Walk-On’s Tiger Town Bound, Now Hiring
OPELIKA — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is coming to Tiger Town. The “place to be” on game day, Walk-On’s is looking to hire up to 200 local team members for all positions — including chefs, servers, hosts, bartenders and bussers. The fun and inviting atmosphere makes Walk-On’s the ideal spot to work, while still being a part of the game.
Auburn football transfer portal DL addition unhappy with AL.com’s incorrect designation
Auburn football defensive tackle addition via the transfer portal, Lawrence Johnson, laid down the law when he called out AL.com for incorrectly listing him as an offensive lineman. The former Purdue Boilermaker quote-tweeted the local media giant on Twitter with a correction and an emoji that Emojipedia — which is,...
auburntigers.com
Men’s tennis to begin spring slate with doubleheader on Sunday
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn men's tennis is set to begin its 2023 spring season with a home doubleheader on Sunday at the Yarbrough Tennis Center. The Tigers will open the season against Michigan State at noon CT followed by Alabama State at 5:00 p.m. CT. "As we become better...
5 greatest Auburn football players of all time, ranked
Auburn University has been competing in football since the 1890s. Since then the program has established itself as one of the most historic programs in the sport. The Tigers have won two national championships, and are almost always competitive in the brutal SEC. Not to mention, their bitter rivalries with Alabama, The Iron Bowl, is one of the fiercest in college football.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hugh Freeze adds Group of 5 position coach to Auburn staff, per report
Hugh Freeze will bring in former Eastern Michigan defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams to Auburn as a defensive analyst, per FootballScoop. King-Williams will also work as an assistant defensive line coach for the Tigers in 2023. He will have 2 important roles on the defensive coaching staff for next season. With his experience working with defensive tackles, King-Williams will be able to focus on Auburn’s defensive tackles and the entire defensive line.
auburntigers.com
Women’s tennis to kick off spring season at the Duel in the Desert
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. – Auburn women's tennis is set to begin their spring schedule on the West Coast this weekend at the Duel in the Desert this Friday through Sunday in Indian Wells, California. The Tigers, who are ranked as the 15th best team in the country according to...
auburntigers.com
'Locked in,' No. 21 Auburn pulls away for 82-73 road win at Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – How do you win on the road? Bruce Pearl gave the blueprint in Monday's press conference. "Not turn it over, shoot it better and stop fouling defensively." On Tuesday night, his Auburn team turned it over just 10 times. They shot 49 percent from the field. And they only committed 17 fouls. As a result, the 21st-ranked Tigers went to Ole Miss and picked up a signature road victory, winning 82-73 in Oxford.
Auburn football: QB TJ Finley back in action with the Tigers
The TJ Finley saga continues within the Auburn football program. After winning out as QB1 in August and then going MIA at the tail end of the 2022 season, Finley is back in action with the Tigers and participating in winter workouts. Finley has had a tumultuous ride so far...
Auburn football recruiting: 2 transfer quarterbacks find FCS homes
2 outbound Auburn football transfer portal quarterbacks have found new homes on Tuesday, January 10 — that being assumed starter but ultimately snap-less Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada, who will be going back to Texas to join the Incarnate Word Cardinals, and fellow scholarship QB Trey Lindsey, who served as a backup for four years on the Plains and now heads to the UAlbany Great Danes.
auburntigers.com
Women's tennis tabbed fourth in SEC coaches' preseason poll
AUBURN, Ala. – With the spring season set to open on Friday, the Auburn women's tennis team has been picked to finish fourth out of fourteen teams in the Southeastern Conference coaches' preseason poll, the league announced on Wednesday. The preseason poll is voted on by the women's tennis...
thebamabuzz.com
7 things to do in downtown Opelika
Did you know downtown Opelika has so much to offer? You can easily make a fun day trip out of downtown if you know the right spots to hit. We’re giving you 7 fun, unique activities that will ensure you have a great downtown experience!. 1. Enjoy a cup...
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music Legend
This fall of 2023 will mark the 100th birthday of the "King of Country Music," Hank Williams, whose life and legendary career began in our own state of Alabama. Read along for a look back at his life and rare photos and video of his career, family and untimely death at age 29. (Bonus rare footage at end of article!)
WSFA
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
WTVM
Opelika Power Services experience delay with mail
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika Power Services had some mailing issues with their billing cycle 1 invoices. These invoices are due January 19. There will not be any late fee charges, nor will there be any disconnections for billing cycle 1. If you have not received your bill and are...
ACES: Whitetail deer a ‘significant economic threat’ to Alabama’s row crop farmers
Whitetail deer are a "significant economic threat" to raw crop farmers across the state — that's according to a new report from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.
Tornado outbreak kills at least 7 in Alabama
UPDATE (Jan. 13): At least seven people were killed in a tornado that hit Autauga County Thursday, CBS affiliate WAKA confirmed. The deaths happened in the Old Kingston area of north Autauga County. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office reported the seventh fatality. A woman who had been reported missing was found dead on County Road […]
$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic
About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
Opelika police continue search for man last seen in late 2022
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department continues to search for a man missing since mid-November of last year. Jimmie Roy Smith, 68, of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Nov. 19, 2022, near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. According to police, Smith was staying at a hotel on […]
alreporter.com
Rep. Oliver’s chairmanship questioned after behavior during veterans home outbreak
Alabama’s veterans homes were struck with devastating illness and death during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This was especially true of the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City. State Rep. Ed Oliver, R-Dadevile, whose district includes the Nichols home, inserted himself into the...
