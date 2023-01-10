Read full article on original website
WNDU
New school opens in Elkhart this fall
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new school is coming to Elkhart this fall. Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about Premier Arts Academy. The school will be open to all K-6 Indiana students starting in the fall of 2023. Parents can learn more during free informational...
hometownnewsnow.com
Gamble Backfires at Casino
(Michigan City, IN) - An alleged roll of the dice by a La Porte man for free money turned up snake eyes. He was allegedly found with drugs after trying to pull a fast one at Blue Chip Casino recently. According to police, Brett Pumroy on January 3 tried exchanging...
laportecounty.life
Healthcare Foundation of La Porte Announces 2023 Grant Cycle 1: Accepting Grant Applications Beginning January 13
Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) announces the opening of its grant portal for 2023 Cycle 1 grants. To advance its mission and vision, HFL invites grant proposals for health and wellness projects and programs starting January 13, 2023, to March 3, 2023. HFL’s mission is to empower La Porte County residents to live healthy and well to achieve the vision of La Porte County becoming one of the 10 healthiest communities in Indiana by 2030.
laportecounty.life
#1StudentNWI: Swinging into the new semester at Westville High School
Westville High School (WHS) students just recently enjoyed their Christmas break and are getting back into the rhythm of things. It is a new semester, and that means many students are in new classes. “I learned a lot last semester, but I’m excited for my new classes and getting ready...
WNDU
South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements
Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address. New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training. City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents.
3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago
GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd Avenue. According to the Lake County […]
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police looking to identify two people in battery investigation on Heritage Square Drive
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in relation to a battery investigation that happened during a theft. The battery took place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at a retail store in the 7300 block of Heritage Square Drive. If...
Liquid propane leaking from semitrailer after Southwest Michigan crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A two-semitrailer crash Monday afternoon in Southwest Michigan prompted a partial highway closure and left one of the semis leaking liquid propane. The two semis crashed around 3:42 p.m., Jan. 9, Michigan State Police said. The crash was on U.S. 12 near Portage Road in Bertrand Township in Berrien County.
WNDU
Burst pipe forces Benton Harbor clinic to close
SBPD to seek new hires with 'Winter Prospect Day' in February. Among the requirements will be an agility test, a written exam, and interviews. Plans approved to rehabilitate Angela Boulevard bridge. Construction should begin this spring or summer.
abc57.com
Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
WNDU
Benton Harbor urges residents to take additional steps to rid homes of lead
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The state health department is urging residents to take additional steps to get rid of lead in their homes!. Despite the city of Benton Harbor replacing lead lines in the city, there are still some extra lengths residents need to go to for a lead-free home!
WNDU
Police identify pedestrian hit, killed by car in Elkhart
Blue-Gold Game to be played on April 22, airing exclusively on Peacock. The University of Notre Dame will host the 2023 edition of the Blue-Gold Game on April 22 at Notre Dame Stadium. Woman arrested after pursuit ends in South Bend City Cemetery.
WNDU
95.3 MNC
abc57.com
Woman accused of leading police on chase through South Bend cemetery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A 35-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase through a cemetery early Thursday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. At 12:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling on the city's northwest side when he saw a vehicle ignore a stop sign...
95.3 MNC
Two local men killed in semi crash on U.S. 12 in Berrien County
A fatal crash involving two semis shut down a busy stretch of U.S. 12 in Berrien County. The collision happened on Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, at U.S. 12 and Portage Road, when the driver of a liquid-propane hauler crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on, according to Michigan State Police.
WNDU
Police investigating after one shot on W. Western Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a shooting in South Bend on Thursday afternoon. Authorities responded to the area of W. Western Avenue and Dundee Street around 3 p.m. One victim is confirmed to be in the hospital. The victim’s condition is unclear at this time....
WNDU
Elkhart County RV-maker builds healthcare clinic for employees at work
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County RV-maker has put health care within walking distance of many of its workers. “It’s so convenient, and we don’t have to leave work. We can come right across the parking lot and come right here,” said Jayco VP of Marketing Trey Miller after ribbon cutting ceremonies marked the opening of a new health clinic for workers and their family members on Jayco’s Middlebury campus. “Wasn’t feeling very well, called over and said, hey, I’d love to get in there. I feel like I have something with my sinuses. They were able to see me within a few hours. Came in and got a Z-pack and in a few days, I felt great.”
WWMTCw
New Benton Harbor apartment complex accepting applicants ahead of spring opening
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A new apartment complex is on track to open this spring in Benton Harbor. According to our reporting partners at WSJM Radio, the new Emma Jean Hull Flats on Riverview Drive is now accepting applications. The complex is a partnership between the city of...
WNDU
New security measures coming to South Bend’s county-city building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Commissioners approved stepping-up security at the county-city building. Right now, there is only one officer and one private security guard at one door. With this new security agreement, there will be two entrances, one for the public and one for employees. An...
