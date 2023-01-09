Read full article on original website
A&E Roundup with a spotlight on Imagination Movers
A family-friendly band is coming to Garfield County this weekend for kids and parents to rock out to together. “Be ready to interact and experience flying toilet paper, vortex smoke rings, amazing music, lots of dancing and an afternoon well spent,” said Scott Durbin, one of the founding band members of Imagination Movers.
Friday letters: Holiday basket thanks, new MAGA’S, climate comments
Although this letter is somewhat tardy, the message of gratitude remains. The Holiday Baskets Program, run entirely by more than 300 volunteers, was once again a joyful community effort. For over 40 years, this program has provided new toys, gifts and food for people in need in our valley. The...
Future of Basalt farm still unclear after road-access question remains unresolved
The future of Basalt’s Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute remains in bureaucratic limbo after its special-use permit application got held up again Tuesday. Owner Jerome Osentowski hoped that Tuesday’s hearing would be a slam-dunk after nearly two years of back-and-forth with the Eagle County, but county staff highlighted a lack of evidence for “legal access” on Cedar Drive — the private road that leads up to Osentowski’s property and the sustainable agricultural education center.
Garfield commissioners critical of forest management approach in signing on with regional wildfire collaborative
Garfield County is on board with the new multi-agency Roaring fork Wildfire Collaborative, but not without some criticism of state and federal land managers’ approach to forest management. County commissioners on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) joining 17 other area local governments, fire districts and state and...
Obituary: Sandra Ione Barnett
Sandra Ione Barnett, 78, of Glenwood Springs, Colo., passed away to her eternal resting place on December 6, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Sandra’s calling on this earth was to care for others – which she did, with a joyful and humble heart, every single day of her life.
46th Aspen Gay Ski Week expands entertainment and event offerings
What began as an argument over two men dancing with one another in a local Aspen bar circa 1977, Aspen Gay Ski Week has morphed from informal annual meetups and parties to the biggest and most influential non-profit LGBTQ+ ski week in the world. And, its 46th year is shaping...
Obituary: Dean John Rolzin
Dean John Rolzin, 77, succumbed to a seven- year cancer battle on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Glenwood Springs Health Care Center, where he spent his last weeks with his beloved daughter, also a nursing home resident. He was born on June 29, 1945, to Marie Lehner Rolzin and Dr. Stephen A. Rolzin, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin. Attending grade school there and graduating in 1963 from Assumption High School, Wisconsin Rapids, he attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Stout in 1967. After pursuing a variety of jobs including work at architectural firms in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and Aspen, Colorado, he began his own blueprinting businesses, Western Slope Blueprinting, in Aspen. After retirement, he worked for FedEx. He was first married to Marianne Naylor and later to Sharon Neumann Rolzin, who preceded him in death in 2007. He is survived by his loving daughter, Michelle Reaves, his brother, Steve, sister-in-law, Lainie Rolzin (Plymouth, Wisconsin), niece, Stephanie Rolfs (Dan, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin), nephew, Paul Rolzin (San Diego, California) and mother-in-law, Caroline Wendt (Indianapolis, Indiana), and many cousins and numerous good friends including Carol, Joy, Wayne, Ron, Dick and Ralph. Family and friends were extremely important to Dean and he never passed up a good time. He especially enjoyed his Lehner cousins’ family events, dear architect friends’ socials, Aspen Elk Club meetings, Basalt card club games, and FedEx employee parties. He exhibited an extraordinary quest to live. A visitation will take place at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Glenwood Springs, Wednesday January 18, 2023 at 10:00 am followed by the 11:00 Memorial Mass officiated by Father Bert. In lieu of flowers, condolences and memorial donations can be sent to the Farnum-Holt Funeral Home and Crematory (farnumholt@gmail.com), 405 W. Seventh Street, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601. A memorial burial celebration will take place in August, 2023, in Nekoosa, Wisconsin.
Garfield County sheriff severs jail agreement, Pitkin inmates will now go to Eagle County
A working relationship between the Garfield and Pitkin County jails ended this week after a new sheriff took office in Aspen. Eagle County Detention Facility is the new holding place for inmates of Pitkin County who are incarcerated for more than 48 hours, such as those who don’t bond out or are awaiting trial. Seven inmates were transferred to the Eagle facility on Thursday after Pitkin County officials began scrambling Tuesday to find a new home for them.
Water and sewer rates rise annually by 2.5% — not 5%, says Rifle City Attorney
An effort to maintain fair and equitable water and sewer fees in Rifle hit a bit of an ineffectual snag this past week. On paper, the city said it was accidentally increasing its water rates by an annual 5%, but in reality it’s really only charging 2.5% more to residents each year, Rifle City Attorney Jim Neu said.
Three airports in Colorado among worst for winter travel, according to travel site
Traveling during the winter always comes with its own set of potential obstacles, especially in Colorado where extreme weather can hit hard. According to a list recently published by Hopper.com, a travel and booking website, two ski town airports and one major airport in Colorado are among the worst in the country for winter travel.
Land previously proposed as camp for autistic children under scrutiny again in Garfield County
A minor residential subdivision request for a portion of the site rejected by Garfield County commissioners in 2021 for a year-round camp serving autistic children is facing neighbor objections. Garfield County Community Development Director Sheryl Bower last month approved a plan to split a 41.3-acre section of the larger parcel...
Skier dies two days after collision in Aspen, Colorado
According to a January 11 press release from the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, a skier has died following an accident that took place in Aspen, Colorado on January 3. The skier, identified as David Turner, 70 and of Basalt, succumbed to his injuries on January 5, with the cause of death being stated as blunt force trauma.
Evergreen returns: developer proposes 60 affordable housing units just west of Rifle movie theater
Rifle City Council started off the new year once again speaking with a developer who originally proposed to build affordable apartments in downtown Rifle. Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group, which in 2021 wanted to build 50 units at Second Street, is now seeing if it can gain enough support from the city to build 60 affordable housing units on about 4.7 acres just west of Brenden Rifle 7 Theaters, directly north of U.S. Highway 6.
Wednesday letters: Traffic cameras, thanks from farm fire victims
Succinctly stated, we live in a culture of speeding. Sunday afternoon a news feed, koat tv, referenced House Bill 22 (New Mexico) using traffic cameras to issue tickets, send letters to drivers insurance companies and points on drivers license. I do think this is one way to slow down the...
Obituary: Dory Kappeli
Dory Kappeli died peacefully at 9:41 pm on the 5th day of January 2023. Her husband of 69 years, along with other close family members and friends were at her side to comfort her as she bravely faced her death. Dory is survived by her husband Werner, two sons Roger...
PHOTOS: Folks beat the snow by shredding with sleds near the Rifle Garfield County Airport
A sledding hill near the Rifle Garfield County Airport became the site of some stelllar snow busting. Trying to beat Wednesday morning’s wet snowfall, a local group of family and friends decided it was best to shred down this hill at full speed.
Obituary: Kathy Westley
Kathy Westley went to become our angel when she passed away peacefully alongside her family on Sunday, Jan 8th. She was born on April 8, 1949 and spent her childhood on the banks of the Colorado River next to the big pines just east of the No Name Tunnel. She and her amazing sister Debbie spent many hours competing with their 4H animals and working on their many 4H projects. Both Debbie and Kathy were great horsewomen who followed in their mother and father’s footsteps continuing to help 4H grow in our valley. Kathy graduated from Glenwood Springs High School in 1967 and always remained close friends with many classmates. She and her family had a very long history with the Hot Springs pool. They spent nearly every day at the pool making lifelong memories that are now passed on through generations. Kathy met the love of her life, Craig Westley, and they had a long and healthy marriage enjoying many adventures with rodeo, family Flat Tops cabin trips, and raising their son, Jess. Kathy was a wonderful mother, and she showed her motherly love to all of us who were so blessed to have her in our lives. She was a Godly woman and very strong in her Faith – she was a big part of Christian Womans Club, PEO, and the longtime host of a Bible Study group that she started in 2001. She was a prayer warrior, and she was used by our Lord to look over and protect many of us who so deeply needed someone like Kathy. She went on to join a partnership of women who started the Property Shop. Kathy had great success in her career through hard work, generosity, kindness, and the continued unwavering support of her work family – which included her Niece, Jennifer VanDyke. Kathy and Jennifer partnered to help each other over the past several years – and both so grateful and lucky to have each other to navigate the trying times of work and life. Kathy cherished the time spent with her daughter in law, Taylor – she loved Taylor so much and their time spent together will be certainly missed. Kathy was a well-respected mentor and helper to many of us – and she was very intelligent and an amazing writer. She was the one who we all asked for help when all else failed. Kathy’s biggest joy later in life was to travel with her nieces, nephews, and grandchildren Colton and Chase – as well as to travel and spend time with her sister-in-law, Raelyn- she enjoyed this very much. She fought hard and that never quit spirit will live on in all of us. We are all so blessed and thankful for Kathy to have been a part of all of our lives!
29-year-old dies in a ski accident at Powderhorn
A 29-year-old Minnesotan man died on Friday while skiing at Powderhorn Mountain Resort.
Obituary: Danielle Nicole Diaz
Danielle Nicole Diaz passed away unexpectedly on December 25, 2022. Danielle was born on July 2, 1990 to John Diaz and Nancy Terry in Glenwood Springs. She is proceeded in death by her sister Nicole, brother Dezman, her grandparents Manuel and Violet Diaz, and grandpa Hoot Terry. Danielle loved making...
This Abandoned Colorado Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
As landscapes change and industry changes, many towns and neighborhoods throughout America have become forgotten. The state of Colorado contains an estimated 1,500 ghost towns–one of the highest in the nation.
