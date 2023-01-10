HOLLISTER, San Benito County -- Two people trapped in a truck as it became submerged in fast-moving floodwater in Hollister were rescued Tuesday night by Oakland firefighters deployed with a swift water rescue team.The fire department said its personnel and those of seven other local agencies successfully rescued two adults at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 595 Hospital Road in Hollister. The rescue team, deployed by the Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), arrived to find the vehicle submerged in high water and the two people trapped on top of the vehicle. Using multiple ladders and other...

