foxla.com
This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
You're Not Going To Believe Why California Legalized Jaywalking
California State Legislators decided jaywalking should no longer be a crime "unless a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision with a moving vehicle or other device moving exclusively by human power." 21955 Cal. Veh. Code.
Smithonian
California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks
Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
davisvanguard.org
After Gov Budget Announcement, Prison Closure Advocates Urge ‘Concrete Roadmap’ to Shuttering ‘At Least 7 More State Prisons’
SACRAMENTO, CA – Prison closure advocates Tuesday called for a “concrete roadmap” to the closing of more California prisons following the release of the state’s budget submitted by Gov. Gavin Newsome “failed” to provide the plan. “More prison closures must happen in California,” said...
foxla.com
LA councilmembers call for permanent tenant protections by end of January
LOS ANGELES - A day after a bid to keep Los Angeles' COVID-19 state of emergency in place until permanent tenant protections are implemented failed by one vote, some council members are pressing their colleagues to move quickly to enact protections for renters who could face eviction after the end of the month.
California Drought Map Before and After Extreme Rain
Just three months ago 41 percent of California was experiencing extreme drought. That figure is now just 27 percent.
Santa Monica Mirror
California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment Finds it Will Cost $303 Billion to End Homelessness in the State
112,527 affordable apartments needed, reports finds. The California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment has found that it would cost the state of California an average of $8.1 billion a year each year for 12 years to put an end to homelessness at the current level of need. This is a calculation made without factoring in any assistance from the federal government. The estimate is 2.7% of the current state budget or an additional $6.9 billion after the already budgeted $1.2 billion out of the current California budget of $303 billion.
Why the Bruce's Beach $20 million sale isn't a model for reparations
The descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce were finally able to claim their inheritance. In 1924, the city of Manhattan Beach, California, invoked the power of eminent domain to seize two beachfront lots from the couple — who had been using it to operate a popular Black resort — to purge the city of Black beachgoers. In 2022, Los Angeles County took the unprecedented move of handing ownership of the property back to the couple’s closest living heirs. Last week, the Bruces’ great-grandsons sold it back to the county for nearly $20 million.
Headlines: Union Station Tunnels Flooded In Ankle-Deep Water; Egg Shortage in L.A. Continues
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —DTLA: A Union Station pedestrian tunnel was flooded with ankle-deep water due to rains. To get from one end...
Fox5 KVVU
Ex-Model sentenced in death of California psychiatrist near Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former model accused of killing a California psychiatrist in 2019 pleaded guilty in court Tuesday. Kelsey Turner, 29, pleaded guilty via an Alford plea on Nov. 9, 2022. An Alford plea is when the suspect concedes there is enough evidence to be convicted of a crime without admitting guilt.
goldrushcam.com
Skimmer Builder Sentenced to Prison for Role in Stealing Financial Identities at Gas Pumps in Southern California - Potential Victims Urged to Contact DOJ
Potential Victims Urged to Contact Justice Department. January 10, 2023 – SAN DIEGO – A Los Angeles resident was sentenced yesterday to 41 months in prison for his role building specialized devices to steal the financial information of unwitting victims at. gas pumps throughout Southern California. Robert Fichidzhyan,...
3 arrested in alleged $7 million tobacco tax fraud scheme
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three owners of a tobacco distribution company were arrested Wednesday for conspiracy to evade $7 million in taxes, according to a news release from California Attorney General Rob Bonta. “By failing to pay tobacco excise taxes, these defendants deprived communities in California of much-needed healthcare funding," Attorney General Bonta said. The […]
Homelessness State Of Emergency Declaration In L.A. Confirmed By Board Of Supervisors; Mayor Promises An “Urgent & Strategic Approach” – Update
UPDATED, 4:10 PM: The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday followed Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council in approving a declaration of emergency over the local homelessness situation. “Today’s unanimous action by the board honors the November mandate from L.A. County voters: Lead with urgency and transparency to address the homelessness crisis in every neighborhood,” Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath said in a statement following the vote.” The board last month approved a motion calling on its staff to work arm-in-arm with Los Angeles city officials to address homelessness and assist in any way possible to implement Bass’ emergency...
citywatchla.com
Nary A Word
ERIC PREVEN’S NOTEBOOK - If you are worried about hunger, money and shelter, it's very hard to worry about anything else, like how many citations you may have accrued and whether or not you qualify for any kind of immunity. Another annoying piece in the New York Sunday paper...
citywatchla.com
Water...So Nice To Taste...So Bad to Waste...
THE DOCTOR IS IN - I doubt I'm the only one who has serious doubts in this region of the world about the so-called Green Movement, in that it's both focused more on the Green of Money rather than the Green of the Environment, and also that it's grounded more in misanthropy than in the preservation of Planet Earth.
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Storm Drenches Southern California. Here's When the Heaviest Rain Arrives
A storm that drenched Ventura County overnight with heavy rain moved south Monday morning into the Los Angeles area, bringing light showers that will intensify throughout the day. The storm, fueled by a long plume of moisture over the Pacific Ocean, will deliver the heaviest rain Monday afternoon and into...
Phys.org
Why is drought-weary Los Angeles letting stormwater flow into the Pacific Ocean?
The Los Angeles River roared to life this week as a series of powerful storms moved through the Southland. In Long Beach, 3 feet of water shut down the 710 Freeway in both directions, while flooding in the San Fernando Valley forced the closure of the Sepulveda Basin. It was...
Willowbrook Park, Fed By Rainwater, Is An Example of LA’s Stormwater Treatment Future
Most of our rainwater washes out to the ocean— often carrying trash and other pollutants. This South L.A. park catches and treats it.
LA Councilwoman Hernandez explores unarming LAPD in council chamber
City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez filed a motion Wednesday that calls to explore removing weapons from the Los Angeles Police Department officers who work in the council chamber. Hernandez sought for the council to seek a report on whether it has the ability to “order all LAPD officers present in Council...
NBC Los Angeles
LA Council Bans Nighttime Public Access to Areas Around Ballona Wetlands
In an effort to protect environmentally sensitive areas around the Ballona Wetlands, the City Council voted Tuesday to ban nighttime public access to the area. The wetlands, the largest remaining wetland habitat in Los Angeles County, have dealt with people lighting campfires and dumping waste -- which has caused "significant damage'' to the sensitive habitat area, according to the ordinance.
