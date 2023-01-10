The meeting will be held on the fourth floor of the Alan B. Sadler building in Conroe. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery County Commissioners Court session on Jan. 10 will offer the final approval of the interlocal agreement for the extension of water and sewer to the Tamina community as well as discuss the evaluation and potential dismissal of the county director of building maintenance and a position with the office of court administration.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO