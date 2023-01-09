Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Warriors reportedly looking to add size, shooting at trade deadline
The Golden State Warriors have a championship-level starting frontcourt with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as the bigs, and Andrew Wiggins at the three. Behind that trio, things get thin. Right now, Andre Iguodala is subbing out Looney and the Warriors are going small. Eventually the Warriors will get Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green back healthy, but none of them have been providing consistent quality minutes off the bench. The Warriors are thin up front.
B/R Gives Updated Phoenix Suns Trade Targets
The Phoenix Suns - along with every other team in the NBA - received three updated trade targets with less than a month to go until the NBA trade deadline hits.
Player grades: Joel Embiid returns, Sixers easily beat Pistons again
PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers returned home to host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday looking to sweep both the home-and-home series and the season series between the two teams. The Pistons were missing a lot of key pieces and it showed in this one. Philadelphia led by as many as 41...
NBC Sports
Kuzma comes through in clutch again for Wizards
WASHINGTON -- The Wizards may have been missing their top-two scorers on Wednesday night against the Bulls, but they were in good hands when they needed a basket on their final possession. Tied at 97-97 with 22.5 seconds to go, Kyle Kuzma once again delivered in the clutch with a go-ahead three-point shot, sending the Wizards to a win that snapped a three-game losing streak.
AOL Corp
Michael Wilbon tells John Calipari to give Kentucky basketball fans ‘the double-bird’
On Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s “Pardon of Interruption” co-hosts Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser came to the defense of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari. “John Calipari could walk on the floor in Lexington — he won’t do this; I would do this — he could give people the double-bird if he wants,” Wilbon said. “He could say, “I’ll walk right out of here. I’ll take half these kids with me.”
AOL Corp
Former KU basketball star Frank Mason says he wants a tryout with the Chiefs
Long before he became the national player of the year with the Kansas men’s basketball team, Frank Mason was a star hoops player at Petersburg High School in Virginia. Basketball was always in Mason’s blood, but during his senior season at Petersburg, he caught the eye of a West Virginia Mountaineers assistant coach.
Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Hoping Upcoming Road Trip Improves Team's Togetherness
With the team at a low point of the season, coach Stephen Silas is hoping that the upcoming road trip will help the Houston Rockets come back together.
Dolphins-Bills AFC Wild-Card Player Props to Target
Target these three player props for Sunday’s Dolphins-Bills wild-card game, including Josh Allen’s passing yards.
Montgomery named Atlantic Division coach for All-Star Game
BOSTON -- Jim Montgomery has the Bruins firing on all cylinders in his first season in Boston, guiding the team to an NHL-best 68 points through 40 games. In a few weeks, we'll see what he can do with a team full of All Stars.With the Bruins sporting the best record in the league at 32-4-4, Montgomery was named the head coach for the Atlantic Division team at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game on Wednesday. He'll be matching wits with Carolina's Rod Brind'Amour (Metropolitan Division), Dallas' Peter DeBoer (Central), and former Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy (Pacific), who has the...
Morant Doubles Down on ‘I’m Fine in the West’ Remark
The Warriors forward recently responded to the Grizzlies guard’s comments on his competition in the Western Conference.
NBC Sports
Kuminga's physicality will be welcomed by Warriors upon return
SAN ANTONIO -- As the Warriors adjusted their eyes to the difficulties of shooting in the famed Alamodome for Friday's record-setting contest against the San Antonio Spurs, there was a welcome sight at Thursday night's practice. Jonathan Kuminga returned to practice for the first time since sustaining a right foot...
