could not believe what he was hearing from her on Monday’s episode of the famed game show.
purewow.com
Kelly Ripa’s Sons Returned Home for Christmas (& Got an Extra Special Welcome from Her Dog)
Last week, talk show host Kelly Ripa documented the moment her two sons, Joaquin and Michael Consuelos, returned home for the holidays. Naturally, their arrivals were met with plenty of excitement— but there was one family member in particular who was extra thrilled to be in the thick of things: their pet dog, Lena.
Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On
Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT...
suggest.com
Elvis’ Last Girlfriend, Ginger Alden, Was Planning Their Wedding At The Time Of His Passing
Elvis Presley was truly the King: incredibly handsome, blessed with abundant talent as a singer and actor, and beloved by millions of fans the world over. People felt like they knew him, which made them adore him even more. He was also understandably appealing to beautiful women. Presley was divorced...
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Major Character’s Fate Seemingly Confirmed by New Photo
For fans who tune in to see NCIS: Hawai’i starring Vanessa Lachey, there has been another star in the spotlight, too. The questions around whether or not Lucy Tara, played by Yasmine Al-Bustami, would be a part of the show going forward have been hot and heavy. Now, fans who have kept up with the show know that Lucy and Kate, played by Tori Anderson, have been an item.
George Jones, Tammy Wynette’s Daughter Reveals Reaction to ‘George And Tammy’ Showtime Series
Georgette Jones believes her parents would have approved of Showtime’s newest hit, George & Tammy. The six-part biopic officially dropped on December 4. And a new installment will play each Sunday until January 8. Georgette has already had a sneak peek at the entire series, and she believes it is a raw and true depiction of her parents’ troubled romance.
