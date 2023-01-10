ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Fans Call Out Ben Simmons After Loss To Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics walked away with a win over the Brooklyn Nets in the Barclays Center despite a disappointing performance from Jayson Tatum and while missing Jaylen Brown as well. The Nets are going to be without Kevin Durant for the foreseeable future and this game wasn't a good example of how the Nets will stay afloat without Durant.
BOSTON, MA
Paul Pierce Played All 82 Games After Being Stabbed 11 Times At A Nightclub: "He Was Stabbed In The Face, Neck And Back..."

Paul Pierce has lived a really intense life, both on and off the court. He became the last Boston Celtics legend during the 2000s with his good performances for the Greens, always trying to take the team to the next level. He had to fight hard to reach the best level, but once he did it, Pierce became one of the best players in the league.
BOSTON, MA
Massive News About RJ Barrett

Having Barrett back in the starting lineups is fantastic news for the Knicks, who are 4-6 in their last ten games. The former Duke star is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest in 35 games. Coming into Wednesday’s game, the Knicks are the seventh seed in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA Teams Don't Want To Trade With Lakers Because Of 'Professional Jealousy'

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a confusing season which has made many reconsider their opinions on the roster and LeBron James. After a terrible offseason where the Lakers had a clearly weak team on paper and a disastrous 2-10 start, many thought the Lakers were going to be lottery fodder and fail to make the playoffs for a second consecutive season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Signing Former 3rd Overall Pick

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that they are seeking another big-man, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported (on Tuesday night) that the Hawks are signing former third-overall pick Derrick Favors. Wojnarowski: "Free agent center Derrick Favors is signing a 10-day deal with the Atlanta Hawks, source tells ESPN." The...
ATLANTA, GA
Darvin Ham Regrets Not Blitzing Luka Doncic In Final Possession Of Regulation In Loss To Mavericks

The Los Angeles Lakers have endured some brutal losses during the 2022-23 season, but their recent heartbreaker really takes the cake. The Lakers fell to the Dallas Mavericks in double overtime after climbing all the way back from a 19-point deficit. As has been the case in close losses, Los Angeles failed to execute offensively down the stretch with LeBron James particularly having a hard time finishing as he looked gassed after playing 47 minutes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Insider reveals Nets' trade-deadline strategy

The Brooklyn Nets started off their 2022-23 NBA season slowly, but they have bounced back. The 27-13 Nets have gone 9-1 in their last 10 games and sit second in the Eastern Conference. A mere 1.5 games separates them from the first-place Boston Celtics. With the NBA trade deadline rapidly...
