Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensEphrata, PA
3 Adorable Small Towns in Lancaster Worth Visiting During The Winter BluesMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Highlights from Dining at Harvest Seasonal Grill: Wine Flight, Korean BBQ Wraps and Local ProduceMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Adorable Cafes and Dessert Spots Along East Main Street in Lititz, PAMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Related
glensidelocal.com
Arkoosh resigns from MontCo Board of Commissioners, candidates sought
Montgomery County has announced that County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh, who lives in Springfield Township, has resigned from office effective January 17. Glenside Local reported earlier today that Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has appointed Dr. Arkoosh to be the Secretary of the Department of Human Services. To resign, Dr. Arkoosh notified President Judge of Montgomery County Carolyn Tornetta Carluccio.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks commissioners recognize register of wills appointee
READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday recognized that Suzanne Myers, formerly chief deputy register of wills, has filled the vacancy of register of wills, which was created by the resignation of Lawrence Medaglia. Myers will receive a salary of $101,448. The appointment became effective on Monday,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Luzerne County ordered to release election video
The state Office of Open Records granted an open-records request and ordered Luzerne County to release video footage and surveillance of county buildings related to the Nov. 8 election. The Dec. 28 decision from the state agency gives the county 30 days to provide the video to the requester, Ben...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County seeks candidates to fill commissioner vacancy
The chair of the Montgomery County commissioners has been tapped for a state position, meaning her county position will soon be left vacant. Dr. Val Arkoosh is Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's nominee for secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. She's resigning as a commissioner, effective Jan. 17, Shapiro's inauguration...
buckscountyherald.com
Shapiro plans to nominate former Bucks DA Michelle Henry for state Attorney General
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro said he plans to nominate Bucks County’s former top prosecutor Michelle Henry to replace him as Attorney General. “Michelle Henry has been by my side as First Deputy,” Shapiro said Wednesday during a KYW radio interview. “You may remember she was district attorney in Bucks County for a period of time and a longtime public servant.”
WFMZ-TV Online
'It’s ahead of schedule' : Advocacy group reacts to Berks Residential Center clearing out
BERN TWP., Pa - It's been the focus of numerous protests for nearly a decade. “This is an amazing victory for us,” said Adrianna Torres-Garcia, with Free Migration Project, a member of the Shutdown Berks Coalition. “We are overjoyed and so happy that there's no one there anymore. It's ahead of schedule."
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church
READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown School District appoints 2 new directors
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors appointed Andrene Brown and Evelyn Santana to fill two vacant seats during a special meeting held Thursday night at the administration building. The vote was 7-0. The appointments came after the board formally accepted the resignations of now-state Sen. Nick Miller, who announced his resignation last month, and Charlie Thiel, who announced his resignation Thursday night.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading police officers connect with city schoolchildren
READING, Pa. — Reading police officers are spending time in the city's schools as part of a special program to connect with kids. At 13th and Union Elementary School on Thursday, Lt. Lance Lillis, the department's community response coordinator, was an honored guest. "They're always willing to want to...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Reading police reach out to local school
The Reading Police Department was doing some community outreach at an elementary school today. Caitlin Rearden will have more. Cumru Township Police have a lovable new officer who is aiming to provide comfort to the community. Details at 5:30.
Harrisburg set to evict homeless people living under Mulberry Street Bridge
The city of Harrisburg is ordering dozens of people living in an encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge to vacate the area by next week. Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel said the public notice flyer circulating on social media Wednesday night is accurate and that the city is planning to address the situation at a news conference on Thursday.
aroundambler.com
Shapiro nominates Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Shapiro previously served with Dr. Arkoosh on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Arkoosh via Montgomery County’s communication office issued a statement on her nomination. I am...
WFMZ-TV Online
Girardville police chief's suspension topic at meeting Wednesday night
GIRARDVILLE — Fabrizio Bivona is challenging his suspension as borough police chief. Borough solicitor Arlen Day II, Pottsville, confirmed Bivona’s suspension took place Dec. 11, but wouldn’t divulge what led to the discipline. “Due to the nature of the Bivona matter, the borough does not believe it...
WFMZ-TV Online
Halcovage defends innocence, votes no as other commissioners approve partial settlement of lawsuit
POTTSVILLE — The Schuylkill County commissioners voted 2-1 Wednesday to approve a settlement agreement between the county and the U.S. Department of Justice regarding a federal lawsuit involving Commissioner George F. Halcovage Jr. and other county officials. Halcovage was the no vote, while Chairman Barron L. “Boots” Hetherington and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton City Council considers changing parking meter hours
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night amended a bill altering the code governing parking meter hours. The legislation adds one hour to the parking meters' current hours of operation, proposing the time frame of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. The original bill proposed in December called for an 8 a.m. start time, but Mayor Sal Panto amended that to 9 a.m.
Josh Shapiro nominates former Philadelphia deputy mayor to top environmental job
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said Tuesday he wants to stick with two members of his predecessor’s Cabinet to oversee state parklands and agricultural matters. Shapiro announced his choice of Cindy Adams Dunn to remain as secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and for Russell Redding as agriculture secretary.
WFMZ-TV Online
Girardville council fires police officer, who denies allegations by borough
GIRARDVILLE — Borough council Wednesday took formal action to fire its suspended officer-in-charge, Fabrizio Bivona. After going into a two-minute executive session, council returned and unanimously passed the motion to dismiss. Bivona was hired in March following the resignation of the former chief, Fred Lahovski. After Wednesday’s meeting, borough...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading zoners deny sports bar parking in Centre Park Historic District
READING, Pa. – The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday voted to deny a request for zoning relief for an 18-space parking lot in the Centre Park Historic District. At last month's hearing, the owners of two limited partnerships requested a special exception and variances to allow an 18-space parking lot for Platinum Sports Bar, proposed at 220 Douglass St.
WFMZ-TV Online
Agreement finalized for sale of former Allentown State Hospital to City Center
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An agreement has been finalized for the sale of the site of the former state hospital in Allentown. “Now that the agreement is executed, we are starting the planning process and will begin working with City planners to develop a project that creates local tax revenue for the City and Allentown School District,” said City Center President J.B. Reilly.
WFMZ-TV Online
Investigators search Berks landfill in possible connection with disappearance of Jennifer Brown
BIRDSBORO TWP., Pa. – There is a possible development in Berks County related to the case of a missing mother from Montgomery County. It's the case of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township, who vanished more than a week ago. Sources tell our partners at WPVI in Philadelphia that...
Comments / 1