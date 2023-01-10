Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerFort Worth, TX
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Fort Worth Police Detective Arrested for DUI: Department Launches InvestigationLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Popculture
Georgia Players Eat Food on Sideline During Blowout Win Against TCU in National Championship Game
The Georgia Bulldogs took down the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. And things were so out of hand, the Bulldogs players were seen eating food on the sideline before the game came to an end. Video from the College Football Playoff's Twitter shows a few Bulldogs players eating wings as the team is about to win its second consecutive national title.
TCU football: People to blame for National Championship loss to Georgia
The Texas Christian University Horned Frogs have had a fantastic season. Star quarterback and Heisman runner-up Max Duggan has been terrific. Ditto with first-year head coach Sonny Dykes. They played so well that they defied expectations and advanced all the way to the CFP National Championship. It was a chance for them to prove that they are not only one of the finest college football teams in the country but the best. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. Instead, Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs demonstrated why they were the finest team in college football in 2023. Here we will look at the three people or groups most to blame for TCU football’s National Championship loss to Georgia.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia-TCU national championship game records lowest viewership in college football history
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The TCU-Georgia national championship game went "0 to 100" real quick, which drove fans away from tuning into the game, according to TV viewership numbers. The 2023 CFP National Championship between the Horned Frogs and Bulldogs averaged 17.223 million viewers across its ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU broadcasts, making it...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's how many times a team has won three straight national championships
ATHENS, Ga. — Well, Georgia has won their second straight national championship -- and boy did they do it in grand style. A 65-7 win over TCU had Bulldog fans celebrating in the streets of Athens, Atlanta and Los Angeles. Now, those same fans have their eyes set on a third-straight title.
Kirby Smart accomplishes something Nick Saban has not, as Georgia goes 15-0 to win national title
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart knows Alabama hasn’t done it. Last season’s national championship team couldn’t accomplish it either. Georgia capped off an unbeaten season in the most brutally dominant way. It steamrolled TCU on the way to a 65-7 win. It’s the most lopsided bowl game victory of all-time.
Clemson transfer commits to new home
A former Clemson defender has found a new college home. Etinosa Reuben is staying in the ACC, as the former Tiger defensive tackle announced on Tuesday that he has committed to transfer to Georgia Tech. Reuben (...)
Incredible Kirby Smart pregame speech is going viral
A presumed pregame speech made by Kirby Smart went viral on Monday night as Georgia stomped on TCU 65-7 to win their second straight national championship. The Bulldogs brought the hammer and just went to work on TCU from the start, and they didn’t let up. They set a national championship record for points scored... The post Incredible Kirby Smart pregame speech is going viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
fox5atlanta.com
UGA Football national championship gear and apparel now on sale
KENNESAW, Ga. - Just after the University of Georgia Bulldog's historic win over the TCU Horned Frogs, Georgia stores were opened and stocked with back-to-back championship gear. In Kennesaw, dozens of fans lined up in the early morning hours after the game to get inside the grab the Dawgs swag.
Georgians react to UGA winning 2023 National Championship
ATLANTA — On Monday night, the Georgia Bulldogs beat Texas Christian University for a back-to-back win in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia becomes the first team to repeat as champions in the CFP era and the first team to repeat since Alabama in 2011 and 2012. Fans...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Bulldogs greeted with full honors landing in Atlanta
The back-to-back national champions Georgia Bulldogs landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport a day after their historic win. The team was greeted with full honors and a water cannon salute.
Georgia Today: UGA wins, students sue schools over BLM clothes, and fill up your tank tonight
On the Tuesday Jan. 10 episode of Georgia Today: a dominating win for UGA football, students sue schools over Black Lives Matter clothes, and be sure to fill up your tank tonight. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, Jan. 10. I'm...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Stone Mountain, GA
Stone Mountain, Georgia, is well-known for its 3,200 acres of nature trails and green spaces and is only 30 minutes east of Atlanta. Located in eastern DeKalb County, Stone Mountain is an approximately 1.7-square-mile Atlanta suburb. It's the gateway to exploring Stone Mountain Park. One of the Park's highlights is...
secretatlanta.co
23 Exciting Things To Add To Your 2023 ATL Bucketlist
Following the incredible year that was 2022, Atlanta is all set for another fabulous trip around the sun, boasting an incredible mix of things to do throughout! From unmissable exhibitions boasting the best in art and culture, to those must-visit attractions that you’ve yet to experience. Here’s some top-notch inspiration for planning the perfect 2023 in A-Town.
4 Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 sold in Georgia as jackpot hits $1.35 BILLION
ATLANTA — Although no one walked away with the $1.1 billion grand prize, several people from Georgia won a significant amount of money in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. In Georgia, four different people won $10,000 in Tuesday’s drawing, according to lottery officials. Winning tickets worth $10,000 were...
atlantafi.com
Tyler Perry Buys 37 More Acres At Fort McPherson Site, Plans Retail
Atlanta movie mogul Tyler Perry continues to expand his local empire in Georgia. This time, the Why Did I Get Married? star has bought more land parcels adjacent to his movie studio in southwest Atlanta. The acreage, a short drive from East Point and College Park, Georgia, has a lot...
“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, is known for its rich history, cultural diversity, and, unfortunately, its haunted roads. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Atlanta:. 1. Clay Street: Located in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, Clay Street is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. Witnesses have reported seeing her ghostly figure running and playing in the street, as well as hearing her giggles and footsteps.
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars
I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
Georgia Aquarium educational RV catches fire on I-285 in Clayton
An RV from the Georgia Aquarium caught fire on a busy interstate in Clayton County Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Bye bye CNN Center: CNN employees moving to Midtown campus
After more than 35 years, CNN is leaving its downtown mainstay in stages this year, with the entire operation moving back to renovated, upgraded space at the Techwood Turner 30-acre campus in Midtown.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium becomes first pro sports stadium in world to achieve zero waste
ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the downtown Atlanta home of the Falcons, United F.C., numerous concerts and other events each year, is the first pro sports stadium in the world to be awarded a certification for its zero waste efforts. The stadium announced Monday it had received recognition from Green...
Comments / 2