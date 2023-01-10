Read full article on original website
Communities reeling from multiple storms
On Jan. 8, as the third deluge in a little more than a week bore down upon the Central Coast, Pajaro Valley Unified School District closed all of its schools, a measure they said was intended to protect kids and their families from possible flooding. In Mid-County, school officials closed...
Under fairer skies, water level on Pajaro River recedes
The Pajaro River, which had neared flood stage amid the ongoing wave of storms, measured at under 26 feet in Watsonville on Thursday morning after hitting 31 feet earlier in the week.
People living along the Salinas River fearful for potential flooding
MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Hour by hour, the Salinas River continues to rise. In Gonzales, people like Jean Salcido's friend have already had to find shelter elsewhere. “He is just frustrated because, you know, he lives alone, and he wanted to want it to be safe,” Salcido said. “But he was told that he had to The post People living along the Salinas River fearful for potential flooding appeared first on KION546.
Winter storm triggers evacuations, flooding in Salinas Valley
SALINAS VALLEY — Severe winter storms have resulted in road closures, evacuation orders and water rescues over the past week due to major flooding throughout the Salinas Valley region, with possibly more rain to come this weekend. The latest storm, an atmospheric river, followed a “bomb cyclone” that lashed...
SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) In anticipation of the possibility the Salinas River will overflow and cause flooding on major access roads between Monterey and Salinas, the Salinas Union High School District and the Santa Rita Union School District has decided to cancel classes for January 12. Roads possibility impacted by flooding include: Highway 68 near the The post SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat appeared first on KION546.
Monterey and Santa Cruz County crews working to repair and reinforce levees on the Pajaro River
PAJARO, Calif., (KION-TV) - Rainwater putting a strain on the levees in Pajaro. Crews have been out overnight, reinforcing and repairing the levee. Trying to fix it because of the damages the storm has left behind. CAL FIRE drone teams from Pebble Beach have been on flyover operations this week,...
Photos: Main Street bridge closed due to flooding concerns
Monterey County Public Works officials close down the Main Street bridge from Watsonville into Pajaro above the Pajaro River Wednesday morning as the possibility of the river breaching rises. Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo said that though Pajaro has been under mandatory evacuation orders, cutting back on traffic flow will keep roadways open in case of flooding.
Highway 101 bridge over Salinas River in Soledad to remain open: Caltrans
SOLEDAD, Calif. — Rising water levels on the Salinas River are not expected to impact the bridge over the river on Highway 101 in Soledad, Caltrans said late Wednesday. The agency said the bridge will remain open. "The bridge remains sound and is higher than the forecasted river surge,"...
Atmospheric rivers, bomb cyclones and red tags: A guide to storm lingo
As storms continue to rage through Santa Cruz County, there's a hurricane of technical terms and official statements whirling across the region. In this quick guide, Lookout defines some essential words and phrases about the recent extreme weather.
Former Hollister resident brings animal search and rescue to Lovers Lane flood
Fresh from two tours spent rescuing animals in war-torn Ukraine, Ryan Okrant, a former Hollister resident and the executive director of the Animal Survival and Safety Emergency Response Team (ASSERT), returned to San Benito County on Jan. 11 to apply his resources to the flooded Lovers Lane area. After a...
Two rescued, arrested after vehicle submerges in San Benito River
Two men were arrested Jan. 10 after their vehicle became submerged underwater during their attempt to drive across San Benito River, which had become full of moving water after heavy rains, according to authorities. San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency authorities responded to Truckee Way near the Hospital...
City of Capitola Evacuation Order
UPDATE: The evacuation orders have been lifted. An evacuation order has been issued for Capitola neighborhoods with a high risk of flooding during today’s storm. If your residence is in the marked area of the map, you are under evacuation orders. While this may not coincide with the County’s...
Salinas River flooding causes evacuations and damage, search for missing child underway
SAN ARDO, Calif. — The swollen and fast moving Salinas river continued to rise Tuesday morning leading to more flooding, a levee breach and flash flood warnings, all this as search and rescue crews continued their search for a 5 year-old boy swept away in raging flood waters. In...
New evacuation orders issued in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, CA- Evacuation orders have been issued for Watsonville neighborhoods with a high risk of flooding during this recent storm. Residents are asked to evacuate immediately if their residence is within the red area on this map. City officials are encouraging evacuations, and asserting that choosing not to evacuate “puts you and your family at risk and will delay rescue operations.”
Video: Firefighters rescue 2 after truck becomes stuck in Hollister floodwaters
HOLLISTER, San Benito County -- Two people trapped in a truck as it became submerged in fast-moving floodwater in Hollister were rescued Tuesday night by Oakland firefighters deployed with a swift water rescue team.The fire department said its personnel and those of seven other local agencies successfully rescued two adults at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 595 Hospital Road in Hollister. The rescue team, deployed by the Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), arrived to find the vehicle submerged in high water and the two people trapped on top of the vehicle. Using multiple ladders and other...
Help arrives for soaked Morgan Hill residents
As the latest in a line of strong storms was bearing down on the Central Coast this week, the California Conservation Corps (CCC) sent two crews to Morgan Hill to help fill and distribute sandbags for local residents and property owners. The crews—out of Fresno and San Luis Obispo—were busy...
Flood recovery information session to be held Thursday
WATSONVILLE—The public is invited to a flood recovery information session in Watsonville today to learn and ask questions about flood recovery and insurance issues. The meeting will be held at the Pajaro Village Community Room, 739 Bronte Ave., from 4-5pm. Chief executive officer of Community Bridges Ray Cancino, Santa...
California scenes show devastation from flooding, sinkholes amid barrage of atmospheric rivers
The onslaught of atmospheric rivers continues to pummel California this week, making roads impassable, creating massive sinkholes and dropping more than a foot of rain in some places.
Santa Cruz County storm: Most evacuation orders lifted, neighborhoods recovering from flooding
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A strong atmospheric river brought several inches of rain and high winds across the Central Coast. Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding and forced hundreds of people to evacuates from their homes. >>Find your zone, here. Evacuation Orders. >>Find your zone, here. Watsonville area: CRZ-E071,...
Central Coast schools closures continue due to weather and flooding alerts
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties' local school districts have closed their schools for a fourth straight day. Here is a complete list of school districts that announced they would be closing their campuses. This article will continue to be updated as we get new information. Monterey County Salinas Union School District The post Central Coast schools closures continue due to weather and flooding alerts appeared first on KION546.
