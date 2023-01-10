Coronation Street spoilers: Summer Spellman in kidnap horror

Mike panics when he finds Summer Spellman unconscious in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Aaron and Billy are worried that they can’t get hold of Summer so Aaron heads over to Mike’s house but he’s suspicious when Mike says she has gone shopping with Esther. Mike finally unlocks the nursery door and he’s horrified to find Summer unconscious. Suddenly Esther arrives and demands to know what on earth’s going on. She calls an ambulance while Mike spins her a tale about Summer trying to back out of the surrogacy plan and how he detained her in the hope he could change her mind.

In the hospital, Aggie overhears Mike giving a false name for Summer and she contacts Billy, who arrives with Paul and demands some answers…

Sam finds Hope in the café listening to her John Stape cassette and she explains that by hearing her Dad’s voice, she hopes to get to know him better. But she’s devastated when back at home the tape unspools. Tyrone manages to sort it out but when he presses play he and Fiz are horrified as John Stape’s voice fills the room.

Later, Sam explains how Hope listens to the tape of her Dad in a bid to get to know him. How will they react?

A horrified Fiz listens to John's voice. (Image credit: ITV)

At No.1, Daniel takes delivery of another bunch of flowers and glancing at the card, demands Daisy tell him who Justin might be. Daisy messages Justin and tells him to leave her alone once and for all.

Daisy is in Daniel's bad books. (Image credit: ITV)

Leanne’s furious when Jacob fails to show up for work and a guilty Nick keeps his counsel. When Amy reveals that Jacob has gone and they broke up because he’s drug dealing again, Leanne’s furious whilst Simon reckons she’s had a lucky escape.

When Carla finds out from Leanne and Simon that Jacob is drug dealing again, she’s surprised and dismayed in equal measure.

When Stephen finds Rita struggling with some bags for the charity shop, he offers to take them in Audrey’s car for her. Rita’s grateful whilst Jenny’s impressed at his kindness.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.