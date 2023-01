DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023-- Global leader in geospatial network construction management technology, Render Networks, has bolstered its executive leadership with the addition of Omar Ramadan as Vice President - Customer Operations. Ramadan brings more than 20 years of customer service leadership experience and joins at an opportune moment for Render’s global network operator and builder customers as the industry prepares to deliver world-class connectivity to millions more homes and businesses in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005047/en/ Omar Ramadan, Vice President - Customer Operations, Render Networks (Photo: Business Wire)

COLORADO STATE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO