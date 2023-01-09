Read full article on original website
Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher
The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
Angels Roster News: Halos DFA Bullpen Contributor to Make Room for Brett Phillips
He appeared in 30 games with the Angels.
Former Oakland A's Fan Favorite Joins Seattle Mariners Coaching Staff
After ten seasons in Major League Baseball, Stephen Vogt is shifting from playing to coaching. Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners announced that the former Oakland Athletics catcher would be the club's new quality control and bullpen coach.
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins
The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillies acquire pitcher Yunior Marte in trade with San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The San Francisco Giants have agreed to terms on an $11.5 million, two-year contract with right-hander Luke Jackson. The 31-year-old Jackson missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on April 13. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Giants completed a trade...
Padres, Nelson Cruz agree to 1-year, $1M deal: sources
Longtime slugger Nelson Cruz has agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract with the San Diego Padres, according to two people with knowledge of the deal.
Former White Sox Pitcher Johnny Cueto Signs with Miami
Johnny Cueto was a fan favorite and performed impressively for the 2022 White Sox.
Herald and News
EXPLAINER: Carlos Correa's free-agent saga ends with Twins
NEW YORK — Forget about RBIs and OPS. Carlos Correa’s free-agent destination was decided by MRIs. At the end of the most convoluted high-profile free-agent negotiation in baseball history, the small-market Minnesota Twins ended up with the All-Star shortstop — and not the San Francisco Giants or New York Mets — because of their doctors' comfort with Correa's surgicaly repaired right leg.
NBC Sports
Belt’s wife sends emotional goodbye to Giants after Jays deal
It’s the end of an era for Giants baseball. Brandon Belt’s 12-year tenure in the Bay officially came to an end Tuesday when the Blue Jays announced they agreed to a one-year contract with the first baseman. The deal reportedly is worth $9.3 million. As difficult as it...
