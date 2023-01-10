Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Music News
Who Pays the Fastest in the Music Industry? A Look at Create Music Group’s One-Month Artist Payment Turnarounds
Long payment cycles have remained endemic in the music industry. While some streaming platforms like YouTube pay royalties monthly, many labels haven’t allowed that swiftness to trickle down to artists. Against that backdrop, Create Music Group is giving artists more insights and more money for their work — and paying it out faster.
Digital Music News
TikTok Inks Licensing Pact with Rotana Music Group to Access Roster of Arab Artists
TikTok has inked a licensing pact with Rotana Music Group to access its impressive roster of Arab artists. Rotana Music Group has inked a deal with TikTok to enable the short-form video platform to access Rotana’s catalog of Arab music. Rotana’s portfolio includes many of the most prominent artists across one of the most rapidly-growing markets in the music industry.
Digital Music News
Dr. Dre Selling Catalog Rights to Universal Music Group, Shamrock in Reported $200 Million-Plus Deal
Dr. Dre has reportedly sold a sizable chunk of his music rights — at a juicy multiple — to Shamrock Holdings and Universal Music Group. Outrageous music IP acquisition deals ground to a halt last year — though not entirely. The tail end of ’22 featured rumors of a high-priced deal between Justin Bieber and the Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Song Capital. Now, those who ‘forgot about Dre’ in the IP acquisition frenzy are being reminded of his lucrative catalog holdings.
Digital Music News
Bonnaroo Announces Over 100-Act 2023 Lineup — Headliners Include Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and the Foo Fighters
Organizers have officially revealed the Bonnaroo 2023 lineup, including headliners Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and the Foo Fighters. Superfly and AC Entertainment unveiled the more than 100-act lineup for Bonnaroo 2023, which is expected to kick off on June 15th, this morning. Sponsored by companies including Verizon, Hulu (which will livestream the event), PayPal, and Corona Extra, the four-day festival has likewise booked Baby Keem (Kendrick Lamar’s cousin), Vulfpeck, Franz Ferdinand, Three 6 Mafia, Lil Nas X, Korn, Sheryl Crow, Paramore, and the Pixies, to name some.
Digital Music News
Apple Launches Business Connect – Buy Tickets & Book Hotels on Apple Maps
Apple has announced a new Business Connect tool for Apple Maps to make it easier for users to buy tickets, book hotel rooms, and make dinner reservations. Business Connect is aimed at bringing physical businesses more ways to connect with customers digitally through Apple Maps. Some of the examples Apple shares are making a dinner reservation at a restaurant through Open Table or reserving tickets to an upcoming show at a venue.
Digital Music News
Universal Music Nashville CEO Mike Dungan to Retire
Universal Music Nashville CEO Mike Dungan announces his upcoming retirement after 43 years in the music industry. Mike Dungan, the 68-year-old Chief Executive Officer of Universal Music Group’s Nashville office, has announced his retirement. Current UMG Nashville president Cindy Mabe is expected to assume Dungan’s position beginning in March 2023.
Digital Music News
UK Music Industry Sales Cracked $2.4 Billion During 2022 As Vinyl Outsold CDs For the First Time Since 1987, Report Shows
Thanks largely to continued streaming and vinyl growth, UK music industry sales increased by about three percent during 2022 and approached £1.99 billion, according to a newly released preliminary report. This and other interesting data points came to light in an analysis from London’s Digital Entertainment and Retail Association...
Digital Music News
Bootie Brown: The West Coast Rapper Making It Big in the Music Business
On the inaugural episode of ‘The Conduit,’ host Dan Ubick sits down with Bootie Brown to discuss the rapper’s winding journey through an often cutthroat industry. The following comes from Crewest Studio, a company DMN is proud to be partnering with. “Whether it’s good or bad, it’s...
Digital Music News
Kakao Entertainment Draws Nearly $1 Billion In Funding From ‘Leading Sovereign Wealth Funds,’ Sets Sights On Global Expansion
South Korea’s Kakao Entertainment, which operates several K-pop labels, a streaming service, and more, has announced the completion of a nearly $1 billion raise fueled by “leading sovereign wealth funds.”. Kakao Entertainment, the majority owner of Seoul-based Starship Entertainment, unveiled the capital influx today, via a formal release...
Digital Music News
TikTok Launches a ‘Talent Manager Portal’ Allowing Creators’ Managers to Negotiate Brand Deals
TikTok launches a ‘Talent Manager Portal’ that allows creators’ managers to negotiate branding deals. To make it easier for brands to work with its biggest creators, TikTok has updated its Creator Marketplace to include a Talent Manager Portal, inviting talent managers to oversee and analyze brand opportunities and campaigns presented to their clients. The new service enables talent managers — with creator authorization — to access the Creator Marketplace and manage deals, negotiate contracts on behalf of their talent, handle creative feedback, and review various metrics about a campaign’s performance.
Digital Music News
John Fogerty Fulfills ‘Decades-Long Dream’ By Acquiring a Majority Stake In Creedence Clearwater Revival Catalog
After an array of companies scooped up high-profile song rights during 2022, Creedence Clearwater Revival founder John Fogerty has flipped the script by purchasing a majority interest in his famed group’s publishing catalog to kick off 2023. 77-year-old John Fogerty announced the music-IP buyout today, indicating that the transaction...
Digital Music News
Afro Nation is Landing in the US with Burna Boy, WizKid to Headline Miami 2023 Festival
Afro Nation lands in the US, recruiting Burna Boy and WizKid to headline the inaugural Afro Nation Miami 2023. Afro Nation expands to the US with Burna Boy and WizKid headlining the first Afro Nation Miami. The world’s biggest Afrobeats festival arrives at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, on May 27 and 28, 2023. The festival’s first event in the continental United States, Afro Nation Miami 2023 follows up the massively successful Afro Nation festivals in Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Ghana.
Digital Music News
Phish Announce April West Coast Tour – Full List of Dates
Phish announce a short April 2023 west coast tour with their first-ever three-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in LA and three nights at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley. After completing their highly acclaimed 2022 New Year’s Eve sold-out run at Madison Square Garden with a spectacular midnight show that ushered in the new year, Phish is announcing a short west coast tour in April. Starting in Seattle, Phish will perform for two nights at the Climate Pledge Arena before heading down to Berkeley, where they will play for three nights at the Greek Theatre. The band will then perform their first-ever three-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles to cap off this run of shows.
Digital Music News
YouTube Shorts Preps Revenue Sharing Model As TikTok Grapples With Continued Government Scrutiny
YouTube Shorts is officially preparing to implement a new revenue sharing model – a move that could draw creators away from TikTok, which continues to grapple with bans and far-reaching lawsuits in the U.S. Google’s short-form video-sharing platform just recently revealed its plans to cut creators in on advertising...
‘The Bear’ Culinary Producer Makes a Great Case for Culinary Producing
Christopher Storer created “The Bear,” but his surprise FX hit might not nail the precision of its nail-biting comedy without his sister: culinary producer Courtney Storer. Executive producer, associate producer, co-producer, sure;what exactly is required to be a “culinary producer?” At the show’s TCA winter press tour panel, the answer to that question was as satisfying as an Italian beef sandwich. “Culinary producing goes beyond just food styling, or making sure the food looks beautiful,” said Courtney, the former culinary director of Jon + Vinny’s Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. “It’s a little bit deeper into what do people look like when...
Digital Music News
Foo Fighters Announce First Non-Tribute Gig After Taylor Hawkins Death
The Foo Fighters will headline the Boston Calling music festival as their first non-tribute gig following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Also headlining the annual three-day music festival are Paramore and the Lumineers. The Boston Calling festival happens Memorial Day Weekend on May 26-28. The Foo Fighters will headline the first night of the festival, followed by the Lumineers on May 27 and Paramore on the final day of the festival.
Digital Music News
Eminem Turned Down $9 Million to Perform at the World Cup, 50 Cent Claims
Eminem turned down $9 million to perform at the World Cup, 50 Cent claims. 50 Cent recently revealed that he and Eminem received an offer of $9 million to perform at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, but Eminem turned it down. During an interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood on LA’s Real 92.3, 50 Cent explained that following their appearance during last year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, FIFA World Cup event organizers approached the pair with an offer to perform — a single performance for millions of dollars.
Comments / 0