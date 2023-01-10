ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

pajaronian.com

Communities reeling from multiple storms

On Jan. 8, as the third deluge in a little more than a week bore down upon the Central Coast, Pajaro Valley Unified School District closed all of its schools, a measure they said was intended to protect kids and their families from possible flooding. In Mid-County, school officials closed...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

People living along the Salinas River fearful for potential flooding

MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Hour by hour, the Salinas River continues to rise. In Gonzales, people like Jean Salcido's friend have already had to find shelter elsewhere. “He is just frustrated because, you know, he lives alone, and he wanted to want it to be safe,” Salcido said. “But he was told that he had to The post People living along the Salinas River fearful for potential flooding appeared first on KION546.
GONZALES, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Winter storm triggers evacuations, flooding in Salinas Valley

SALINAS VALLEY — Severe winter storms have resulted in road closures, evacuation orders and water rescues over the past week due to major flooding throughout the Salinas Valley region, with possibly more rain to come this weekend. The latest storm, an atmospheric river, followed a “bomb cyclone” that lashed...
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) In anticipation of the possibility the Salinas River will overflow and cause flooding on major access roads between Monterey and Salinas, the Salinas Union High School District and the Santa Rita Union School District has decided to cancel classes for January 12. Roads possibility impacted by flooding include: Highway 68 near the The post SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
pajaronian.com

Photos: Main Street bridge closed due to flooding concerns

Monterey County Public Works officials close down the Main Street bridge from Watsonville into Pajaro above the Pajaro River Wednesday morning as the possibility of the river breaching rises. Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo said that though Pajaro has been under mandatory evacuation orders, cutting back on traffic flow will keep roadways open in case of flooding.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
sanbenito.com

Two rescued, arrested after vehicle submerges in San Benito River

Two men were arrested Jan. 10 after their vehicle became submerged underwater during their attempt to drive across San Benito River, which had become full of moving water after heavy rains, according to authorities. San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency authorities responded to Truckee Way near the Hospital...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

City of Capitola Evacuation Order

UPDATE: The evacuation orders have been lifted. An evacuation order has been issued for Capitola neighborhoods with a high risk of flooding during today’s storm. If your residence is in the marked area of the map, you are under evacuation orders. While this may not coincide with the County’s...
CAPITOLA, CA
pajaronian.com

New evacuation orders issued in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, CA- Evacuation orders have been issued for Watsonville neighborhoods with a high risk of flooding during this recent storm. Residents are asked to evacuate immediately if their residence is within the red area on this map. City officials are encouraging evacuations, and asserting that choosing not to evacuate “puts you and your family at risk and will delay rescue operations.”
WATSONVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video: Firefighters rescue 2 after truck becomes stuck in Hollister floodwaters

HOLLISTER, San Benito County -- Two people trapped in a truck as it became submerged in fast-moving floodwater in Hollister were rescued Tuesday night by Oakland firefighters deployed with a swift water rescue team.The fire department said its personnel and those of seven other local agencies successfully rescued two adults at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 595 Hospital Road in Hollister. The rescue team, deployed by the Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), arrived to find the vehicle submerged in high water and the two people trapped on top of the vehicle. Using multiple ladders and other...
HOLLISTER, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Help arrives for soaked Morgan Hill residents

As the latest in a line of strong storms was bearing down on the Central Coast this week, the California Conservation Corps (CCC) sent two crews to Morgan Hill to help fill and distribute sandbags for local residents and property owners. The crews—out of Fresno and San Luis Obispo—were busy...
MORGAN HILL, CA
pajaronian.com

Flood recovery information session to be held Thursday

WATSONVILLE—The public is invited to a flood recovery information session in Watsonville today to learn and ask questions about flood recovery and insurance issues. The meeting will be held at the Pajaro Village Community Room, 739 Bronte Ave., from 4-5pm. Chief executive officer of Community Bridges Ray Cancino, Santa...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Central Coast schools closures continue due to weather and flooding alerts

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties' local school districts have closed their schools for a fourth straight day. Here is a complete list of school districts that announced they would be closing their campuses. This article will continue to be updated as we get new information. Monterey County Salinas Union School District The post Central Coast schools closures continue due to weather and flooding alerts appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

