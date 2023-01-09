Read full article on original website
LaRose releases results of county boards' post-election audits
Ohio’s county boards of elections have finalized their post-election audit of the November 2022 general election. The results show a 99.9% accuracy rate. Upon taking office, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose directed all county boards of elections to conduct a post-election audit after each and every election. Doing so ensures our elections are secure, boosts voter confidence in the results, and holds each board accountable for the integrity and accuracy of the election results.
Ohio honors local partners creating important business-education connections benefiting students
Interim Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens and Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Ohio's 2023 Business-Education Leader Awards for Excellent Business Advisory Councils. The 26 Business Advisory Councils being honored demonstrate excellence developing professional skills for the future, building partnerships and coordinating experiences, which contribute to preparing students for success.
Bill would create Bureau of Hate Crimes within AG's office
A measure calling for the creation of a Bureau of Hate Crimes within the Ohio attorney general’s office is unlikely to clear a committee in the House of Representatives as the final days of the legislative session wind down. Proposed by Democratic Reps. Adam Miller of Columbus and Casey...
Conviction affirmed for teen transferred to adult court for six-month crime spree
The Supreme Court of Ohio affirmed all but one conviction of a 16-year-old Cleveland teen who went on a six-month crime spree, which included the attempted murder of an elderly couple and robbery of a television news crew. The Supreme Court ruled the adult charges that Eddie Burns agreed to...
