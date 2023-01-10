What’s Inside a Golden Globes Gift Bag, and Other Awards Night Tidbits

The Whale Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser might regret his decision to boycott the Golden Globes on Tuesday when the troubled gala returns to NBC following a scandal-induced hiatus . Aside from a possible win he’d miss, he’ll also be skipping out on a whopping $3500 gift bag. That’s quite a haul! Sure, 80 nominees—well, 79—who receive these will have to pay taxes on the loot, but it’s a relatively small price to pay for everything that’s tucked into this particular sack of goods, according to Showbiz 411 .

Curated by Nathalie Dubois, the well-connected queen of gifting/branding for the Cannes Film Festival and several award shows, the Globes swag bag includes products from sponsors representing every conceivable branch of high-end conspicuous consumption. The hydromagnetism treatment alone is $1500!

For your enjoyment, and envy, LAMag has compiled the full list of the nominees’ Globes Night score, along with the companies behind the massive haul.

Rough Day: Wines

G & B Importers: Bulgarian wines

SkinMedica: Luxe skincare

Shinery: Jewelry care

Box on the Rocks: Cocktail kit

Rock n’ Kids: Children’s play center

Ele Kauai: Handcrafted candles, body products and bath salts

The Stacker Shop: Jewelry

Ala von Auersberg: Women’s clothes

Equilibria: Upscale wellness products

BaKIT Box: Monthly dessert baking kit

Garo Cigars: Cigar stuff for aficionados

Raffi Dakessian Realtor: Realtor with the JohnHart—”Real Estate Redefined”—company

Santa Barbara Sage: Organic beauty and skincare

Social Sparking Wine: Organic sulfate-free wines

Calm Moment: Hemp-infused sparking beverage

Ere Perez Natural Cosmetics: Cosmetics, but natural

LoveYou Latte: Artisan coffees

Hydromagnetism – Whatever it is, it’s $1500-per-session

Selee: Ceramics

Groovy Pup: Santa Monica lifestyle/wellness canine brand

Pasadena Candle Co.: Candles, we assume

La Petite Gardenia: Florist

Oille: Aromatherapy

Self Honeymoon: Coaching for self care

Carvery Kitchen: Deli restaurant

Chipz Happen: Chips and sauces on delivery

Luli Bebe’ Inc.: Diaper and travel bags

Helen Ficalora jewelry: Initial and charm necklaces, rings and bracelets

And this on top of the bag compiled by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hands out the awards, and was at the root of the scandals. It’s nice to be a star—no matter what Us magazine claims, they’re not just like us.

Meanwhile, in the latest Golden Globes news, more names have been added to roster of presenters and the celebrity attendance list grows stronger every day: Claire Danes, Cole Hauser, Glen Powell, Harvey Guillen, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank, Jay Ellis, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Coolidge, Jennifer Hudson, Letitia Wright, Mo Brings Plenty, Regina Hall and Salma Hayek Pinault. The telecast will also include a special message of peace from Ukrainian president Vlodoymyr Zelenskyy, introduced by Sean Penn. Talk about adding some gravitas and cred.

In further developments, journalist Matt Belloni of industry trade letter Puck just dished that sources at NBCUniversal tell him Tuesday’s Globes festivities will be its last on NBC. Ratings for all awards shows aren’t what they used to be, which means TV advertising on those shows isn’t what it used to be. The ad demand for Golden Globes space is down this year. This means the show and the HFPA will be knocking on doors at CBS as well as Netflix, Amazon and many other streamers very soon.

Belloni also reports that Hollywood publicity titans who were the strongest anti-Hollywood Foreign Press voices—Kelly Bush Novak (IDPR), Amanda Lundberg (42 West), Cindi Berger (Rogers &Cowan PMK) and Marcel Pariseau (True PR) among them—have gone radio silent when it comes to complaints, and their clients need platforms for their movies and TV shows. Belloni also accuses Bush Novak, who fought for diversity in the HFPA membership, of having nearly all-white management on her own team.

