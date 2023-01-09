Three people have been charged for their roles in the murder of a South Bend woman. On January 2nd, police were called to a home in the 800 block of Ashland Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 46 year old Rachel Havrick suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 25 year old Ddrea Bostic and 20 year old Devon Briggs with murder for their roles in Havrick’s death. 30 year old Erica Elie was charged with Assisting a Criminal. Bostic is being held without bond at the St. Joseph County Jail. Briggs is in jail and expected to be arraigned tomorrow.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO