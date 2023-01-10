ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

New law regarding homelessness receives push back

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – House Bill 545 went into effect at the beginning of 2023 and there’s already some pushback from lawmakers and organizations. Representative Crystal Quade filed to repeal the bill on Jan. 3. The bill which is now law makes it a crime for homeless people to sleep or camp on state-owned property. “It’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Black Enterprise

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Urges Biden To End Federal Remote Work or Turn Over Government Buildings For Affordable Housing

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser calls on President Joe Biden to help resolve her city’s rise in vacant office space and lack of affordable housing. According to ABC News, Mayor Bowser urges Biden to end “work-from-home telework policies” for federal government workers or release vacant government buildings over to a new initiative to “move 100,000 new residents into the city.”
WASHINGTON, DC
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
aarp.org

Housing Resources and Help for the Homeless

An increase in the number of older adults who are becoming homeless has experts and advocates worried. Without access to consistent care, older adults who don't have a permanent place to stay often experience increases in medical issues and mental health challenges. Many homeless shelters aren't equipped for older people who may not be able to access bunk beds or may need facilities with wheelchair access. And this problem is expected to grow: A 2019 study by university researchers found that the number of people 65 and older who are homeless will nearly triple compared with 2017.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Hochul’s myopic migrant view could bankrupt NY city and state

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she didn’t discuss the huge inflow of migrants (40,000 and counting) into the Big Apple in her State of the State address on Tuesday because the problem doesn’t have “broad, statewide interest.” Huh? Earth to Kate: The downstate migrant crisis is of immense interest to the rest of New York. It’s another case of “if the city gets a cold, the state gets pneumonia.” First off: Illegal immigrants don’t all stay in the city. MS-13 and other gangs plaguing Long Island are ample testimony to that. And while Hochul won’t entertain inviting migrants upstate from the city, they’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS San Francisco

Judge denies SF's request for clarification over homeless sweep block

SAN FRANCISCO - A federal magistrate judge Thursday refused to hear a motion by the city of San Francisco seeking clarification of an order last month enjoining the city from closing tent encampments of involuntarily homeless individuals. She also declined to hear a motion by the plaintiffs -- the advocacy group Coalition on Homelessness and a number of individuals, some of them unsheltered people -- for a special master to oversee compliance with the injunction.In both cases, U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu found that the parties raised their motions improperly, each side trying to use a procedure for raising administrative matters...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Center Square

Iowa to allocate $5 million in federal funding for refugees

(The Center Square) – Iowa ethnic, community or faith-based organizations that support refugees’ economic self-sufficiency and community integration may qualify for a portion of $5 million in federal funding. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced last week a request for proposal for wraparound services to help refugees in Iowa settle and economically succeed in their new communities. Eligible services include community integration, English proficiency, digital literacy, banking and financial planning, health and wellness, the department said in a news release. ...
IOWA STATE
sfstandard.com

California To Ask Feds To Fund Cash-Strapped Transit Agencies

California is asking the federal government to help fund transit and other climate projects as it tries to close a $22.5 billion budget deficit, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said on Tuesday. In a press conference on Tuesday, Newsom announced billions in proposed cuts to close the state’s budget, including...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy