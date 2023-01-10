ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Popculture

Georgia Players Eat Food on Sideline During Blowout Win Against TCU in National Championship Game

The Georgia Bulldogs took down the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. And things were so out of hand, the Bulldogs players were seen eating food on the sideline before the game came to an end. Video from the College Football Playoff's Twitter shows a few Bulldogs players eating wings as the team is about to win its second consecutive national title.
FORT WORTH, TX
ClutchPoints

TCU football: People to blame for National Championship loss to Georgia

The Texas Christian University Horned Frogs have had a fantastic season. Star quarterback and Heisman runner-up Max Duggan has been terrific. Ditto with first-year head coach Sonny Dykes. They played so well that they defied expectations and advanced all the way to the CFP National Championship. It was a chance for them to prove that they are not only one of the finest college football teams in the country but the best. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. Instead, Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs demonstrated why they were the finest team in college football in 2023. Here we will look at the three people or groups most to blame for TCU football’s National Championship loss to Georgia.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Incredible Kirby Smart pregame speech is going viral

A presumed pregame speech made by Kirby Smart went viral on Monday night as Georgia stomped on TCU 65-7 to win their second straight national championship. The Bulldogs brought the hammer and just went to work on TCU from the start, and they didn’t let up. They set a national championship record for points scored... The post Incredible Kirby Smart pregame speech is going viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

UGA Football national championship gear and apparel now on sale

KENNESAW, Ga. - Just after the University of Georgia Bulldog's historic win over the TCU Horned Frogs, Georgia stores were opened and stocked with back-to-back championship gear. In Kennesaw, dozens of fans lined up in the early morning hours after the game to get inside the grab the Dawgs swag.
ATHENS, GA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Stone Mountain, GA

Stone Mountain, Georgia, is well-known for its 3,200 acres of nature trails and green spaces and is only 30 minutes east of Atlanta. Located in eastern DeKalb County, Stone Mountain is an approximately 1.7-square-mile Atlanta suburb. It's the gateway to exploring Stone Mountain Park. One of the Park's highlights is...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
secretatlanta.co

23 Exciting Things To Add To Your 2023 ATL Bucketlist

Following the incredible year that was 2022, Atlanta is all set for another fabulous trip around the sun, boasting an incredible mix of things to do throughout! From unmissable exhibitions boasting the best in art and culture, to those must-visit attractions that you’ve yet to experience. Here’s some top-notch inspiration for planning the perfect 2023 in A-Town.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Tyler Perry Buys 37 More Acres At Fort McPherson Site, Plans Retail

Atlanta movie mogul Tyler Perry continues to expand his local empire in Georgia. This time, the Why Did I Get Married? star has bought more land parcels adjacent to his movie studio in southwest Atlanta. The acreage, a short drive from East Point and College Park, Georgia, has a lot...
ATLANTA, GA
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, is known for its rich history, cultural diversity, and, unfortunately, its haunted roads. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Atlanta:. 1. Clay Street: Located in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, Clay Street is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. Witnesses have reported seeing her ghostly figure running and playing in the street, as well as hearing her giggles and footsteps.
ATLANTA, GA
Ash Jurberg

The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars

I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
ATLANTA, GA

