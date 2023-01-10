Phish announce a short April 2023 west coast tour with their first-ever three-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in LA and three nights at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley. After completing their highly acclaimed 2022 New Year’s Eve sold-out run at Madison Square Garden with a spectacular midnight show that ushered in the new year, Phish is announcing a short west coast tour in April. Starting in Seattle, Phish will perform for two nights at the Climate Pledge Arena before heading down to Berkeley, where they will play for three nights at the Greek Theatre. The band will then perform their first-ever three-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles to cap off this run of shows.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO