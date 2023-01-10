The January 6th Report reveals an eyewitness account against Trump and builds and bolsters the Department of Justice case against him. Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel testified under oath that Trump called her and directly introduced her with coup planner John Eastman for the purpose of advancing his illegal election fraud plan, and Trump stated on the line. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber analyzes the legal implications of the evidence. Jan. 12, 2023.

1 DAY AGO