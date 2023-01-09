Read full article on original website
radiomilwaukee.org
It’s a week to take in Milwaukee’s wildly talented artists
Milwaukee’s concert scene has a lot going on, so we look at the shows coming up to find the ones you’ll look back on and be glad you went. Then we add them to our weekly Milwaukee Concert Picks. There’s a Milwaukee music movement going on, and the...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kenosha
Kenosha might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kenosha.
Milwaukee woman's mission to stop human trafficking
Walk in Chandra Cooper's shoes for just a few minutes and you'll quickly hear her passion and energy to stop the scourge known as human trafficking.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's March-like temperatures in January; how long will it last?
MILWAUKEE - Above-average temperatures have made January 2023 feel more like March – and there is no end in sight. The average temperature for March is around 34°F. So far in southeast Wisconsin, we've been 35.1°F in January. Even though the final week of January when we...
Why having your car windows tinted too dark is illegal in Wisconsin
While tinted windows might look cool, it's important to know Wisconsin state law. If you're not careful, you could get a ticket.
WBUR
Gun violence in Milwaukee continues to break records
For years, gun violence has been on the rise in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The city broke its homicide record for the third year in a row in 2022. Here & Now's Scott Tong is joined by De'Shawn Ewing, family injury and violence prevention program coordinator with the City of Milwaukee Health Department, to check in on the state of gun violence in the city and what prevention methods and actions local leaders like him want to see happen.
MPD data shows spike in reckless driving citations over past 3 months
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) data shows a significant spike in the number of reckless driving citations being issued recently.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Highland shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 63-year-old man was shot and wounded near 27th and Highland on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. The Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police continue to seek a shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
14-year-old Racine boy shot girlfriend ‘multiple times’ after breakup
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) — A 14-year-old boy is in custody in Racine after police say he shot his girlfriend when she tried to break up with him. She survived the shooting and remains in the hospital recovering. The victim’s family tells us the two dated for about a...
Woman in wheelchair violently robbed outside bank
Theresa Humsfeld, 66, had to have emergency surgery after she was targeted and injured in a robbery outside the U.S. Bank at 26th and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.
Horrible attack by a parent moves MPS teacher into action
The groups say the need for the gathering comes from the school district not meeting its vision of providing a safe place that meets the needs of all.
wapl.com
2 arrested, runaway girl found in Fond du Lac chase
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Two people are arrested following a chase in Fond du Lac. Police say they tried to pull over a stolen vehicle from Milwaukee in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Monday, but the vehicle sped off. The vehicle...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
53rd and Congress shooting, Milwaukee woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 11. The shooting happened near 53rd and Congress around 5:15 p.m. Police said the 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360;...
Wrn.com
Suspect in court for fatal shooting of Milwaukee USPS carrier
One of three people charged in connection to the killing of a Milwaukee postal worker appeared in court Tuesday. FOX 6 reports that an attorney for Charles Ducksworth waived his preliminary hearing. A federal criminal complaint says surveillance video and cellphone records place Ducksworth and Kevin McCaa in the area...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Police Association Says Cancelled Pursuit Is ‘Demoralizing’ & ‘Soul Crushing’
The Milwaukee Police Association is criticizing the canceling of a police pursuit into suspects who shot at officers from a stolen car, saying it “cannot become the norm.”. The MPA wrote an open letter on Monday, January 9th, 2023, in the wake of Wisconsin Right Now’s exclusive report that revealed the canceled pursuit.
WISN
Milwaukee tenant 'fed up' with landlord's response to water-damaged apartment
MILWAUKEE — Water damage is running rampant in a Milwaukee apartment that flooded nearly three weeks ago. It happened inside Aaron Redd's unit on North 27th Street near Roosevelt Drive at Christmas time. "I mean, like a flood of water coming down the walls," Redd described to WISN 12...
seehafernews.com
Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday
It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
41st and Lancaster shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, Jan. 12 near 41st Street and Lancaster Avenue. It happened around 1 a.m. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
CBS 58
Suspect in murder of Milwaukee mail carrier appears in federal court
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One of the suspects accused of murdering a Milwaukee mail carrier appeared in federal court Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-six-year-old Charles Ducksworth Jr. waived his preliminary hearing. He'll be arraigned next Thursday, Jan. 19. Ducksworth is charged with murdering 44-year-old Aundre Cross Dec. 9. Federal investigators believe Ducksworth...
