ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police: Over 50 shots fired in shooting that killed 3, injured 1

By CBS3 Staff, Wakisha Bailey
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bdO1J_0k9ANQy600

3 dead, 1 injured in Northeast Philadelphia shooting 01:56

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than 50 shots were fired in a shooting that killed three people and injured another on a Northeast Philadelphia street Monday night, according to police.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Guilford Street.

Police arrived on the scene and found an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man in the street with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third victim, a 24-year-old man, ran into a home before they were taken by paramedics to Nazareth Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

A fourth victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where they are in critical condition.

"We found over 50 spent shell casings at the intersection of Rowland and Guilford, and most of the spent shell casings are just a few feet away from where the two victims that were pronounced dead are laying on the highway," Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Small said police believe the victims were targeted.

The four victims may have been shopping together earlier in the day.

A resident who lives close to the shooting scene at first thought he was hearing fireworks.

"It was just a reaction not to look out the window right away because it was so close," Antonio Wade said.

Police were still working to learn the identities of all the victims, including the one survivor.

"He's a John Doe at this time," Small said. "We believe he's a male in his mid-20s.

Police are still searching for the shooter. There are surveillance cameras in the area and footage may lead police to suspects.

There are no arrests.

Comments / 7

Tiffany Lynn
3d ago

This was my neighborhood growing up & man are they destroying it. There was barely any crime. Then fights started more, then vandalism, then robberies, then arm robberies & theft, now killing each other. Why move to a good neighborhood only to bring the crime with u?! Where are the parents at of these crap teenagers running the streets with guns?!? ILLEGAL guns. I hope someone attempts to do anything to me cuz I have a legal gun & def wouldn't think twice about using it. It's disgusting what these kids are doing to this neighborhood. Once a great neighborhood turned into complete ghetto in less than 20 yrs. Makes me sick. Sorry to the fams that've suffered during this but also if u raised ur children the right way, they wouldn't be out on streets shooting each other!! So I blame u for these things happening to these young kids. They have no one to guide them in right direction cuz parents are just as childish, immature & irresponsible as they are.

Reply
8
@Guessting
3d ago

This is the Wild Wild West! No regard for human life. They just "pick you off" over the littlest issue they may have with you.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Woman killed, 4 hurt in 2-vehicle crash, cops say

A woman was killed and four others injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a pickup late Wednesday in Pennsauken, officials said. Grace Lopez, 19, of Woodlynne, died following the 11:40 p.m. crash in the area of River Road and Springfield Avenue, Pennsauken police said. Lopez was a passenger, but it wasn’t immediately clear if she was in the car or the truck.
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Injects Himself In Street Dispute and Shoots Victim In North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are looking for the male who came upon two people having an argument at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street,in North Philadelphia. Instead of moving on and minding his business, he pulled out a gun and shot one of the people in the face. As the victim turns to run, the coward with a gun continues to shoot at him several times.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspect for Shooting Incident in the 35th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to this shooting. On April 4, 13, 2022, the victim, a 25-year-old, was engaged in a verbal argument with another male on the corner of Old York Rd. and Ruscomb St. During the argument the male abruptly shot the victim in the face with a semi-automatic handgun, then continued to fire several more shots as the victim attempted to run away. The victim was treated at Einstein Hospital after suffering gunshot wounds to his face and thigh. The offender fled the area on foot. Video footage of the offender was captured from a local business on the 4900 block of North Broad St.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Video: Suspect wanted for shooting man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for the gunman who shot a 25-year-old man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section.Editors note: Warning, the video above is disturbing. Police say surveillance video shows the suspect in the white hooded sweatshirt running from the scene at the intersection of Old York Road and Ruscomb Street last April.The suspect continued to fire several more shots at the victim as he attempted to run away. The victim survived.Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 16-year-old gunned down on Philadelphia sidewalk

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities believe teenage shooters gunned down a 16-year-old boy on a street in the city's Tioga section on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief Inspector Scott Small...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Fairhill shooting leaves man, 20, critically injured, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured in Fairhill on Wednesday. Police say at 7:22 p.m., they received a call about a shooting on the 3300 block of North Front Street. Upon arrival, officers say they located a 20-year-old man with two gunshot wounds,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Man Shot In Broad Day Light Thursday Afternoon

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:47 p.m., in the 2900 block of North Tatnall Street. Police located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective John O’Connor...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police release surveillance video of construction site theft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police hope someone recognizes two people who stole $60,000 worth of equipment and materials from a construction site near the Falls Bridge on New Year's Eve.Police say it happened at around 10 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022.A white Toyota sedan was seen on surveillance video dropping off a man at a gas station across the street from the site.Surveillance video shows a man knocking over a gate to the site.Then he leaves.An hour later, a white Chevrolet extended van pulls into the same gas station.Police say the man went into the gas station before he and the driver went into the construction site.A short time later, cameras at the site were disconnected. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Investigators search landfill after Mont Co mom went missing

LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – The investigation into the disappearance of a Montgomery County mother who has not been seen since Jan. 3 has reached a new level. Sources close to the investigation say the search in a Berks County landfill is connected to the disappearance of Jennifer Brown.Detectives could be seen digging through the trash of a Birdsboro landfill Thursday and Friday.The landfill, sources say, is where the trash from Brown's complex is taken.CBS Philadelphia was told several items were loaded onto trucks and taken to an undisclosed location.  "I really hope they find something that helps them out....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia saw multiple shootings after Kenney addressed gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The violence in Philadelphia has Mayor Jim Kenney doubling down on the city's gun violence crisis.He says it's his top priority this year.During a press conference at City Hall Wednesday, Kenney talked about how he plans to tackle the problem in his final year in office. He acknowledged gun violence has taken hold of Philadelphia.That point was emphasized by several shootings in the city later that same day, one of which resulted in the death of a teenager.Just before 5:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting at Broad Street and Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia.When officers got...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Three Killed In Quadruple Shooting In Mayfair

Philadelphia Police have confirmed that four people were shot in Mayfair late last night. Three have died. The fourth is in very critical condition. The incident played out on the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue, just before 10:00 PM. When officers arrived , they found an 18-year-old Hispanic male was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Authorities investigating rowhome collapse in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A rowhome under renovation in West Philadelphia collapsed into a pile of rubble Friday morning.It happened around 11:15 a.m. along 63rd and Vine Streets.There was no one inside the building and no injuries to anyone.Along with the fire department, the Philadelphia Water Department and Philadelphia Gas Works are on the scene.This story has been updated to reflect that the building was being renovated, not demolished.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Detectives making progress on Camden shooting that killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Last month, gunfire outside of a birthday party in Camden killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen.No arrest has been made, and the teen's family is pleading for answers.At 14 — Daimeon Allen was the life of the party and beloved by his large family."He played all the time," Shamane Allen, Daimeon's mother, said. "Everything was a joke. He just wanted to be happy all of the time."Daimeon was at a party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden."It was a Sweet 16 birthday party, we know there were approximately 30 juveniles at...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
112K+
Followers
25K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy