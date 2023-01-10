Read full article on original website
Conroe City Council appoints Gary Scott as new city administrator
Gary Scott was appointed as the new city administrator on Jan. 12. (Community Impact staff) Conroe City Council voted to appoint Gary Scott as the new city administrator during a Jan. 12 council meeting. According to a release, the council unanimously voted to appoint Scott to the role. Previously, Scott...
Conroe City Council considers a resolution for police scanners, license plate readers
Conroe discussed the purchase of license plate readers and police cameras in a Jan. 11 meeting. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact). Editors note: The story has been updated to reflect the city discussed a resolution for installing license plate reader cameras, not purchasing additional cameras or license plate readers. Conroe City Council...
Pearland City Council lays out schedule for addressing tax re-evaluation issue
Pearland City Council discussed future plans for tackling the effects of the fiscal year 2022-23 tax re-evaluation at a regular Jan. 9 meeting. (Community Impact File Photo) The Pearland City Council’s upcoming budget workshops and amendments will focus on reducing the effects of a worksheet error that brought the city a $10 million deficit and incorrect tax rates.
MIssouri City's newest City Manager outlines goals for new year
Missouri City's newest city manager, Angel Jones, takes the oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony during the Dec. 5 City Council meeting. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) With an eye towards transparency, City Manager Angel Jones is looking forward to 2023. Community Impact sat down with Missouri City’s newest city manager...
North Harris County Regional Water Authority reduces water rates for first time in 22 years
The North Harris County Regional Water Authority approved a reduction of water rates during a Jan. 9 regular board meeting. (Courtesy Pexels) The North Harris County Regional Water Authority approved a reduction of water rates during a Jan. 9 regular board meeting for the first time in the water authority's history.
City of Friendswood to make upgrades to its water system
Friendswood will invest nearly $1.2 million for upgrades to its water system. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) Friendswood will address needed improvements to the city’s water system with two projects. City Council authorized an agreement with Garver, LLC, for engineering and technical services for the design, bidding and construction of two...
Bellaire looks into new strategic plan, staffing study
As part of the comprehensive planning process, in the first quarter of 2023, the city will hire a consultant to assist with updating the city’s land use plan and comprehensive plan, Citino said. (Community Impact file photo) The city of Bellaire will adopt a strategic plan in the 2023-24...
thekatynews.com
Commissioner Meyers appointee Swapan Dhairyawan to join Toll Road Authority Board of Directors
Fort Bend County, Texas – Commissioners Court has approved Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers’ appointment of Swapan Dhairyawan to the Board of Directors of the Fort Bend Toll Road Authority and the Grand Parkway Toll Road Authority. Dhairyawan succeeds Dean Hrbacek on the Grand Parkway Toll Road Authority...
Harris County commissioners approve climate action plan, worker safety policy
Harris County commissioners approved a climate action plan and a worker safety policy during their Jan. 10 meeting. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners unanimously approved adopting a worker safety policy for contractors at construction sites, but voted along party lines to approve a climate action plan at their Jan. 10 meeting.
Oak Ridge North discusses water, sewer rate increases after $68k budget deficit
The rate increases come after a budget deficit of $68,000 in the last budget cycle. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Oak Ridge North City Council discussed plans to increase the water and sewer rates for residential and commercial users within the city for the first time since 2015. Jeffrey Bishop, client...
Houston City Council targets homelessness through 5 initiatives
Houston City Council discussed several items addressing different facets of homelessness. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) At Houston's first City Council meeting of 2023 on Jan. 4, Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke on his priority of continuing to address homelessness in the city. Turner said he believes Houston is a model for other...
West U mayor: Edloe Street Pathway could transform 'most dangerous' path in city to safest one
Improvements to the pathway include making the sidewalk using recycled materials, adding six-foot aluminum fencing along the west side of Poor Farm Ditch, and adding benches and drinking fountains. (Courtesy Google Maps) The future of Edloe Street in the city of West University Place has been decided after council members...
Houston City Council approves eliminating library late fees for items returned after due date
Houston City Council members passed an amendment at a Jan. 11 meeting for the city's code of ordinances to eliminate late fees on items customers return to the Houston Public Library after the due date. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Houston City Council members passed an amendment at a Jan. 11 meeting...
Montgomery County Commissioners Court to discuss interlocal agreement, building maintenance director
The meeting will be held on the fourth floor of the Alan B. Sadler building in Conroe. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery County Commissioners Court session on Jan. 10 will offer the final approval of the interlocal agreement for the extension of water and sewer to the Tamina community as well as discuss the evaluation and potential dismissal of the county director of building maintenance and a position with the office of court administration.
Houston City Council to vote on over $1.8M in improvements to neighborhood parks
At a Jan. 11 Houston City Council meeting, council members will vote in chambers at City Hall on whether to provide additional funding for the improvements of neighborhood parks. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) At the weekly Houston City Council meeting set to take place Jan. 11, council members will vote on...
Harris County targets 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, internal operations transition in new climate action plan
Harris County has targeted a 40% reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. (Courtesy Visit Houston) In a split 3-1 vote, Harris County commissioners approved a new climate action plan for the county’s internal operations during their Jan. 10 meeting, in turn setting a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030.
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Briones in, Hidalgo absent for meeting to discuss climate action plan, worker safety policy
Harris County commissioners will meet for the first time in 2023 on Jan. 10. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones will take her seat at Commissioners Court for the first time at the first meeting of 2023 on Jan. 10 as commissioners are set to adopt the county’s new climate action plan and a policy to protect contractors at construction sites.
Click2Houston.com
Republican Texas House candidate’s election complaint tossed after he fails to pay fee
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate’s case to overturn his November 2022 election results was dismissed this week by one of the state’s top legislative leaders. Republican...
houstonpublicmedia.org
County commissioner offers to amend Third Ward bike-lane project if Houston officials contribute millions more
The county commissioner behind a controversial bike lane project in Houston's Third Ward is willing to pause the ongoing work and retool the plan – if the city increases its financial commitment by several million dollars. Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis, in a Jan. 6 letter written...
Read more about this month's featured neighborhood, Pearland located Village Grove
A house located at 6011 Village Grove. (Courtesy HAR) The Village Grove subdivision has about 260 single-family homes. It is located north of Broadway Street in Brazoria County and has a community swimming pool. Median home value: $338,500. Homes on the market*: 2. Homes under contract*: 1. Median annual property...
