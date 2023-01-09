ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

yovenice.com

Large Waves Slam Venice Pier

Last week a large swell sent some of the biggest waves seen in years to the Venice Pier. Check out the surfing action in this video!. @yovenicenews The biggest swell is years sent great waves to Venice Pier recently. Here are some highlights from Friday morning #venice #venicebeach #surf #surfing #losangeles #california #sports #news ♬ Wipe Out – The Surfaris.
VENICE, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Bald eagle dies after consuming rodenticide

SANIBEL, Fla. — Necropsy results provided answers about the death of a bald eagle who was admitted to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. (CROW). According to CROW, the eagle was found in Fort Myers in Nov. 2022, unable to fly. CROW veterinarians believed the eagle was suffering from rodenticide poisoning based on its condition and low red blood cell counts.
FORT MYERS, FL
941area.com

Top 10 Sarasota Restaurants That Should Be On Your 'Places To Go' List in 2023

With 35 miles of coastline and over 725 miles of land, Sarasota County is home to several restaurants serving delicious food. From elegant waterfront eateries to buzzing steakhouses, there are fantastic dining spots for everyone. And hey – all Sarasota restaurants have one thing in common - consistently good quality dishes that satisfy your cravings.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Large logistics center under construction in Punta Gorda lands first tenant

A Texas lumber distributor will take 75,000 square feet of space for its first Florida location. Dakota Premium Hardwoods, a national lumber distribution company, is opening its first Florida location in a new 75,000-square-foot Punta Gorda warehouse. The site of the new facility is the Florida Gulf Coast 75 Logistics...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ron DeSantis likes to say Florida is where “woke” goes to die. If by “woke” he means tolerance, science, inquiry, free expression, and knowledge, yes, Florida is where “woke” goes to die. Florida is where public education goes to die; Ron DeSantis is poisoning it. Not content with installing the quack Joseph Ladapo at the […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
stjohnsource.com

Historic Building Demolition OK’d, With Conditions

A group seeking to demolish and rebuild the historic Hamburg-Amerika Building in the heart of Charlotte Amalie got conditional approval from gatekeepers Tuesday, provided they can meet criteria meant to ensure the project is seen through to the end. The St. Thomas-St. John Historic Preservation Committee signed off on a...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Matt Little wakes up from coma on his birthday

A FEMA subcontractor who was injured on the job and spent time in a coma is now awake. Matt Little woke up just in time for his 40th birthday. The community was asked to surprise him with birthday cards. Little was on a Cape Coral roof on New Year’s Eve...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Destin Log

'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College

SARASOTA — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. Ron DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?”
SARASOTA, FL
TheDailyBeast

They Were Loving College. Then Ron DeSantis Got Involved.

When Gov. Ron DeSantis and his war on “woke” education took aim at the New College of Florida on Friday, Sam Sharf was surfing with friends an hour down the coast.Which is to say the 22-year-old sophomore was blissfully unaware that the small public liberal arts school she attended was the latest target in what could be the governor’s hate-fueled march to a Republican presidential nomination.That day, DeSantis announced the appointment of six new board members at the small Sarasota college, many of whom were ultra-conservative political players and academics. Sharf, a trans woman, said that she returned to shore—and...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

New features coming to SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are big changes coming to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. According to the CEO and President, Rick Piccolo, SRQ is adding a feature enhancing employee safety, and another for aviation enthuisasts. The fast-growing airport announced it has purchased a lightning detection system. This system warns the...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Surprise roundabout lane closure outrages Sarasota, Longboat

Only a few weeks after celebrating the opening of the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue and a brief holiday break, construction crews are back to work finishing what will be a two-year-long project. Motorists may have expected traffic to flow more smoothly in this final phase of construction...
SARASOTA, FL

