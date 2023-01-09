BOSTON -- Jim Montgomery has the Bruins firing on all cylinders in his first season in Boston, guiding the team to an NHL-best 68 points through 40 games. In a few weeks, we'll see what he can do with a team full of All Stars.With the Bruins sporting the best record in the league at 32-4-4, Montgomery was named the head coach for the Atlantic Division team at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game on Wednesday. He'll be matching wits with Carolina's Rod Brind'Amour (Metropolitan Division), Dallas' Peter DeBoer (Central), and former Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy (Pacific), who has the...

