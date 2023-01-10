Police: Over 50 shots fired in shooting that killed 3, injured 1

3 dead, 1 injured in Northeast Philadelphia shooting 01:56

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than 50 shots were fired in a shooting that killed three people and injured another on a Northeast Philadelphia street Monday night, according to police.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Guilford Street.

Police arrived on the scene and found an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man in the street with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third victim, a 24-year-old man, ran into a home before they were taken by paramedics to Nazareth Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

A fourth victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where they are in critical condition.

"We found over 50 spent shell casings at the intersection of Rowland and Guilford, and most of the spent shell casings are just a few feet away from where the two victims that were pronounced dead are laying on the highway," Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Small said police believe the victims were targeted.

The four victims may have been shopping together earlier in the day.

A resident who lives close to the shooting scene at first thought he was hearing fireworks.

"It was just a reaction not to look out the window right away because it was so close," Antonio Wade said.

Police were still working to learn the identities of all the victims, including the one survivor.

"He's a John Doe at this time," Small said. "We believe he's a male in his mid-20s.

Police are still searching for the shooter. There are surveillance cameras in the area and footage may lead police to suspects.

There are no arrests.