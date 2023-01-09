Did Milwaukee Election Officials Unfairly Reject Conservative’s Nomination Papers?

Read full article on original website
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wisconsin GOP Election Official Boasted Of Targeting Black Voters For Low Turnout, Leaked Email Shows
Bob Spindell, vice chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said the quiet part out loud. The post Wisconsin GOP Election Official Boasted Of Targeting Black Voters For Low Turnout, Leaked Email Shows appeared first on NewsOne.
Racine at the center of Wisconsin’s election conspiracy universe
At the Nov. 30 meeting of the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC), several people spoke during the public comment period to complain about how the recent election had been administered by the city of Racine. In early December, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), a right-wing legal advocacy organization, filed a complaint against the […] The post Racine at the center of Wisconsin’s election conspiracy universe appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Wisconsin Elections Commissioner blasted for voting comments
A Democratic member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission is calling for a Republican member who bragged about GOP efforts to suppress votes in Milwaukee to resign from the bipartisan panel. Commissioner Robert Spindell’s comments sent in an email to Republicans in the 4th Congressional District were first reported on Tuesday by Urban Milwaukee. On Wednesday, fellow Commissioner Mark Thomsen, a Democratic attorney, said Spindell should step down from the six-member commission. Thomsen tweeted that Spindell “has shown he cannot be fair and should resign.” Spindell did not return a message seeking comment.
What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes?
Thanks to the excellent reporting of Bruce Murphy in Urban Milwaukee, we now know that fake Trump elector and Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell crowed about Republicans’ successful efforts to suppress the Black vote in Milwaukee in the November 2022 elections. The quotes Murphy pulls out of Spindell’s congratulatory message to Republicans, as party chair […] The post What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Fake elector for Trump gloats over Wisconsin GOP’s success of suppressing minority voters in Milwaukee
A Republican member of Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections commission on January 11 stood by comments he made crowing about depressed turnout among Black and Hispanic voters in heavily Democratic Milwaukee, saying he would not resign as a fellow commissioner and others have called on him to do. Commissioner Robert Spindell,...
Pardon and Expungement panel helps Milwaukeeans navigate legal process
Formerly incarcerated Milwaukeeans can face many barriers when reentering society, from housing to finding a job. One way to help ease some of that burden is applying for a pardon.
Trouble at the top roils Kenosha County GOP
For the Kenosha County Republican Party, 2022 looked like something of a banner year. In April’s ostensibly nonpartisan elections, candidates with direct Republican connections and financial support won the race for county executive and a majority on the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors. The de facto GOP board majority went on to enact a controversial […] The post Trouble at the top roils Kenosha County GOP appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Vos in Milwaukee County as local funding negotiations continue
GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As budget negotiations continue at the Wisconsin statehouse, Milwaukee city and county leaders said Monday they're still confident a deal will be reached to fund local government. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos was in Milwaukee County Monday night for the swearing-in ceremony of new State Representative...
'It's disgusting': LGBTQ advocates react to suspension on conversion therapy ban
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Republican-led committee voted to suspend Wisconsin's conversion therapy ban. The practice allows social workers and therapists in Wisconsin to once again try to change a person's sexual orientation. Republicans on the committee argue they had to act after the state licensing board enacted their own...
Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson to resign
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kirsten Johnson is resigning as Milwaukee's commissioner of health. This month marks two years since Johnson was appointed. She previously served as director of the Washington Ozaukee Health Department. Johnson is the fifth person to lead Milwaukee's health department since 2018. The turnover began...
'Highly contagious' COVID variant headed to Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The XBB.1.5 COVID variant is easy to catch, and easy to spread, according to local health officials. Doctor Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, says the variant is hitting the US east coast right now, but will soon reach Wisconsin. "There's no doubt...
Lawmakers propose lowering felony threshold to deter thieves
GRAFTON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing to make it easier to charge thieves with a felony. Currently, Wisconsin law says a thief needs to steal at least $2,500 worth of merchandise before they could be charged with a felony. State Senator Andre Jacque is part of a proposal...
Cases dismissed 'weekly' in Milwaukee County, witnesses not testifying
MILWAUKEE — WISN 12 News Investigates first reported on the signaturebond release of accused shooter Lemont Siller last week. Siller is one of five people charged in a shooting on Water Street and Juneau Avenue that left 17 people shot in Milwaukee after a Bucks playoff game last May.
Bail Set for Illegal Immigrant Accused in Horrific Milwaukee Drunk Driving Crash
A Special Olympian died and his mother is paralyzed from the neck down. He and his elderly parents were on their way to church early Sunday morning. Felix-Avendano is not a citizen, a report confirms. A source says he is in the country illegally, a fact the other media are ignoring.
'We are talking about a mail theft epidemic': Postal crime on the rise in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wednesday, Jan. 11, police confirmed blue collection boxes were broken into in Wauwatosa and Shorewood in the last two weeks. Shorewood police said a joint task force investigation is underway in Milwaukee County. Officers throughout Milwaukee County are calling these mailbox break-ins crimes of opportunity. The...
Serious crime in Milwaukee down 15%, homicides still trend upwards
MILWAUKEE — Serious crime in Milwaukee is down a combined 15% in 2022. However, one crime category continues to break grim records. Milwaukee registered 214 homicides in 2022. It's up 11% from 2021. "There are some positive trends that emerged in 2022, but I'm not here to celebrate," Milwaukee...
Jackson Park Boathouse To Become Open-Air Pavilion » Urban Milwaukee
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. The Jackson Park Boathouse will be redeveloped as a pavilion as part of a larger flood mitigation project in the park being undertaken by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD). The overall project is focused on removing concrete from...
Milwaukee County sells 90 lots for single family homes
Milwaukee County sells 90 lots for single family homes. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Celebrates City Zoning Committee Moving Forward the Sale of 90 Lots for Single Family Homes in the King Park Neighborhood. The City of Milwaukee Common Council Zoning, Neighborhood and Development Committee on Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2023)...
53rd and Congress shooting, Milwaukee woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 11. The shooting happened near 53rd and Congress around 5:15 p.m. Police said the 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360;...
South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
