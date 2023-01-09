Ohio’s county boards of elections have finalized their post-election audit of the November 2022 general election. The results show a 99.9% accuracy rate. Upon taking office, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose directed all county boards of elections to conduct a post-election audit after each and every election. Doing so ensures our elections are secure, boosts voter confidence in the results, and holds each board accountable for the integrity and accuracy of the election results.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO