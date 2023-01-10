ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Pearland City Council lays out schedule for addressing tax re-evaluation issue

Pearland City Council discussed future plans for tackling the effects of the fiscal year 2022-23 tax re-evaluation at a regular Jan. 9 meeting. (Community Impact File Photo) The Pearland City Council’s upcoming budget workshops and amendments will focus on reducing the effects of a worksheet error that brought the city a $10 million deficit and incorrect tax rates.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County Commissioners Court to discuss interlocal agreement, building maintenance director

The meeting will be held on the fourth floor of the Alan B. Sadler building in Conroe. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery County Commissioners Court session on Jan. 10 will offer the final approval of the interlocal agreement for the extension of water and sewer to the Tamina community as well as discuss the evaluation and potential dismissal of the county director of building maintenance and a position with the office of court administration.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County targets 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, internal operations transition in new climate action plan

Harris County has targeted a 40% reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. (Courtesy Visit Houston) In a split 3-1 vote, Harris County commissioners approved a new climate action plan for the county’s internal operations during their Jan. 10 meeting, in turn setting a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Briones in, Hidalgo absent for meeting to discuss climate action plan, worker safety policy

Harris County commissioners will meet for the first time in 2023 on Jan. 10. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones will take her seat at Commissioners Court for the first time at the first meeting of 2023 on Jan. 10 as commissioners are set to adopt the county’s new climate action plan and a policy to protect contractors at construction sites.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy