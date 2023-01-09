ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s a week to take in Milwaukee’s wildly talented artists

Milwaukee’s concert scene has a lot going on, so we look at the shows coming up to find the ones you’ll look back on and be glad you went. Then we add them to our weekly Milwaukee Concert Picks. There’s a Milwaukee music movement going on, and the...
Gun violence in Milwaukee continues to break records

For years, gun violence has been on the rise in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The city broke its homicide record for the third year in a row in 2022. Here & Now's Scott Tong is joined by De'Shawn Ewing, family injury and violence prevention program coordinator with the City of Milwaukee Health Department, to check in on the state of gun violence in the city and what prevention methods and actions local leaders like him want to see happen.
27th and Highland shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 63-year-old man was shot and wounded near 27th and Highland on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. The Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police continue to seek a shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
2 arrested, runaway girl found in Fond du Lac chase

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Two people are arrested following a chase in Fond du Lac. Police say they tried to pull over a stolen vehicle from Milwaukee in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Monday, but the vehicle sped off. The vehicle...
53rd and Congress shooting, Milwaukee woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 11. The shooting happened near 53rd and Congress around 5:15 p.m. Police said the 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360;...
Suspect in court for fatal shooting of Milwaukee USPS carrier

One of three people charged in connection to the killing of a Milwaukee postal worker appeared in court Tuesday. FOX 6 reports that an attorney for Charles Ducksworth waived his preliminary hearing. A federal criminal complaint says surveillance video and cellphone records place Ducksworth and Kevin McCaa in the area...
Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday

It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
41st and Lancaster shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, Jan. 12 near 41st Street and Lancaster Avenue. It happened around 1 a.m. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
Suspect in murder of Milwaukee mail carrier appears in federal court

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One of the suspects accused of murdering a Milwaukee mail carrier appeared in federal court Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-six-year-old Charles Ducksworth Jr. waived his preliminary hearing. He'll be arraigned next Thursday, Jan. 19. Ducksworth is charged with murdering 44-year-old Aundre Cross Dec. 9. Federal investigators believe Ducksworth...
