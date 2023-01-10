Coronation Street spoilers: Paul Foreman kills Mike?

A furious Paul Foreman pushes Mike into a nasty fall in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Paul Foreman, Billy and Aaron are furious when the police officer tells them that Mike and Esther have accused Summer of lying about being pregnant to extort money from them in exchange for the baby.

Later, Todd and Paul are horrified to find Mike at Summer’s bedside. As Mike hurries out an angry Paul goes after him.

As Mike approaches his front door, he finds himself confronted by Paul and Todd and when Paul sees red he shoves him hard. Mike falls, hitting his head on a plant pot and the pair stare at his motionless body horrified. Has Paul killed Mike?

Paul Foreman sees red and pushes Mike. (Image credit: ITV)

Damon suggests to Nick and Leanne they should all come up with some new ideas to improve business. Leanne’s won over whilst Nick’s wary.

When Ryan reveals that according to his mate in Ibiza, Damon is a known drug dealer and once put a rival club owner in hospital, Nick’s worried sick. He confronts Damon and asserts that he won’t allow drugs in the bistro but Damon spells out that he’s no choice unless he wants Leanne to find out where the money came from.

Damon blackmails Nick. (Image credit: ITV)

Fiz and Tyrone decide that it would be good for the girls to have a pet to look after but Fiz is unimpressed when he and the girls return from the pet shop with Cilla the chinchilla. But Fiz and Tyrone watch as Hope bonds with Cilla the chinchilla, optimistic that it could be a new beginning as she’s clearly smitten with her new pet.

Have Fiz and Tyrone made a breakthrough with Hope. (Image credit: ITV)

In the Rovers, Stephen confides in Gail that he’s worried Elaine might be reading too much into their friendship. Teddy overhears and parks himself at Stephen and Elaine’s table. Elaine’s miffed at the intrusion, but Stephen’s secretly grateful. With Elaine gone, Teddy explains to Stephen that he overheard his conversation with Gail and thought he’d come to his rescue. Stephen’s grateful and offers to get the drinks in but panics when Teddy suddenly remembers something about the accident.

Elsewhere, Daisy and Daniel draw up a list of wedding guests and Daisy reveals that all her friends are fellow influencers as she’s lost touch with her childhood friends. Daniel vows to secretly track down her old friends and invite them to the wedding. Jenny reckons it’s a lovely idea but will Daisy feel the same?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.