Reading City Council reacts to death of Frank Denbowski

READING, Pa. – Reading City Council took time Monday night to remember Frank Denbowski, who died Saturday at 46 years old. Denbowski held numerous roles with the city over the past 20 years, with his most recent as Mayor Eddie Moran's chief of staff and as interim managing director.
READING, PA
glensidelocal.com

Arkoosh resigns from MontCo Board of Commissioners, candidates sought

Montgomery County has announced that County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh, who lives in Springfield Township, has resigned from office effective January 17. Glenside Local reported earlier today that Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has appointed Dr. Arkoosh to be the Secretary of the Department of Human Services. To resign, Dr. Arkoosh notified President Judge of Montgomery County Carolyn Tornetta Carluccio.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montgomery County seeks candidates to fill commissioner vacancy

The chair of the Montgomery County commissioners has been tapped for a state position, meaning her county position will soon be left vacant. Dr. Val Arkoosh is Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's nominee for secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. She's resigning as a commissioner, effective Jan. 17, Shapiro's inauguration...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown School District appoints 2 new directors

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors appointed Andrene Brown and Evelyn Santana to fill two vacant seats during a special meeting held Thursday night at the administration building. The vote was 7-0. The appointments came after the board formally accepted the resignations of now-state Sen. Nick Miller, who announced his resignation last month, and Charlie Thiel, who announced his resignation Thursday night.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WHYY

Chester’s receiver accuses mayor of threats, asks court to strip elected city officials of administrative powers

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The city of Chester is in economic free fall. For the past two and a half years, a state-appointed receiver has been working with city officials to save Chester from its fiscal emergency.
CHESTER, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Shapiro plans to nominate former Bucks DA Michelle Henry for state Attorney General

Governor-elect Josh Shapiro said he plans to nominate Bucks County’s former top prosecutor Michelle Henry to replace him as Attorney General. “Michelle Henry has been by my side as First Deputy,” Shapiro said Wednesday during a KYW radio interview. “You may remember she was district attorney in Bucks County for a period of time and a longtime public servant.”
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church

READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
READING, PA
aroundambler.com

Shapiro nominates Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services

Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Shapiro previously served with Dr. Arkoosh on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Arkoosh via Montgomery County’s communication office issued a statement on her nomination. I am...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton City Council considers changing parking meter hours

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night amended a bill altering the code governing parking meter hours. The legislation adds one hour to the parking meters' current hours of operation, proposing the time frame of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. The original bill proposed in December called for an 8 a.m. start time, but Mayor Sal Panto amended that to 9 a.m.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Halcovage defends innocence, votes no as other commissioners approve partial settlement of lawsuit

POTTSVILLE — The Schuylkill County commissioners voted 2-1 Wednesday to approve a settlement agreement between the county and the U.S. Department of Justice regarding a federal lawsuit involving Commissioner George F. Halcovage Jr. and other county officials. Halcovage was the no vote, while Chairman Barron L. “Boots” Hetherington and...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading zoners deny sports bar parking in Centre Park Historic District

READING, Pa. – The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday voted to deny a request for zoning relief for an 18-space parking lot in the Centre Park Historic District. At last month's hearing, the owners of two limited partnerships requested a special exception and variances to allow an 18-space parking lot for Platinum Sports Bar, proposed at 220 Douglass St.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Agreement finalized for sale of former Allentown State Hospital to City Center

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An agreement has been finalized for the sale of the site of the former state hospital in Allentown. “Now that the agreement is executed, we are starting the planning process and will begin working with City planners to develop a project that creates local tax revenue for the City and Allentown School District,” said City Center President J.B. Reilly.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading police officers connect with city schoolchildren

READING, Pa. — Reading police officers are spending time in the city's schools as part of a special program to connect with kids. At 13th and Union Elementary School on Thursday, Lt. Lance Lillis, the department's community response coordinator, was an honored guest. "They're always willing to want to...
READING, PA

