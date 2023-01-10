Read full article on original website
Related
New law regarding homelessness receives push back
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – House Bill 545 went into effect at the beginning of 2023 and there’s already some pushback from lawmakers and organizations. Representative Crystal Quade filed to repeal the bill on Jan. 3. The bill which is now law makes it a crime for homeless people to sleep or camp on state-owned property. “It’s […]
Federal judge blocks Newsom’s foolish gun law
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature passed a gun control law that was aimed at shaming a Texas law on abortion. A federal judge has now brought and end to the political posturing.
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Urges Biden To End Federal Remote Work or Turn Over Government Buildings For Affordable Housing
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser calls on President Joe Biden to help resolve her city’s rise in vacant office space and lack of affordable housing. According to ABC News, Mayor Bowser urges Biden to end “work-from-home telework policies” for federal government workers or release vacant government buildings over to a new initiative to “move 100,000 new residents into the city.”
Prisoners Get $200 After Their Release- Newsom Recently Vetoed a New Bill to Increase The One-Time Payment to $1300
SB-1304, Introduced by Senator Kamlager, is regarding the prisoner release allowance. Currently, a prisoner is paid $200 once released from prison. SB-1304 was aimed at increasing that payment to $1300. Additionally, it sought to adjust the amount annually to account for inflation. [i]
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
aarp.org
Housing Resources and Help for the Homeless
An increase in the number of older adults who are becoming homeless has experts and advocates worried. Without access to consistent care, older adults who don't have a permanent place to stay often experience increases in medical issues and mental health challenges. Many homeless shelters aren't equipped for older people who may not be able to access bunk beds or may need facilities with wheelchair access. And this problem is expected to grow: A 2019 study by university researchers found that the number of people 65 and older who are homeless will nearly triple compared with 2017.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
It’s on: Gavin Newsom, Republican lawmakers in D.C. launch a verbal slugfest
“I will continue to do everything I can to expose Newsom’s failures,” Kevin Kiley said.
What are the most interesting new laws for California in 2023?
Here are some of the most interesting new laws that take effect in California for 2023, including ones on money, health and education.
Hochul’s myopic migrant view could bankrupt NY city and state
Gov. Kathy Hochul says she didn’t discuss the huge inflow of migrants (40,000 and counting) into the Big Apple in her State of the State address on Tuesday because the problem doesn’t have “broad, statewide interest.” Huh? Earth to Kate: The downstate migrant crisis is of immense interest to the rest of New York. It’s another case of “if the city gets a cold, the state gets pneumonia.” First off: Illegal immigrants don’t all stay in the city. MS-13 and other gangs plaguing Long Island are ample testimony to that. And while Hochul won’t entertain inviting migrants upstate from the city, they’re...
Lawmakers aim to fight 'smash-and-grab' robberies with bipartisan bill to hold criminals accountable
Bipartisan House members introduced a bill to boost the coordination between federal, state and local authorities to crack down on organized crime across the nation.
Meet Marie Alvarado-Gil, Stanislaus’ new state senator; her surprising political ascent
`I’ve been hit by harder rocks and I still get up.,’ says the Democratic woman of color who will represent a white, Republican district| Profile
‘Kevin Who?’ In McCarthy’s Hometown, a Different Take on His Fate
The embattled congressman has plenty of fans at home, but they’re not exactly waiting by the TV to figure out his fate.
Were prolonged House Speaker votes for badly-needed reforms, or bad intentions? My view
The recent speaker vote is one that was dominated by leadership. Here’s more.
State Sen. Sharon Hewitt announces run for governor
Sharon Hewitt, who represents part of the Northshore in the Louisiana State Senate, launched her campaign Friday morning by posting a four-minute announcement video on her Facebook page.
Health care, housing, infrastructure on Wyden's agenda
SEASIDE — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden came to the Seaside Middle School gymnasium on Saturday for his first in-person town hall in two years of the coronavirus pandemic. “This is your time to educate me,” the Oregon Democrat said. “I want to hear what’s important to you, and no subject is off-limits.”
Judge denies SF's request for clarification over homeless sweep block
SAN FRANCISCO - A federal magistrate judge Thursday refused to hear a motion by the city of San Francisco seeking clarification of an order last month enjoining the city from closing tent encampments of involuntarily homeless individuals. She also declined to hear a motion by the plaintiffs -- the advocacy group Coalition on Homelessness and a number of individuals, some of them unsheltered people -- for a special master to oversee compliance with the injunction.In both cases, U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu found that the parties raised their motions improperly, each side trying to use a procedure for raising administrative matters...
Iowa to allocate $5 million in federal funding for refugees
(The Center Square) – Iowa ethnic, community or faith-based organizations that support refugees’ economic self-sufficiency and community integration may qualify for a portion of $5 million in federal funding. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced last week a request for proposal for wraparound services to help refugees in Iowa settle and economically succeed in their new communities. Eligible services include community integration, English proficiency, digital literacy, banking and financial planning, health and wellness, the department said in a news release. ...
sfstandard.com
California To Ask Feds To Fund Cash-Strapped Transit Agencies
California is asking the federal government to help fund transit and other climate projects as it tries to close a $22.5 billion budget deficit, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said on Tuesday. In a press conference on Tuesday, Newsom announced billions in proposed cuts to close the state’s budget, including...
Comments / 0