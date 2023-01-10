Read full article on original website
Related
Man ambushed by shooters after giving ride to women in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A good deed turned into an armed robbery after Houston police say a man was ambushed after helping a group of women. Houston police said it appears a 20-year-old man who was working out at Planet Fitness was set up. Police said the young man had just...
KTSA
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
KSAT 12
Texas taqueria burglarized days after vigilante fatally shot robbery suspect
A taqueria in Houston where a vigilante shot and killed a robber was hit by crime again. The restaurant, which received national attention since news broke about the Jan. 5 shooting, was burglarized on Tuesday, the owner told KHOU. The burglary happened sometime during the morning, and the thief stole...
Click2Houston.com
2 suspects wanted, charged for stabbing man multiple times in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two suspects are wanted after police say they stabbed a man last month in southeast Houston. Jack Dean Hairston, 37, and Justin Edmond Salton, 36, are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Dec. 22, Houston police responded to reports of a stabbing at 10910...
fox26houston.com
Women set up man at Houston gym to be robbed
A man who was shot in Houston may have been set up after agreeing to give a group of women a ride as he was leaving the gym, police say. The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, and police are looking for several people connected to the incident.
Man accused of shooting Houston-area teacher found in Louisiana, police said
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — A man suspected of killing a Houston-area teacher last weekend has been arrested in Louisiana, police said. Sugar Land police said that Charvas Thompson of Houston was arrested in Shreveport, La., by the Western District of Louisiana Violent Offenders Task Force on Wednesday. They expect Thompson to be transported to […]
Click2Houston.com
Houston police release sketch of man accused of shooting 12-year-old girl in neck during New Year’s celebration in southwest Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police have released a composite sketch of the man wanted in connection to the shooting of a 12-year-old girl on New Year’s Day. The suspect is only described as a Hispanic man with a slim build and a thin mustache. The shooting happened around 12:30...
Arrest made after Alief ISD teacher found shot to death in her backyard
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A man was arrested in Louisiana Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of Wendy Duan, the Alief ISD teacher who was found shot to death in her backyard Saturday, according to the Sugar Land Police Department. The suspect has been identified as Charvas Thompson....
A Texas Woman Wanted For Robbery Wore High Heels During The Crimes & Smelled Bad (VIDEO)
A Texas woman is suspected of committing a string of robberies in the Houston area in December while wearing high heels and reeking "heavily" of body odor. The Houston Police Robbery Division shared surveillance footage last week of a white female who they say is wanted for at least four counts of robbery by threat at different establishments in the Galleria area of west Houston.
San Angelo LIVE!
WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: Decapitated Body Found in Tiny Home Near Houston
HEMPSTEAD, TX – A domestic violence incident apparently turned into a horror scene after a Waller County man allegedly decapitated his wife Wednesday. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 11, 2023 at around 5 p.m., deputies with the WCSO were dispatched to a property 200 block of Oak Hollow Blvd. for the report of a domestic problem.
KSAT 12
Woman charged with killing Texas bull rider during jealous rage, police say
A woman has been arrested in Houston months after fatally shooting a popular Texas bull rider in Utah whom she accused of flirting with a friend, according to Salt Lake City police. Lashawn Bagley, 22, has been charged with murder following the shooting of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, at...
Click2Houston.com
Family details their frustration after innocent Philadelphia woman was put in jail, despite authorities in Harris Co. admitting she’s innocent
The Harris County District Attorney’s office says it’s done its part to make things right, but tonight Julie Hudson’s family says they’re only interested in hearing that their innocent loved one has been released from jail, and so far that hasn’t happened yet. “Well I...
Only on 13: 'Where's your boyfriend now?' Woman robbed after rejecting man at N. Houston gas station
The victim said she thought she was going to die based on the look in the man's eyes. In a story you'll only find on ABC13, the woman wonder's if the robbery was about money or ego.
cw39.com
Man shot after hail of gunfire at Greenspoint gas station, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt after getting shot outside of a gas station in Greenspoint. It happened around midnight Wednesday on Greens Road at Imperial Valley Drive. Houston police say a number of people got out of a car behind the gas station and then walked around to the front of the store and shot the man.
Texas Cop Running For Mayor Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Boyfriend
Robin Williams' campaign for mayor centers on police reform.
fox26houston.com
Record number of guns stolen from cars last year across Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police are reporting a record number of guns stolen from cars last year within city limits. "It’s really almost out of control," said HPD Auto Theft Sgt. Tracy Hicks. "It’s a number that should be zero, but it keeps going up." In 2022, there 4,140...
HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
southarkansassun.com
Local News in Houston: Grand Jury to Decide on Charges for Customer Who Shot and Killed Robber in Taqueria
A grand jury in Houston, Texas, will determine whether or not a man who shot and killed a robber in a local restaurant should face charges. The incident took place at Ranchito Taqueria on South Gessner Road. The perpetrator, later identified as Eric Eugene Washington, entered the restaurant dressed in all black and brandishing what appeared to be a gun, according to a report by Law and Crime on January 9, 2023.
onscene.tv
Wrong-Way Stolen Car High Speed Police Pursuit (Caught On Camera) | Houston
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1258AM 1/10/23 LOCATION: PURSUIT BEGAN ON PARK ROW CITY: HOUSTON DETAILS: HPD OFFICERS LOCATED A STOLEN PICKUP WITH CALIFORNIA PLATES AT A GAS STATION ONCE BACKUP OFFICERS ARRIVED, AN ATTEMPT TO PULL THE VEHICLE OCCURRED SUSPECT FLED FOR ROUGHLY 30 MINUTES BEFORE THE SUSPECT STRUCK A PARKED CAR ON BRIARHURST, JUST SOUTH OF WESTHEIMER SUSPECT WAS SEEN DRIVING WRONG WAY ON NUMEROUS OCCASIONS IN AN ATTEMPT TO EVADE OFFICERS SUSPECT MADE A U TURN ON NORTHBOUND 59 NEAR NEWCASTLE, DRIVING SOUTHBOUND IN NORTHBOUND LANES, THEN TAKING THE TRANSITION RAMP WRONG WAY AND DRIVING NORHTBOUND IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANES OF 610 (ON CAMERA) For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
