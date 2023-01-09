ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee

One former NBA player is attempting quite the second act. Bleacher Report revealed this week that ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Smush Parker is working towards a career as an NBA official. Parker had previously shared pictures to Instagram of himself at referee camp as well as working games in The Basketball League (TBL), an independent... The post Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great

Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy & His Girlfriend Jazz Get Married

NBA YoungBoy has reportedly married his long-time girlfriend Jazz Mychelle, who joined the rapper on the cover for his 2022 mixtape Ma’ I Got a Family. While neither has confirmed their nuptials online, a copy of a Utah County marriage license baring their full names — Kentrell Gaulden and Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes — surfaced on social media on Sunday (January 8).
hotnewhiphop.com

Yaya Mayweather Shares NBA YoungBoy Quote In Photo Series

Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy share a 1-year-old son. Yaya Mayweather is celebrating the new year by dropping a photo series on Instagram. Posing in a pink crop top and jeans, the 22-year-old captioned it, “Too many people watching me bye.”. NBA Youngboy, who shares a son with Mayweather,...
Yardbarker

Paul Pierce Played All 82 Games After Being Stabbed 11 Times At A Nightclub: "He Was Stabbed In The Face, Neck And Back..."

Paul Pierce has lived a really intense life, both on and off the court. He became the last Boston Celtics legend during the 2000s with his good performances for the Greens, always trying to take the team to the next level. He had to fight hard to reach the best level, but once he did it, Pierce became one of the best players in the league.
Yardbarker

Three possible trade destinations for Mavericks' Christian Wood

The Dallas Mavericks are 7-3 in their last 10 games and Christian Wood has been pivotal in the team’s resurgence. Thanks in large part to his quality play as of late, the Mavs are now fourth in the West despite an extremely slow start to their 2022-23 campaign. Despite...
Yardbarker

QB with checkered past campaigns for second chance in NFL

Chad Kelly is hoping at least one NFL team in need of a quarterback will give him a call this offseason. "They have to bring me in, sit me down and talk," Kelly told Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "You can think of everything I’ve done in the past. Obviously, we’re not going to get into that. That’s behind me. That’s not who I am, who I want to be, or who I want to be known as. I’m a different person."
Yardbarker

Pro Bowl Linebacker Has Draft Advice For The Bears

The Chicago Bears are getting some solid advice as they patiently await the 2023 NFL Draft. This advice is coming from a Pro Bowl linebacker who recently spoke about what the Bears should do with their draft pick. His viewpoint is something fans can agree with, even though this player...
Yardbarker

Mike Tirico explains Lions' viral 'Sunday Night Football' player introductions

NBC's Mike Tirico has offered information on the Detroit Lions' player introductions that went viral during the Week 18 "Sunday Night Football" game at the Green Bay Packers. "So most teams do those in August, and guys come in, it’s early in the year, and guys play it — mostly — straight up," Tirico explained during an appearance on Detroit sports radio station 97.1 The Ticket, per the Barrett Sports Media website. "But because the Lions were not ticketed for a Sunday night or Thursday night game, the Lions were the rare team where you shot the lineup intros the week of the game. That rarely happens for us. So the guys all had to do them after practice on Thursday, I think it was. So when you watch the season full of introductions, you get very creative. And when you are a team in a good mood, you get very creative."
