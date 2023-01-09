Read full article on original website
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Small Tornado Confirmed as Cause of Damage in North Port, FloridaKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
Port Charlotte deputy impacting community by offering aid, kindness to homeless
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy in Charlotte County helped save a couple from themselves. They were homeless and addicted to drugs. However, because of his constant attempts to help them, they finally made it to rehab and started their lives fresh. Deputy Louis Henyezz has been with the...
yovenice.com
Large Waves Slam Venice Pier
Last week a large swell sent some of the biggest waves seen in years to the Venice Pier. Check out the surfing action in this video!. @yovenicenews The biggest swell is years sent great waves to Venice Pier recently. Here are some highlights from Friday morning #venice #venicebeach #surf #surfing #losangeles #california #sports #news ♬ Wipe Out – The Surfaris.
Bald eagle dies after consuming rodenticide
SANIBEL, Fla. — Necropsy results provided answers about the death of a bald eagle who was admitted to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. (CROW). According to CROW, the eagle was found in Fort Myers in Nov. 2022, unable to fly. CROW veterinarians believed the eagle was suffering from rodenticide poisoning based on its condition and low red blood cell counts.
941area.com
Top 10 Sarasota Restaurants That Should Be On Your 'Places To Go' List in 2023
With 35 miles of coastline and over 725 miles of land, Sarasota County is home to several restaurants serving delicious food. From elegant waterfront eateries to buzzing steakhouses, there are fantastic dining spots for everyone. And hey – all Sarasota restaurants have one thing in common - consistently good quality dishes that satisfy your cravings.
businessobserverfl.com
Large logistics center under construction in Punta Gorda lands first tenant
A Texas lumber distributor will take 75,000 square feet of space for its first Florida location. Dakota Premium Hardwoods, a national lumber distribution company, is opening its first Florida location in a new 75,000-square-foot Punta Gorda warehouse. The site of the new facility is the Florida Gulf Coast 75 Logistics...
Matlacha Hookers help after Hurricane Ian
The Matlacha Hookers are out cleaning up York Road in St. James City picking up nails and screws, this is just a tiny part of what they've been doing to help.
This Tiny House Village in Florida Will Make Your Next Getaway Unique
Could you live tiny?
Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ron DeSantis likes to say Florida is where “woke” goes to die. If by “woke” he means tolerance, science, inquiry, free expression, and knowledge, yes, Florida is where “woke” goes to die. Florida is where public education goes to die; Ron DeSantis is poisoning it. Not content with installing the quack Joseph Ladapo at the […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
stjohnsource.com
Historic Building Demolition OK’d, With Conditions
A group seeking to demolish and rebuild the historic Hamburg-Amerika Building in the heart of Charlotte Amalie got conditional approval from gatekeepers Tuesday, provided they can meet criteria meant to ensure the project is seen through to the end. The St. Thomas-St. John Historic Preservation Committee signed off on a...
Mysuncoast.com
Humane Society of the United States accusing Petland of using puppy mills
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Humane Society of the United States has released documents alleging that Petland store in the Suncoast use puppy mills to obtain animals sold in stores. The allegations are not new, but the evidence has been released in the form of a 160 page document. According...
WINKNEWS.com
Matt Little wakes up from coma on his birthday
A FEMA subcontractor who was injured on the job and spent time in a coma is now awake. Matt Little woke up just in time for his 40th birthday. The community was asked to surprise him with birthday cards. Little was on a Cape Coral roof on New Year’s Eve...
Destin Log
'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College
SARASOTA — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. Ron DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?”
They Were Loving College. Then Ron DeSantis Got Involved.
When Gov. Ron DeSantis and his war on “woke” education took aim at the New College of Florida on Friday, Sam Sharf was surfing with friends an hour down the coast.Which is to say the 22-year-old sophomore was blissfully unaware that the small public liberal arts school she attended was the latest target in what could be the governor’s hate-fueled march to a Republican presidential nomination.That day, DeSantis announced the appointment of six new board members at the small Sarasota college, many of whom were ultra-conservative political players and academics. Sharf, a trans woman, said that she returned to shore—and...
Mysuncoast.com
New features coming to SRQ
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are big changes coming to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. According to the CEO and President, Rick Piccolo, SRQ is adding a feature enhancing employee safety, and another for aviation enthuisasts. The fast-growing airport announced it has purchased a lightning detection system. This system warns the...
Confederate monument removed from downtown Bradenton in 2017 may be repaired, brought out of storage
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — In 2017, there was a lot of heated debate surrounding the Confederate monument sitting outside the historic courthouse. Amid passionate protests in downtown Bradenton, commissioners at the time voted to have the monument relocated, but during the removal process, it toppled over and broke into three pieces. It’s been in […]
Punta Gorda Airport asks residents to vote for their new mascot
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) has three options for its new mascot, but they need your help deciding. The new mascot will do special appearances at airport events and community festivities. PGD options are “Curtiss the Hawk”, “Joy the Jet” and “Sunny the Snowbird”. Voting...
Concerns arise over Governor DeSantis targeting professors teaching “woke” subjects
ESTERO, Fla. — There is concern from some college faculty members that their names will be sent to the governor for teaching inclusion and diversity. The governor’s office is collecting the names of those college professors, and students and faculty are concerned about the reasons why. Governor Ron...
“No response”: Madison Cawthorn screws over his constituents one last time before moving to Florida
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., talks with reporters and supporters as results from the North Carolina primary election continue to report in at his campaign headquarters on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Hendersonville, NC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Former Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., has officially moved to Florida...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
Longboat Observer
Surprise roundabout lane closure outrages Sarasota, Longboat
Only a few weeks after celebrating the opening of the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue and a brief holiday break, construction crews are back to work finishing what will be a two-year-long project. Motorists may have expected traffic to flow more smoothly in this final phase of construction...
