“So, I’m Shemar Moore. 52 and a half years old,” the Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T star said in a preview of the Jan. 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. Shemar sat down with Jennifer Hudson to announce that he was about to accomplish something he never thought possible. “My mother [Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore] is in heaven right now,” the S.W.A.T. star told Jennifer, 41. “It’ll be the three-year anniversary [of her death] on February 8, and on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true. Because in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

3 DAYS AGO