Houston, TX

KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Women set up man at Houston gym to be robbed

A man who was shot in Houston may have been set up after agreeing to give a group of women a ride as he was leaving the gym, police say. The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, and police are looking for several people connected to the incident.
HOUSTON, TX
Narcity USA

A Texas Woman Wanted For Robbery Wore High Heels During The Crimes & Smelled Bad (VIDEO)

A Texas woman is suspected of committing a string of robberies in the Houston area in December while wearing high heels and reeking "heavily" of body odor. The Houston Police Robbery Division shared surveillance footage last week of a white female who they say is wanted for at least four counts of robbery by threat at different establishments in the Galleria area of west Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: Decapitated Body Found in Tiny Home Near Houston

HEMPSTEAD, TX – A domestic violence incident apparently turned into a horror scene after a Waller County man allegedly decapitated his wife Wednesday. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 11, 2023 at around 5 p.m., deputies with the WCSO were dispatched to a property 200 block of Oak Hollow Blvd. for the report of a domestic problem.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Man shot after hail of gunfire at Greenspoint gas station, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt after getting shot outside of a gas station in Greenspoint. It happened around midnight Wednesday on Greens Road at Imperial Valley Drive. Houston police say a number of people got out of a car behind the gas station and then walked around to the front of the store and shot the man.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Record number of guns stolen from cars last year across Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are reporting a record number of guns stolen from cars last year within city limits. "It’s really almost out of control," said HPD Auto Theft Sgt. Tracy Hicks. "It’s a number that should be zero, but it keeps going up." In 2022, there 4,140...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
southarkansassun.com

Local News in Houston: Grand Jury to Decide on Charges for Customer Who Shot and Killed Robber in Taqueria

A grand jury in Houston, Texas, will determine whether or not a man who shot and killed a robber in a local restaurant should face charges. The incident took place at Ranchito Taqueria on South Gessner Road. The perpetrator, later identified as Eric Eugene Washington, entered the restaurant dressed in all black and brandishing what appeared to be a gun, according to a report by Law and Crime on January 9, 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
onscene.tv

Wrong-Way Stolen Car High Speed Police Pursuit (Caught On Camera) | Houston

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1258AM 1/10/23 LOCATION: PURSUIT BEGAN ON PARK ROW CITY: HOUSTON DETAILS: HPD OFFICERS LOCATED A STOLEN PICKUP WITH CALIFORNIA PLATES AT A GAS STATION ONCE BACKUP OFFICERS ARRIVED, AN ATTEMPT TO PULL THE VEHICLE OCCURRED SUSPECT FLED FOR ROUGHLY 30 MINUTES BEFORE THE SUSPECT STRUCK A PARKED CAR ON BRIARHURST, JUST SOUTH OF WESTHEIMER SUSPECT WAS SEEN DRIVING WRONG WAY ON NUMEROUS OCCASIONS IN AN ATTEMPT TO EVADE OFFICERS SUSPECT MADE A U TURN ON NORTHBOUND 59 NEAR NEWCASTLE, DRIVING SOUTHBOUND IN NORTHBOUND LANES, THEN TAKING THE TRANSITION RAMP WRONG WAY AND DRIVING NORHTBOUND IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANES OF 610 (ON CAMERA) For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Houston, TX

