California State

foxla.com

This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America

LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Smithonian

California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks

Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment Finds it Will Cost $303 Billion to End Homelessness in the State

112,527 affordable apartments needed, reports finds. The California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment has found that it would cost the state of California an average of $8.1 billion a year each year for 12 years to put an end to homelessness at the current level of need. This is a calculation made without factoring in any assistance from the federal government. The estimate is 2.7% of the current state budget or an additional $6.9 billion after the already budgeted $1.2 billion out of the current California budget of $303 billion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Why the Bruce's Beach $20 million sale isn't a model for reparations

The descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce were finally able to claim their inheritance. In 1924, the city of Manhattan Beach, California, invoked the power of eminent domain to seize two beachfront lots from the couple — who had been using it to operate a popular Black resort — to purge the city of Black beachgoers. In 2022, Los Angeles County took the unprecedented move of handing ownership of the property back to the couple’s closest living heirs. Last week, the Bruces’ great-grandsons sold it back to the county for nearly $20 million.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Ex-Model sentenced in death of California psychiatrist near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former model accused of killing a California psychiatrist in 2019 pleaded guilty in court Tuesday. Kelsey Turner, 29, pleaded guilty via an Alford plea on Nov. 9, 2022. An Alford plea is when the suspect concedes there is enough evidence to be convicted of a crime without admitting guilt.
LAS VEGAS, NV
goldrushcam.com

Skimmer Builder Sentenced to Prison for Role in Stealing Financial Identities at Gas Pumps in Southern California - Potential Victims Urged to Contact DOJ

Potential Victims Urged to Contact Justice Department. January 10, 2023 – SAN DIEGO – A Los Angeles resident was sentenced yesterday to 41 months in prison for his role building specialized devices to steal the financial information of unwitting victims at. gas pumps throughout Southern California. Robert Fichidzhyan,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

3 arrested in alleged $7 million tobacco tax fraud scheme

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three owners of a tobacco distribution company were arrested Wednesday for conspiracy to evade $7 million in taxes, according to a news release from California Attorney General Rob Bonta. “By failing to pay tobacco excise taxes, these defendants deprived communities in California of much-needed healthcare funding," Attorney General Bonta said. The […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Homelessness State Of Emergency Declaration In L.A. Confirmed By Board Of Supervisors; Mayor Promises An “Urgent & Strategic Approach” – Update

UPDATED, 4:10 PM: The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday followed Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council in approving a declaration of emergency over the local homelessness situation. “Today’s unanimous action by the board honors the November mandate from L.A. County voters: Lead with urgency and transparency to address the homelessness crisis in every neighborhood,” Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath said in a statement following the vote.” The board last month approved a motion calling on its staff to work arm-in-arm with Los Angeles city officials to address homelessness and assist in any way possible to implement Bass’ emergency...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Nary A Word

ERIC PREVEN’S NOTEBOOK - If you are worried about hunger, money and shelter, it's very hard to worry about anything else, like how many citations you may have accrued and whether or not you qualify for any kind of immunity. Another annoying piece in the New York Sunday paper...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Water...So Nice To Taste...So Bad to Waste...

THE DOCTOR IS IN - I doubt I'm the only one who has serious doubts in this region of the world about the so-called Green Movement, in that it's both focused more on the Green of Money rather than the Green of the Environment, and also that it's grounded more in misanthropy than in the preservation of Planet Earth.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

LA Council Bans Nighttime Public Access to Areas Around Ballona Wetlands

In an effort to protect environmentally sensitive areas around the Ballona Wetlands, the City Council voted Tuesday to ban nighttime public access to the area. The wetlands, the largest remaining wetland habitat in Los Angeles County, have dealt with people lighting campfires and dumping waste -- which has caused "significant damage'' to the sensitive habitat area, according to the ordinance.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

