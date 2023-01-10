Read full article on original website
Related
salinasvalleytribune.com
Winter storm triggers evacuations, flooding in Salinas Valley
SALINAS VALLEY — Severe winter storms have resulted in road closures, evacuation orders and water rescues over the past week due to major flooding throughout the Salinas Valley region, with possibly more rain to come this weekend. The latest storm, an atmospheric river, followed a “bomb cyclone” that lashed...
People living along the Salinas River fearful for potential flooding
MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Hour by hour, the Salinas River continues to rise. In Gonzales, people like Jean Salcido's friend have already had to find shelter elsewhere. “He is just frustrated because, you know, he lives alone, and he wanted to want it to be safe,” Salcido said. “But he was told that he had to The post People living along the Salinas River fearful for potential flooding appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County storm damage total $27 million
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A torrential downpour, landslides and flooding wreaked havoc across Santa Cruz County Monday, causing a lot of damage now mounting about $27 million and rising, according to a county spokesperson. In an unincorporated part of Santa Cruz County, the Via Del Sol bridge collapsed into...
tpgonlinedaily.com
More Evacuation Orders Lifted
The evacuation orders for certain flood areas have been lifted by the Sheriff’s Office. The risk of potential flooding is still of concern for the low-lying areas with continued weather systems in the forecast. This area is still in a warning status for potential flooding. The safety of the...
Morgan Hill Times
Help arrives for soaked Morgan Hill residents
As the latest in a line of strong storms was bearing down on the Central Coast this week, the California Conservation Corps (CCC) sent two crews to Morgan Hill to help fill and distribute sandbags for local residents and property owners. The crews—out of Fresno and San Luis Obispo—were busy...
tpgonlinedaily.com
MLK Youth Day Postponed; March to Go Forward
NAACP Santa Cruz County announces that Martin Luther King Jr Youth Day has been postponed until Saturday, Jan. 28, due to potential for heavy rainfall on Jan. 14. The MLK March for the Dream and commemorative service at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium will take place as scheduled on Monday, Jan. 16, beginning at 10 am.
SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) In anticipation of the possibility the Salinas River will overflow and cause flooding on major access roads between Monterey and Salinas, the Salinas Union High School District and the Santa Rita Union School District has decided to cancel classes for January 12. Roads possibility impacted by flooding include: Highway 68 near the The post SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat appeared first on KION546.
From the Civic to Depot Park: How are Santa Cruz's unhoused citizens holding up in the storms?
Helping Santa Cruz's most vulnerable residents, those experiencing chronic homelessness, find cover from the elements has been challenging during this historic run of extreme winter weather. An emergency 24/7 shelter at the Civic Auditorium was shut down due to what the city called "inadequate resources" and what others described as a chaotic environment. Another smaller overnight shelter that launched at Depot Park is attempting to fill the void and staffed by an organization better equipped to handle the unhoused population, observers say.
Atmospheric rivers, bomb cyclones and red tags: A guide to storm lingo
As storms continue to rage through Santa Cruz County, there's a hurricane of technical terms and official statements whirling across the region. In this quick guide, Lookout defines some essential words and phrases about the recent extreme weather.
Video: Firefighters rescue 2 after truck becomes stuck in Hollister floodwaters
HOLLISTER, San Benito County -- Two people trapped in a truck as it became submerged in fast-moving floodwater in Hollister were rescued Tuesday night by Oakland firefighters deployed with a swift water rescue team.The fire department said its personnel and those of seven other local agencies successfully rescued two adults at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 595 Hospital Road in Hollister. The rescue team, deployed by the Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), arrived to find the vehicle submerged in high water and the two people trapped on top of the vehicle. Using multiple ladders and other...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County road closures
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Several roads remain closed in Santa Cruz County after mudslides, fallen trees, floods and rain swept the area.
sanbenito.com
County rescues 23 people from Lovers Lane
Emergency public safety responders rescued nearly two dozen people and 16 animals from their homes in northern San Benito County as pouring rains and rising floodwaters engulfed homes, streets and properties Jan. 9, according to authorities. A total of 23 people were rescued from Lovers Lane, starting in the early...
Where we stand on Wednesday night: After brief dry spell, more storms headed to Santa Cruz County
After what is expected to be a brief reprieve from the rain for much of Thursday, another atmospheric river is set to hit the Central Coast on Thursday night and into the weekend, bringing with it the potential for thunderstorms, hail, gusty winds and more high surf. In Watsonville, workers rushed to repair the Pajaro River levee. The community of Pajaro was put under an evacuation order, though local officials said the river did not flood.
sanbenito.com
Rain lets up, but won’t stop in Hollister’s latest forecast
The latest weather forecast for Hollister might not include sunny skies, but some relief from the heavy downpours that have been characteristic of recent storms over South Valley might be on the way. After the latest atmospheric river on Jan. 10 cleared the region there will be an “unsettled pattern”...
pajaronian.com
Photos: Main Street bridge closed due to flooding concerns
Monterey County Public Works officials close down the Main Street bridge from Watsonville into Pajaro above the Pajaro River Wednesday morning as the possibility of the river breaching rises. Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo said that though Pajaro has been under mandatory evacuation orders, cutting back on traffic flow will keep roadways open in case of flooding.
benitolink.com
Flood at Lover’s Lane brings mandatory evacuation order
San Benito County issued an immediate evacuation notice for the 6000 block of Lover’s Lane and Lake Road in Hollister at 12:26 p.m. on Jan. 9. The road is now closed to everyone except emergency vehicles and local residents. The Hollister Veterans Memorial building is staffed by members of the American Red Cross and is being used as an evacuation center.
What to do if you're trapped inside a car in floodwaters, according to a fire chief
You should always avoid driving in heavily flooded areas to prevent getting stuck inside your car. But if you find yourself in this situation, here's what you should do:
sanbenito.com
Two rescued, arrested after vehicle submerges in San Benito River
Two men were arrested Jan. 10 after their vehicle became submerged underwater during their attempt to drive across San Benito River, which had become full of moving water after heavy rains, according to authorities. San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency authorities responded to Truckee Way near the Hospital...
tpgonlinedaily.com
Evacuations Orders Given Along San Lorenzo River
Heavy rains and runoff have prompted an evacuation order for parts of Santa Cruz County. The level of the San Lorenzo River is rising rapidly due to intense rainfall. An evacuation order means you should leave immediately. Please evacuate the listed areas immediately and move to higher ground. Remaining in evacuated areas could cause a risk to personal safety and limit the ability for medical or rescue personnel to help you. The Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for the following areas:
kion546.com
Governor Newsom tours damages in Capitola
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom met with Santa Cruz County and Capitola City leaders on Tuesday, where he toured the devastation left behind by the recent storm. Newsom walked down the wharf of Capitola along with local leaders, examining destruction left behind by Mother Nature. The governor also took...
Comments / 0