Kate Middleton feels "hurt and disappointed" with all the bombshell revelations Prince Harry made in his memoir, Spare. A royal insider tells ET that the Princess of Wales feels that way because she believes "private matters had been made public." What's more, the royal insider says Middleton's disappointment is accentuated by the fact Harry had always described his sister-in-law as the sister he never had, but in Spare he acknowledges that his wife, Meghan Markle, and Kate's relationship never really took off.

1 DAY AGO