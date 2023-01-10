Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Kevin McCarthy made a major mistake in 2021. House Dems won’t repeat it.
It’s widely understood at this point that Kevin McCarthy erred mightily in 2021 when he effectively boycotted the House Jan. 6 committee by pulling all five Republicans he had picked for the panel. His short-sighted furor followed then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rejection of two of his picks for the committee,...
MSNBC
Omar isn’t afraid of McCarthy — but his purge vows are ominous
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently restated his promise to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, claiming it was because of “her repeated antisemitic and anti-American remarks.”. In reality, McCarthy has admitted that this is retaliation for lawmakers (including some Republicans) having removed GOP Reps....
MSNBC
GOP in peril: 'Bizarro world' attacks pit Murdoch vs. MAGA
The new GOP-led House has republicans fixating on the mantra of "defund!" This push is hitting traditionally popular planks in the GOP platform -- like a strong military and strong homeland security. Some Republicans are pushing to defund the IRS. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on why the GOP is in "Groucho Marx territory" and is joined by political strategist Chai Komanduri.Jan. 11, 2023.
MSNBC
The problem with Kevin McCarthy’s new line on George Santos
It might be tempting to think conditions couldn’t get much worse for Rep. George Santos. After all, as this week got underway, the New York Republican and prolific liar wasn’t just an embarrassment, he also found himself facing local, state, federal and international investigations. CNBC also reported on...
MSNBC
Rep. Schiff: McCarthy sees intel. committee 'as his political plaything'
Congressman Adam Schiff, the former chair of the House Intelligence Committee and lead manager during the first impeachment of Donald Trump, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's pledge to remove several Democrats, including Rep. Schiff, from top committees.Jan. 12, 2023.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Reporter threatens legal action against Adam Schiff after Twitter Files bombshell
Reporter Paul Sperry is threatening legal action against Adam Schiff after theTwitter Files revealed Schiff's staff asked Twitter to ban Sperry from the platform.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
MSNBC
See the smoking gun that might get Trump indicted: GOP chief links him to 'crime' phone call
The January 6th Report reveals an eyewitness account against Trump and builds and bolsters the Department of Justice case against him. Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel testified under oath that Trump called her and directly introduced her with coup planner John Eastman for the purpose of advancing his illegal election fraud plan, and Trump stated on the line. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber analyzes the legal implications of the evidence. Jan. 12, 2023.
MSNBC
James Carville on GOP’s new power
Since taking control of the House, Republicans have failed to act on the George Santos scandal and have pushed for cuts to crucial programs like Social Security. Democratic strategist James Carville weighs in on the power shift on Capitol Hill and how Democrats can capitalize on it.Jan. 11, 2023.
MSNBC
Why Democrats were so eager to talk about the GOP’s first bill
After a prolonged fight over who should serve as speaker, the new House Republican majority finally got to work yesterday. GOP lawmakers could’ve picked anything for their first bill, but fulfilling a campaign promise, they went with a poorly named proposal they called the “Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act.” The New York Times reported overnight:
MSNBC
N.Y. Republicans call on lying Rep. George Santos to step down
UPDATE (Jan. 12, 2024, 9:36 a.m. ET): This post has been updated to explain what would happen if Rep. George Santos resigned. Republican officials in New York want off the George Santos train. The Nassau County Republican Committee, which serves much of the freshman congressman's district on Long Island, officially...
MSNBC
Rep. Swalwell torches Speaker McCarthy’s corrupt bargain with George Santos
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has embraced embattled New York Republican George Santos as a member of his caucus amid bipartisan calls for his resignation. Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell of California joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss McCarthy's inaction toward the freshman politician.Jan. 13, 2023.
MSNBC
‘Coverup Committee': Gallego blasts GOP bid to investigate the investigators
“It is a sanctioned coverup committee by Kevin McCarthy that he has sanctioned for the sole purpose of getting those radicals to vote for him for speaker,” says Rep. Ruben Gallego. “This is as if we gave the mafia the right to investigate the South District of New York Attorney’s office.” Jan. 11, 2023.
MSNBC
The key differences in Trump docs case vs. Biden docs case
The discovery of classified documents among President Joe Biden's vice presidential papers in a Washington office has led to yowls by some Republicans who say there is an unfair double standard being applied to Donald Trump's stash of classified documents — but the circumstances of the finds are very different. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 11, 2023.
MSNBC
The Biden administration flip flops on Title 42
According to the Biden administration, the pandemic is over — yet this same administration is expanding Title 42, a controversial Covid-era immigration policy invoked by Trump. Two experts join Mehdi to help break down what’s going on with Biden and the border.Jan. 11, 2023.
MSNBC
House Republicans vote to cut IRS funding
The Hill's Mychael Schnell joins Morning Joe to discuss the start of the new Congress and how Republicans are using their first day at work.Jan. 10, 2023.
MSNBC
Why the GOP changed the name of the Education and Labor Committee
On Capitol Hill, members of both parties often invest a fair amount of energy into renaming things. In 2004, for example, Republicans changed the GAO’s official name from the General Accounting Office to the Government Accountability Office for reasons I’ve never fully understood. This year, as a new...
Comments / 0