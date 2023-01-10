Browns GM Andrew Berry says he'll 'make the necessary changes' to help Kevin Stefanski

Colts GM Chris Ballard is “casting a wide net” in his search for the team’s next coach, but that also means there “likely won’t be a quick resolution to this search,” according to Joel Erickson of the INDIANAPOLIS STAR. The decision will “be made by” owner Jim Irsay. Ballard said he will “lead the search” and “ultimately, Mr. Irsay makes the final call.” Ballard: "I don’t care if it takes to mid-February to hire the head coach. It’s about getting it right.” Erickson noted Ballard “pushed back on the outside perception” that interim coach Jeff Saturday is the “frontrunner” even after he coached the team to a 1-7 finish. He was Irsay’s “hand-picked, unprecedented choice” to be the team’s interim coach and Irsay has repeatedly said that he believes the former Colts center is “an outstanding candidate.” The process “ultimately ends” with Ballard and the rest of the Colts staff “laying their findings at the feet of Irsay, who has long believed his role is to make sure Indianapolis has the right people in position in three pillars: general manager, coach and quarterback” (INDIANAPOLIS STAR, 1/10). Ballard said that Irsay is a “good listener” and “gets to make the final decision since he owns the team.” THE ATHLETIC’s Zak Keefer noted when asked if Irsay’s decisions have “hurt the team,” Ballard “insisted they have not and both sides talk through every decision.” (THE ATHLETIC, 1/10).

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO