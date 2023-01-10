Browns GM Andrew Berry says he'll 'make the necessary changes' to help Kevin Stefanski

Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Would reuniting Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins be a wise investment?
The NFL offseason has begun for the 18 teams that did not qualify for the postseason. With that, the rumor mill has started up and reports are saying that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is available via trade. The connection to the Cleveland Browns is obvious they need more talent at the position and Hopkins has a past relationship with quarterback Deshaun Watson when they were in Houston.
Texans interview Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson
The Houston Texans interviewed Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on Thursday, making him the first announced candidate for their head coaching vacancy
Sean Payton to Texans? Just Hand Him Houston's Complete Control
Sean Payton, the former New Orleans Saints head coach may be intrigued by the possibilities the Houston Texans have to offer. Right? Maybe? What if he had complete control?
Bears GM Ryan Poles Leaves Door Open to Taking a QB With No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Bears general manager Ryan Poles has some serious decisions to make about Justin Fields with the Bears No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The post Bears GM Ryan Poles Leaves Door Open to Taking a QB With No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cardinals request to interview key member of Ravens' front office for open GM role
The Baltimore Ravens have been known to be very popular during the NFL’s hiring cycle. Other teams look up to how Baltimore is run from the top down, usually resulting in plenty of interview requests for coaches and front office members alike. It was reported by Adam Schefter of...
News Around the AFC South
After Josh Allen’s impressive game against the Titans, he was named AFC Defensive Player of the week. Home games: Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, and Houston Texans. Away games: Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, New...
Chiefs coordinator Eric Bieniemy has interviewed with Indy, Colts owner Jim Irsay says
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s continued search for a head coaching job kicks off this year with Indianapolis Colts.
Texans GM Comments On His Future Status With Team
The Houston Texans are a hot mess right now. This franchise has been poorly managed for way too long already, and it seems like no one is going to be able to turn things around until there’s a major change in culture. Lovie Smith was never put in a...
Irsay, GM Ballard taking patient approach to fill Colts' coaching vacancy
Colts GM Chris Ballard is “casting a wide net” in his search for the team’s next coach, but that also means there “likely won’t be a quick resolution to this search,” according to Joel Erickson of the INDIANAPOLIS STAR. The decision will “be made by” owner Jim Irsay. Ballard said he will “lead the search” and “ultimately, Mr. Irsay makes the final call.” Ballard: "I don’t care if it takes to mid-February to hire the head coach. It’s about getting it right.” Erickson noted Ballard “pushed back on the outside perception” that interim coach Jeff Saturday is the “frontrunner” even after he coached the team to a 1-7 finish. He was Irsay’s “hand-picked, unprecedented choice” to be the team’s interim coach and Irsay has repeatedly said that he believes the former Colts center is “an outstanding candidate.” The process “ultimately ends” with Ballard and the rest of the Colts staff “laying their findings at the feet of Irsay, who has long believed his role is to make sure Indianapolis has the right people in position in three pillars: general manager, coach and quarterback” (INDIANAPOLIS STAR, 1/10). Ballard said that Irsay is a “good listener” and “gets to make the final decision since he owns the team.” THE ATHLETIC’s Zak Keefer noted when asked if Irsay’s decisions have “hurt the team,” Ballard “insisted they have not and both sides talk through every decision.” (THE ATHLETIC, 1/10).
Colts affect the Texans' first-round plans in latest Draft Wire mock
The goods news is Bryce Young will be in the AFC South in 2023. The bad news is it will be with the Indianapolis Colts. So says Luke Easterling from the Draft Wire, who released his latest two-round mock. The Colts move up to No. 1 overall and work out a deal with the Chicago Bears to take the Alabama signal caller who has been linked to the Texans since midway through the college football season.
Member of Falcons front office named potential future NFL GM by Albert Breer
The Falcons are experiencing turnover on the coaching staff after it was announced Dean Pees would be stepping away from football, retiring for the third time. Atlanta will be headed into the 2023 campaign with a new defensive coordinator and a new president after Greg Beadles was promoted. There could be even more movement on the horizon as well. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated makes an annual list of future GMs, and Falcons VP of player personnel Kyle Smith made it this year.
Adam Peters Declines Titans, Cardinals GM Interviews
Adam Peters Declines Titans, Cardinals GM Interviews January 11th, 2023 at 6:07pm CST by Ben Levine It sounds like Adam Peters will be staying in San Francisco. The 49ers assistant general manager has declined GM interviews with the Titans and Cardinals, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (via Twitter). While Peters “has great respect for those organizations, his focus is…
