ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child (Exclusive)
Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting. "In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be...
Shemar Moore is expecting his first child at 52, says he worried 'that ship had sailed'
Shemar Moore excitedly revealed on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" that he is becoming a "daddy" and making his late mother's "dreams come true."
Shemar Moore’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About His Pregnant Love & Exes
Shemar Moore is an actor known for his various roles in shows from The Young and the Restless to Criminal Minds. He is currently dating Jesiree Dizon. The TV star was previously linked to actress Anabelle Acosta. Shemar announced that he is expecting his first child with Jesiree come Feb....
Super Sized Salon Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37
Family and friends are mourning the loss of reality TV star Jamie Lopez. The star of Super Sized Salon, which premiered earlier this year on We TV, has died, her company announced on Dec. 19. She was 37 years old. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, sources close...
Betty White's Los Angeles home demolished nearly a year after her death
Betty White's former Brentwood, California, home has been demolished. The late icon's home sold for above asking price, at land value, in June.
Popculture
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Kerry Washington and Husband Nnamdi Asomugha’s Relationship Timeline
A talented pair! Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha met by chance in 2009 and the couple’s connection has only grown since. The former Oakland Raiders player met the Scandal alum while she was doing a production of Race. “The last time I did theater, it completely transformed my life,” she revealed in an October 2021 […]
Jeff Beck's Cause Of Death Explained
People around the globe are shocked and saddened by the swift passing of Jeff Beck. Here's what to know.
Shemar Moore Announces He Is Expecting His 1st Child With His Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon
Never too late to start a family! Shemar Moore is expecting his first child with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon. “Mama’s smiling from Heaven 🕊️ … Miracles happen,” the former Criminal Minds star, 52, captioned the Instagram video announcing the news on Monday, January 9. “Here comes the BEST part of my life ❤️🔥.” In the clip, […]
Shemar Moore, 52, Expecting His 1st Child: I’m Making My Late Mom’s ‘Dream Come True’
“So, I’m Shemar Moore. 52 and a half years old,” the Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T star said in a preview of the Jan. 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. Shemar sat down with Jennifer Hudson to announce that he was about to accomplish something he never thought possible. “My mother [Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore] is in heaven right now,” the S.W.A.T. star told Jennifer, 41. “It’ll be the three-year anniversary [of her death] on February 8, and on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true. Because in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”
Idina Menzel Shares Rare Photo of Her and Ex-Husband Taye Diggs’ 13-Year-Old Son Walker
Wicked cute! Idina Menzel shared a rare photo with her teenage son, Walker, whom she shares with ex-husband Taye Diggs. “Happy New Year everyone, from me and my three curly-haired boys. xoxo,” the Frozen star, 51, captioned a sweet selfie via Instagram on Sunday, January 1, in which she posed with Walker, 13, husband Aaron […]
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Go Public With Romance After He Files For Divorce
T.J. Holmes officially filed for divorce from his wife last week and seemingly celebrated the move with Amy Robach in Miami. Holmes and Robach have been the talk of the town after their affair made headlines in November. The GMA3 co-anchors were put on pause after the affair became a media spectacle.
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Repays His Best Friend of Two Decades With Lavish Home Makeover
NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama is taking time out to support and give back to his former security guard and best friend. In an upcoming episode of Celebrity IOU over on HGTV, Valderrama gets together with Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise his longtime friend Tadao. Valderrama said that Tadao has been like an older brother and guardian angel through his career. He also helped him get through some tough times.
The View’s Joy Behar And Sara Haines Seemingly Weigh In On Affair, Suspension Of Other ABC Stars Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes
Joy Behar and Sara Haines seemed to reference fellow ABC stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes in a segment of The View.
Tarek El Moussa Shares Photos from 'Boys Day' with Son Brayden Before Welcoming New Baby
Tarek El Moussa and son Brayden, 7, enjoyed a fun-filled day taking a jiu-jitsu class and playing games at Dave & Buster's Tarek El Moussa is spending quality time with his son before he becomes a big brother. On Monday, the Flipping 101 star, 41, shared photos from his "boys day" over the weekend with Brayden, 7, including snaps of the pair taking a jiu-jitsu class and having fun at Dave & Buster's. In the first picture, El Moussa and Brayden pose together in their jiu-jitsu uniforms while the second shot...
Popculture
'GMA': T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Relationship Reportedly Irritated Major ABC Anchor
There's been plenty of talk about Good Morning America anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach as of late. Their relationship has caused a significant stir behind the scenes, as Page Six reported that one of their colleagues is less than pleased by the coverage it has been getting. According to the outlet, Robach's 20/20 co-anchor David Muir is "upset" over the situation.
Is Scott Caan From 'Alert' Married?
Listen. We will always be down for a CSI, FBI, SVU type of show. They slap every time and always hit. If it's a night where you don't know what to watch, just put on one of these shows. They'll suck you in and you'll end up watching five in a row. We promise. This is why we're so excited about Fox's newest cop drama, Alert: Missing Persons Unit.
Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore, 52, announces he's expecting his first child
Congratulations are in order for Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore, who has revealed he’s going to become a dad for the first time at the age of 52. The star has announced he and partner Jesiree Dizon are set to welcome a baby together, with Shemar admitting his thought his ‘ship might have sailed’ on ever becoming a parent. You can see him and Jesiree reveal the baby’s gender here:
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes seen together for the first time since his divorce
“Good Morning America 3” anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were seen together for the first time since the latter’s divorce from wife Marilee Fiebig was made public. In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, appeared inseparable as they arrived back in New York City on Thursday after enjoying a holiday trip together. The duo — dressed in coordinating blue jeans, black outerwear and dark sunglasses — walked through the airport side by side after spending time in Atlanta and Miami over the Christmas holiday. Robach and Holmes’ romance is heating up as he prepares to legally dissolve...
