WUSA

Prince Harry Says He Fact Checks 'The Crown' While He Watches It

Prince Harry wants to make sure The Crown has its facts straight. The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex, who has a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix and who recently starred in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, spoke with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday's The Late Show about the Netflix royal drama. "Yes,...
WUSA

How Kate Middleton Feels About Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare'

Kate Middleton feels "hurt and disappointed" with all the bombshell revelations Prince Harry made in his memoir, Spare. A royal insider tells ET that the Princess of Wales feels that way because she believes "private matters had been made public." What's more, the royal insider says Middleton's disappointment is accentuated by the fact Harry had always described his sister-in-law as the sister he never had, but in Spare he acknowledges that his wife, Meghan Markle, and Kate's relationship never really took off.
Popculture

Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
WUSA

Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Boyfriend Cordae

Naomi Osaka is going to be a mom! The 25-year-old tennis star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she's pregnant with her first child. Osaka shares her baby on the way with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, ET confirms. In her post announcing the happy news, Osaka, who began...

