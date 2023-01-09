Read full article on original website
wvpe.org
Autopsy results confirm cause of death for the brother of Elkhart’s mayor
Michigan State Police say results of an autopsy confirm the cause of death for the brother of Elkhart’s mayor was drowning. 70 year old Garvin Roberson was reported missing on Nov. 28. He was found dead inside his vehicle on Dec. 2. It was submerged in water near Sturgis. Police say there were no other injuries found. Garvin was the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson.
wvpe.org
Three people arrested and charged for the murder of a South Bend woman
Three people have been charged for their roles in the murder of a South Bend woman. On January 2nd, police were called to a home in the 800 block of Ashland Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 46 year old Rachel Havrick suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 25 year old Ddrea Bostic and 20 year old Devon Briggs with murder for their roles in Havrick’s death. 30 year old Erica Elie was charged with Assisting a Criminal. Bostic is being held without bond at the St. Joseph County Jail. Briggs is in jail and expected to be arraigned tomorrow.
wvpe.org
Goshen man pleads guilty, but mentally ill for stabbing death
A Goshen man pled guilty, but mentally ill for the stabbing death of a car dealer during a test drive. 23-year-old Samuel Byfield will be sentenced next month for the death of 73-year-old Wayne Bontrager. It happened in February of 2022 when Bontrager was stabbed multiple times. He died more than three weeks later. Bontrager and Byfield were on a test drive in a vehicle from Bontrager's used car lot. Police say after the stabbing near Goshen, Byfield drove to an area just west of Middlebury where he ran off before being captured.
