ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Warriors reportedly looking to add size, shooting at trade deadline

The Golden State Warriors have a championship-level starting frontcourt with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as the bigs, and Andrew Wiggins at the three. Behind that trio, things get thin. Right now, Andre Iguodala is subbing out Looney and the Warriors are going small. Eventually the Warriors will get Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green back healthy, but none of them have been providing consistent quality minutes off the bench. The Warriors are thin up front.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kuzma comes through in clutch again for Wizards

WASHINGTON -- The Wizards may have been missing their top-two scorers on Wednesday night against the Bulls, but they were in good hands when they needed a basket on their final possession. Tied at 97-97 with 22.5 seconds to go, Kyle Kuzma once again delivered in the clutch with a go-ahead three-point shot, sending the Wizards to a win that snapped a three-game losing streak.
WASHINGTON, DC
AOL Corp

Michael Wilbon tells John Calipari to give Kentucky basketball fans ‘the double-bird’

On Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s “Pardon of Interruption” co-hosts Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser came to the defense of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari. “John Calipari could walk on the floor in Lexington — he won’t do this; I would do this — he could give people the double-bird if he wants,” Wilbon said. “He could say, “I’ll walk right out of here. I’ll take half these kids with me.”
LEXINGTON, KY
AOL Corp

Former KU basketball star Frank Mason says he wants a tryout with the Chiefs

Long before he became the national player of the year with the Kansas men’s basketball team, Frank Mason was a star hoops player at Petersburg High School in Virginia. Basketball was always in Mason’s blood, but during his senior season at Petersburg, he caught the eye of a West Virginia Mountaineers assistant coach.
LAWRENCE, KS
CBS Boston

Montgomery named Atlantic Division coach for All-Star Game

BOSTON -- Jim Montgomery has the Bruins firing on all cylinders in his first season in Boston, guiding the team to an NHL-best 68 points through 40 games. In a few weeks, we'll see what he can do with a team full of All Stars.With the Bruins sporting the best record in the league at 32-4-4, Montgomery was named the head coach for the Atlantic Division team at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game on Wednesday. He'll be matching wits with Carolina's Rod Brind'Amour (Metropolitan Division), Dallas' Peter DeBoer (Central), and former Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy (Pacific), who has the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Kuminga's physicality will be welcomed by Warriors upon return

SAN ANTONIO -- As the Warriors adjusted their eyes to the difficulties of shooting in the famed Alamodome for Friday's record-setting contest against the San Antonio Spurs, there was a welcome sight at Thursday night's practice. Jonathan Kuminga returned to practice for the first time since sustaining a right foot...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy