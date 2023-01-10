ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSNBC

Kevin McCarthy made a major mistake in 2021. House Dems won’t repeat it.

It’s widely understood at this point that Kevin McCarthy erred mightily in 2021 when he effectively boycotted the House Jan. 6 committee by pulling all five Republicans he had picked for the panel. His short-sighted furor followed then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rejection of two of his picks for the committee,...
MSNBC

Omar isn’t afraid of McCarthy — but his purge vows are ominous

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently restated his promise to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, claiming it was because of “her repeated antisemitic and anti-American remarks.”. In reality, McCarthy has admitted that this is retaliation for lawmakers (including some Republicans) having removed GOP Reps....
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

GOP in peril: 'Bizarro world' attacks pit Murdoch vs. MAGA

The new GOP-led House has republicans fixating on the mantra of "defund!" This push is hitting traditionally popular planks in the GOP platform -- like a strong military and strong homeland security. Some Republicans are pushing to defund the IRS. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on why the GOP is in "Groucho Marx territory" and is joined by political strategist Chai Komanduri.Jan. 11, 2023.
MSNBC

The problem with Kevin McCarthy’s new line on George Santos

It might be tempting to think conditions couldn’t get much worse for Rep. George Santos. After all, as this week got underway, the New York Republican and prolific liar wasn’t just an embarrassment, he also found himself facing local, state, federal and international investigations. CNBC also reported on...
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Rep. Schiff: McCarthy sees intel. committee 'as his political plaything'

Congressman Adam Schiff, the former chair of the House Intelligence Committee and lead manager during the first impeachment of Donald Trump, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's pledge to remove several Democrats, including Rep. Schiff, from top committees.Jan. 12, 2023.
MSNBC

See the smoking gun that might get Trump indicted: GOP chief links him to 'crime' phone call

The January 6th Report reveals an eyewitness account against Trump and builds and bolsters the Department of Justice case against him. Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel testified under oath that Trump called her and directly introduced her with coup planner John Eastman for the purpose of advancing his illegal election fraud plan, and Trump stated on the line. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber analyzes the legal implications of the evidence. Jan. 12, 2023.
MSNBC

James Carville on GOP’s new power

Since taking control of the House, Republicans have failed to act on the George Santos scandal and have pushed for cuts to crucial programs like Social Security. Democratic strategist James Carville weighs in on the power shift on Capitol Hill and how Democrats can capitalize on it.Jan. 11, 2023.
MSNBC

Why Democrats were so eager to talk about the GOP’s first bill

After a prolonged fight over who should serve as speaker, the new House Republican majority finally got to work yesterday. GOP lawmakers could’ve picked anything for their first bill, but fulfilling a campaign promise, they went with a poorly named proposal they called the “Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act.” The New York Times reported overnight:
MSNBC

N.Y. Republicans call on lying Rep. George Santos to step down

UPDATE (Jan. 12, 2024, 9:36 a.m. ET): This post has been updated to explain what would happen if Rep. George Santos resigned. Republican officials in New York want off the George Santos train. The Nassau County Republican Committee, which serves much of the freshman congressman's district on Long Island, officially...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
MSNBC

The key differences in Trump docs case vs. Biden docs case

The discovery of classified documents among President Joe Biden's vice presidential papers in a Washington office has led to yowls by some Republicans who say there is an unfair double standard being applied to Donald Trump's stash of classified documents — but the circumstances of the finds are very different. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 11, 2023.
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

The Biden administration flip flops on Title 42

According to the Biden administration, the pandemic is over — yet this same administration is expanding Title 42, a controversial Covid-era immigration policy invoked by Trump. Two experts join Mehdi to help break down what’s going on with Biden and the border.Jan. 11, 2023.
MSNBC

House Republicans vote to cut IRS funding

The Hill's Mychael Schnell joins Morning Joe to discuss the start of the new Congress and how Republicans are using their first day at work.Jan. 10, 2023.
MSNBC

Why the GOP changed the name of the Education and Labor Committee

On Capitol Hill, members of both parties often invest a fair amount of energy into renaming things. In 2004, for example, Republicans changed the GAO’s official name from the General Accounting Office to the Government Accountability Office for reasons I’ve never fully understood. This year, as a new...

