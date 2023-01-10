Read full article on original website
Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Looks Like Lisa Marie’s Doppelganger in New Photos
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, attended a Hollywood event Friday, and fans are floored by the family resemblance. The Mad Max: Fury Road star was spotted at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in Beverly Hills. An impressive gathering of the year’s most accomplished entertainers,...
Lisa Marie Presley, 54, In Critical Condition, On Life Support After Suffering Cardiac Arrest
(UPDATE: 1/12/23 AT 8:55 P.M. ET): Lisa Marie Presley has died hours after suffering cardiac arrest. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley, 77, confirmed to PEOPLE Thursday evening. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Breaks Silence Following Her Death: His ‘World Has Been Turned on It’s Ear’
Thinking of his family. Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood has spoken out following the news of her death on Thursday, January 12. "Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her," the 61-year-old's attorney, Joe Yanny, said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight following the singer's death. "It […]
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
Priscilla Presley gave optimistic update about daughter Lisa Marie’s health just minutes before her shocking death at 54
PRISCILLA Presley had given fans an optimistic update on Lisa Marie's health condition just minutes before her daughter's tragic death at 54. The actress posted a photo of herself and her daughter on her Instagram feed along with a brief caption that confirmed the sad news her daughter was fighting for her life Thursday afternoon.
John Larroquette Confirms He Got Paid in Marijuana for One of His Early Roles
No doubt John Larroquette has experienced plenty of highs and lows throughout his 50-year acting career. But in one instance, he took a job for the high. The star of the new NBC Night Court reboot (which premieres Jan. 17) confirms to Parade that he narrated the prologue of the 1974 horror film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre in exchange for marijuana courtesy of director Tobe Hooper.
JoJo Siwa Reacts to a 'Dance Moms' Compilation of All the Times Abby Lee Miller Was Mean to Her
The 19-year-old dancer took to TikTok to react to a compilation of all the times dance instructor Abby Lee Miller said some hurtful things to her on Dance Moms, the reality show that Siwa appeared on when she was just 9 years old. The TikTok incorporated a side-by-side video that...
Everything to Know About ‘The Good Doctor' Spinoff 'The Good Lawyer'
From the co-showrunners of The Good Doctor, David Shore and Liz Friedman, comes an embedded backdoor pilot episode of a new female-driven drama, The Good Lawyer starring Felicity Huffman and Kennedy McMann. The pilot episode will air on Monday, March 6 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. The series on...
Exclusive: 'The Fabelmans' Inspiration Leah Adler on Being Steven Spielberg's Mom
The upcoming Universal pic, The Fabelmans, is a semi-autobiographical story loosely based on Steven Spielberg's childhood and first years as a director, with a specific focus on his beloved mother, the late Leah Adler. Spielberg has said his mother encouraged him to tell his personal coming-of-age story and called the...
Bobby Flay Shares What He Really Thinks of 'The Bear'
When chatting with celebrity chef Bobby Flay, who can resist asking what he thinks about the Golden Globe-winning hit series The Bear (streaming on FX on Hulu)?. Like restaurant pros everywhere, Flay, 57, has thoughts about the drama, which follows a rising young fine-dining chef as he returns to his hometown of Chicago to take over his family’s Italian beef sandwich shop after his brother’s death. The show has been praised for its on-target depiction of working in a professional kitchen—everything from how the cooks interact with (and sometimes sabotage) each other to the aprons they wear and the main character sipping water from quart-size plastic deli cup.
Zendaya Accepts Golden Globe Award Via Instagram, Thanks 'Euphoria' Family
Zendaya may not have been able to make it to the Golden Globe Award ceremony, but that didn't stop her from making a speech—sort of. The Euphoria star was honored with the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her work on the HBO Max series, and though she wasn't able to attend the event in person on Tuesday night, she shared a make-do acceptance speech via Instagram after the show.
‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ & Sherri Shepherd’s ‘Sherri’ Renewed
Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for a second season on Fox Television Stations this fall, which will see the EGOT winner back in the hot seat and chatting with an array of famous guests. Meanwhile, Fox Television Stations also confirmed that Sherri Shepherd‘s...
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Sneak Peek: Is This the End of Tara & Rebecca? (VIDEO)
Uh-oh, it looks like we maybe should be a bit more worried about Dr. Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler) and Rebecca’s (Nicole Pacent) future together than we might have originally thought we needed to be on Criminal Minds: Evolution. In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the January 12 midseason...
