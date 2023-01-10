ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Trump announces death of conservative commentator ‘Diamond’ Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk

By Namita Singh
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Former president Donald Trump mourned the death of one-half of his ardent supporting duo of “ Diamond and Silk ”, as Diamond Lynnette Hardaway passed away on Monday night.

“Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, all Americans,” wrote Mr Trump on his social media site Truth Social. “Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loves so much, North Carolina .”

Calling her the “Magnificent Diamond,” he said that her sister Silk Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway was there “with her all the way, and at her passing”.

“There was no better team anywhere or at any time!” the former president wrote, as he shared the news of the demise of the conservative commentator.

“Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious heart just plain gave out. Rest in peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!”

The daughters of husband and wife Christian evangelists, the two sisters rose to prominence during the 2016 presidential election campaign, as they changed their allegiance from Democrats to Republicans when Mr Trump announced his candidacy for the top post.

Describing themselves on their joint Twitter profile as “President Donald J Trump’s Most Loyal Supporters”, they said they love him for his honesty.

Having begun as social media celebrities and vloggers, their growing fanbase on the right and embrace of then-candidate Mr Trump soon saw them regularly appearing on Fox News and hosting a show of their own on Fox Nation, contributing short videos in which they expounded on their views.

Their “Ditch and Switch” rallying cry encouraged voters to follow their example and abandon the Democrats and Hillary Clinton in favour of Mr Trump, an important endorsement for a candidate who had done much to alienate Black voters on the road with a string of insensitive remarks on race.

“You’re living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58 per cent of your youth is unemployed - what the hell do you have to lose?” he asked the crowd in a speech in Dimondale, Michigan, in August 2016.

Puglife
2d ago

Heartbreaking to hear- Praying for silk and their loves ones and May God embrace their family and friends in this time of mourning.

22
LYNN
2d ago

I’m so sorry for your loss I’m at a loss for words 😪 My deepest sympathy and condolences to your family and friends🙏🏽💔

16
Kerry Darrah
2d ago

I loved to watch them. they was no hole bared kind of ladies. something they didn't like they told you. they loved Trump he was the Man. RIP Diamond you was that.

7
The Independent

The Independent

