Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensEphrata, PA
3 Adorable Small Towns in Lancaster Worth Visiting During The Winter BluesMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Highlights from Dining at Harvest Seasonal Grill: Wine Flight, Korean BBQ Wraps and Local ProduceMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Adorable Cafes and Dessert Spots Along East Main Street in Lititz, PAMelissa FrostLititz, PA
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Related
billypenn.com
Councilmember David Oh planning to resign to run for Philly mayor as a Republican
Philadelphia Councilmember David Oh is preparing to resign his at-large seat and launch a long-expected run for mayor. The three-term legislator is planning to announce his candidacy in early February, he told Billy Penn. He would be the first Republican to enter the race, and the 11th declared mayoral candidate overall.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading City Council reacts to death of Frank Denbowski
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council took time Monday night to remember Frank Denbowski, who died Saturday at 46 years old. Denbowski held numerous roles with the city over the past 20 years, with his most recent as Mayor Eddie Moran's chief of staff and as interim managing director.
glensidelocal.com
Arkoosh resigns from MontCo Board of Commissioners, candidates sought
Montgomery County has announced that County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh, who lives in Springfield Township, has resigned from office effective January 17. Glenside Local reported earlier today that Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has appointed Dr. Arkoosh to be the Secretary of the Department of Human Services. To resign, Dr. Arkoosh notified President Judge of Montgomery County Carolyn Tornetta Carluccio.
wdiy.org
Gov.-Elect Shapiro Nominates Former State Sen. Pat Browne to Be Secretary of Revenue | WDIY Local News
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has tapped a former Lehigh Valley state legislator to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. Shapiro announced Thursday that he has nominated former Republican State Sen. Pat Browne to be his Secretary of Revenue. An Allentown native, Browne worked in the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County seeks candidates to fill commissioner vacancy
The chair of the Montgomery County commissioners has been tapped for a state position, meaning her county position will soon be left vacant. Dr. Val Arkoosh is Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's nominee for secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. She's resigning as a commissioner, effective Jan. 17, Shapiro's inauguration...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown School District appoints 2 new directors
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors appointed Andrene Brown and Evelyn Santana to fill two vacant seats during a special meeting held Thursday night at the administration building. The vote was 7-0. The appointments came after the board formally accepted the resignations of now-state Sen. Nick Miller, who announced his resignation last month, and Charlie Thiel, who announced his resignation Thursday night.
Chester’s receiver accuses mayor of threats, asks court to strip elected city officials of administrative powers
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The city of Chester is in economic free fall. For the past two and a half years, a state-appointed receiver has been working with city officials to save Chester from its fiscal emergency.
buckscountyherald.com
Shapiro plans to nominate former Bucks DA Michelle Henry for state Attorney General
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro said he plans to nominate Bucks County’s former top prosecutor Michelle Henry to replace him as Attorney General. “Michelle Henry has been by my side as First Deputy,” Shapiro said Wednesday during a KYW radio interview. “You may remember she was district attorney in Bucks County for a period of time and a longtime public servant.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Retired Northampton County judge announces bid for district attorney
EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County's newly-retired president judge is looking for a new role in the courtroom. Stephen Baratta is running for county district attorney, he announced Tuesday. He's seeking the Democratic nomination in the primary election on May 16, 2023. "We have a crisis with gangs, gun violence, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church
READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
WFMZ-TV Online
'It’s ahead of schedule' : Advocacy group reacts to Berks Residential Center clearing out
BERN TWP., Pa - It's been the focus of numerous protests for nearly a decade. “This is an amazing victory for us,” said Adrianna Torres-Garcia, with Free Migration Project, a member of the Shutdown Berks Coalition. “We are overjoyed and so happy that there's no one there anymore. It's ahead of schedule."
aroundambler.com
Shapiro nominates Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Shapiro previously served with Dr. Arkoosh on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Arkoosh via Montgomery County’s communication office issued a statement on her nomination. I am...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton City Council considers changing parking meter hours
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night amended a bill altering the code governing parking meter hours. The legislation adds one hour to the parking meters' current hours of operation, proposing the time frame of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. The original bill proposed in December called for an 8 a.m. start time, but Mayor Sal Panto amended that to 9 a.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
Halcovage defends innocence, votes no as other commissioners approve partial settlement of lawsuit
POTTSVILLE — The Schuylkill County commissioners voted 2-1 Wednesday to approve a settlement agreement between the county and the U.S. Department of Justice regarding a federal lawsuit involving Commissioner George F. Halcovage Jr. and other county officials. Halcovage was the no vote, while Chairman Barron L. “Boots” Hetherington and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County commissioners schedule vote on settling their part of Halcovage lawsuit
POTTSVILLE — Approval of a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice on the federal lawsuit involving Commissioner George F. Halcovage Jr. and other county officials is on the agenda for Wednesday’s county commissioners meeting. At a mediation session with Judge Joseph F. Saporito Jr. on Friday,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading zoners deny sports bar parking in Centre Park Historic District
READING, Pa. – The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday voted to deny a request for zoning relief for an 18-space parking lot in the Centre Park Historic District. At last month's hearing, the owners of two limited partnerships requested a special exception and variances to allow an 18-space parking lot for Platinum Sports Bar, proposed at 220 Douglass St.
WFMZ-TV Online
Agreement finalized for sale of former Allentown State Hospital to City Center
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An agreement has been finalized for the sale of the site of the former state hospital in Allentown. “Now that the agreement is executed, we are starting the planning process and will begin working with City planners to develop a project that creates local tax revenue for the City and Allentown School District,” said City Center President J.B. Reilly.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading police officers connect with city schoolchildren
READING, Pa. — Reading police officers are spending time in the city's schools as part of a special program to connect with kids. At 13th and Union Elementary School on Thursday, Lt. Lance Lillis, the department's community response coordinator, was an honored guest. "They're always willing to want to...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Reading police reach out to local school
The Reading Police Department was doing some community outreach at an elementary school today. Caitlin Rearden will have more. Cumru Township Police have a lovable new officer who is aiming to provide comfort to the community. Details at 5:30.
WFMZ-TV Online
BASD Superintendent Roy says STEAM Academy enrollment signs in Bethlehem are misleading
"Enroll Now," say the signs at two locations in Bethlehem. Parents are invited to enroll children at the Lehigh Valley STEAM Academy Charter School at not one, but two, sites in the city. Students from kindergarten through eighth grade are welcome. One location is at Center Street and Dewberry Avenue,...
Comments / 0