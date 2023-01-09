Seven vehicles, a 34-foot trailer and a $100,000 collection of artifacts and fossils are part of a stash of stolen property found recently in Franklin County. Prosecutors charged five people in connection with what began with fleeing car near Eltopia West Road. It turned into the discovery of a cache of stolen property at a home and in two trailers littered with drug paraphernalia.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO