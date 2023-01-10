ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Coronation Street spoilers: MURDER on the cobbles as Stephen Reid kills again

By Ellen Markwardt
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cd3s4_0k99uyVH00

Stephen Reid kills Teddy in a bid to keep his secrets safe in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

In the Rover’s, Jenny’s ears prick up whilst Tim’s horrified when Elaine confides how she gave Stephen Reid £12k and since then he’s cooled towards her.

In the café, Teddy agrees to abandon his trip and Stephen is relieved. But when Billy says something to Teddy it triggers a memory and as Stephen heads out of the factory, Teddy approaches him and revealing that he now remembers everything, accuses Stephen of having done something to Leo.

Teddy grows angry, revealing that he remembers every word of their conversation before the accident. Stephen leads him into the factory, suggesting they can talk inside.

In the office, Teddy accuses Stephen of doing everything he can to stop him from going to Canada because in truth he killed Leo in a bid to have Jenny for himself. When Teddy vows to report him to the police, Stephen whacks him over the head and kills him instantly!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vLaJa_0k99uyVH00

Teddy is killed by Stephen, but how will the killer get rid of the body? (Image credit: ITV)

When a delivery man calls in with another bouquet for Daisy from Justin, her heart sinks and she puts a post on social media warning other women about the DJ. When an angry DJ Teativo calls at the Rovers and demands Daisy take down her damaging post, Daisy’s horrified to discover she targeted the wrong person and has no idea who Justin is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43PV56_0k99uyVH00

Daisy comes face to face with the DJ. (Image credit: ITV)

Michael calls at No.5 and handing Gemma £60, asks her to mind Glory for the day. As Gemma shoves the cash in her wedding fund tin, she can’t believe her luck and decides she is going to offer BSL-friendly childminding services.

Fiz and Tyrone return home hoping for an afternoon lie down, but the mood is broken when they discover the house smells of chinchilla poo.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.

Comments / 0

Related
Ceebla Cuud

A Millionaire Family Man With 3 Grown up Sons Found Out He Is Sterile

“I still see what the boys are doing on Facebook and it’s heart-wrenching. It’s all been taken away from me.”. Richard Mason and Kate Mason were married for 20 years and had three sons. Although the breakup of his marriage was a major setback, it wasn’t the worst thing that happened to him. At 55 years old, he was told he had cystic fibrosis, a lung ailment that made it hard for him to breathe. It was bad enough that he had a serious health problem, but his diagnosis showed that his ex-wife had kept a secret from him the whole time they were married. Mason recognized that he might not know his family as well as he believed he did as her secret began to unravel.
Decider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy