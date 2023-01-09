ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

Related
opelikaobserver.com

Walk-On’s Tiger Town Bound, Now Hiring

OPELIKA — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is coming to Tiger Town. The “place to be” on game day, Walk-On’s is looking to hire up to 200 local team members for all positions — including chefs, servers, hosts, bartenders and bussers. The fun and inviting atmosphere makes Walk-On’s the ideal spot to work, while still being a part of the game.
OPELIKA, AL
auburntigers.com

Men’s tennis to begin spring slate with doubleheader on Sunday

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn men's tennis is set to begin its 2023 spring season with a home doubleheader on Sunday at the Yarbrough Tennis Center. The Tigers will open the season against Michigan State at noon CT followed by Alabama State at 5:00 p.m. CT. "As we become better...
AUBURN, AL
ClutchPoints

5 greatest Auburn football players of all time, ranked

Auburn University has been competing in football since the 1890s. Since then the program has established itself as one of the most historic programs in the sport. The Tigers have won two national championships, and are almost always competitive in the brutal SEC. Not to mention, their bitter rivalries with Alabama, The Iron Bowl, is one of the fiercest in college football.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hugh Freeze adds Group of 5 position coach to Auburn staff, per report

Hugh Freeze will bring in former Eastern Michigan defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams to Auburn as a defensive analyst, per FootballScoop. King-Williams will also work as an assistant defensive line coach for the Tigers in 2023. He will have 2 important roles on the defensive coaching staff for next season. With his experience working with defensive tackles, King-Williams will be able to focus on Auburn’s defensive tackles and the entire defensive line.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Women’s tennis to kick off spring season at the Duel in the Desert

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. – Auburn women's tennis is set to begin their spring schedule on the West Coast this weekend at the Duel in the Desert this Friday through Sunday in Indian Wells, California. The Tigers, who are ranked as the 15th best team in the country according to...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

'Locked in,' No. 21 Auburn pulls away for 82-73 road win at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – How do you win on the road? Bruce Pearl gave the blueprint in Monday's press conference. "Not turn it over, shoot it better and stop fouling defensively." On Tuesday night, his Auburn team turned it over just 10 times. They shot 49 percent from the field. And they only committed 17 fouls. As a result, the 21st-ranked Tigers went to Ole Miss and picked up a signature road victory, winning 82-73 in Oxford.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn football recruiting: 2 transfer quarterbacks find FCS homes

2 outbound Auburn football transfer portal quarterbacks have found new homes on Tuesday, January 10 — that being assumed starter but ultimately snap-less Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada, who will be going back to Texas to join the Incarnate Word Cardinals, and fellow scholarship QB Trey Lindsey, who served as a backup for four years on the Plains and now heads to the UAlbany Great Danes.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Women's tennis tabbed fourth in SEC coaches' preseason poll

AUBURN, Ala. – With the spring season set to open on Friday, the Auburn women's tennis team has been picked to finish fourth out of fourteen teams in the Southeastern Conference coaches' preseason poll, the league announced on Wednesday. The preseason poll is voted on by the women's tennis...
AUBURN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

7 things to do in downtown Opelika

Did you know downtown Opelika has so much to offer? You can easily make a fun day trip out of downtown if you know the right spots to hit. We’re giving you 7 fun, unique activities that will ensure you have a great downtown experience!. 1. Enjoy a cup...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Opelika Power Services experience delay with mail

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika Power Services had some mailing issues with their billing cycle 1 invoices. These invoices are due January 19. There will not be any late fee charges, nor will there be any disconnections for billing cycle 1. If you have not received your bill and are...
OPELIKA, AL
WKRG News 5

Tornado outbreak kills at least 7 in Alabama

UPDATE (Jan. 13): At least seven people were killed in a tornado that hit Autauga County Thursday, CBS affiliate WAKA confirmed. The deaths happened in the Old Kingston area of north Autauga County. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office reported the seventh fatality. A woman who had been reported missing was found dead on County Road […]
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic

About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Opelika police continue search for man last seen in late 2022

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department continues to search for a man missing since mid-November of last year. Jimmie Roy Smith, 68, of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Nov. 19, 2022, near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. According to police, Smith was staying at a hotel on […]
OPELIKA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy