Cold case arrest: Man charged in 2004 Missouri killing
ST. ANN, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder and jailed in a case that baffled police for nearly two decades — the death of a woman whose decapitated torso was found at a Missouri rest stop along Interstate 70. Mike A. Clardy of St. Louis County was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the killing of Deanna Denise Howland. He is jailed on $1 million bond. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that DNA evidence connected Clardy to the crime, and police say he confessed after his arrest. The remains found on June 26, 2004, at a rest stop in Warren County went unidentified for 12 years. In 2016, DNA samples were used to determine that the victim was Howland of Alton, Illinois.
Judges vacate $5M Geico payout to woman who got HPV in car
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Geico is off the hook for now from paying $5.2 million to a woman who says she contracted a sexually transmitted disease in a car insured by the company. The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled unanimously to overturn a lower court’s ruling that favored paying the woman. Instead, the state Supreme Court judges said Geico should have had a chance to weigh in sooner and sent the case back to the lower court. A woman identified in court records as M.O. alleged a man she was in a relationship with did not tell her before they had sex in his car that he had HPV, the human papillomavirus.
Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has executed a man convicted of killing an elderly couple and committing other crimes 20 years ago before authorities captured him in Texas. Scott James Eizember received a lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. His attorneys did not deny that Eizember had killed A.J. Cantrell and his wife, Patsy Cantrell, on Oct. 18, 2003. But they asked the Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board last month to recommend that his life be spared, saying the killings were unplanned and spontaneous. The board voted 3-2 to reject a clemency recommendation.
Kansas right pushing back more aggressively on LGBTQ rights
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Kansas legislators are pushing back more aggressively this year on LGBTQ-rights issues than in the past two years. They now propose to ban gender-affirming care for trangender youth and restrict how public schools discuss sexual orientation and gender identity. Those are in addition to the ban on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s K-through-12, club and college sports they pursued in 2021 and 2022. The measure on transgender athletes is part of GOP leaders’ agenda for this year, and Senate President Ty Masterson said he wants to pursue restrictions on how schools deal with human sexuality issues in their classrooms. Two GOP senators have introduced the measure on gender-affirming care.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders sworn in as Arkansas governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been sworn in as Arkansas’ 47th governor, and the first woman to hold the office her father once held. The former White House press secretary took the oath of office Tuesday in the state House of Representatives. The 40-year-old Republican portrayed herself as part of a new generation of leaders for her home state. Sanders won the election last year after focusing heavily on national issues and her work for former President Donald Trump. She becomes the first female governor of Arkansas. Her father, Mike Huckabee, served as governor for more than a decade.
A deeper dive into Thursday’s wintry mix
Scattered showers are expected to begin around midnight heading into Thursday morning. These showers are expected to transform into a wintery mix bring the possibility of snow, rain, and sleet to Central Missouri. Thankfully, two things are working against this incoming low pressure system to aid in safer travels for the Thursday commute.
Tracking one more mild day before rain and snow move in
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s to around 40. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 50s. Showers possible after sunset. EXTENDED: Lows fall to about 40 overnight thanks to cloud cover, but we can expect some peeks of sunshine tomorrow that will help us warm into the upper 50s with southwest winds. Low pressure moves in from the Plains tomorrow night, bringing showers likely after about 8-9:00 p.m. Temperatures should remain above freezing well after midnight, with rain changing over to a sleet mix from northwest to southeast starting at around 3-4:00 a.m. in our northwestern counties from Macon to Brunswick, and changing over to a wet snow thereafter. The back edge of precipitation looks to move through Columbia and Jefferson City between about 6-8 a.m. and completely move east of Mid-Missouri by late morning. Right now it still looks like the best chance for accumulation will be along and north of Highway 50, with a dusting possible. With warm road and soil temperatures over the last several days, I'm not expecting many impacts. Temperatures fall into the 30s for the rest of the day, with clouds stubborn to exit until evening. Friday starts off chilly with temperatures in the mid-20s, and highs in the upper 30s. The weekend is looking great as sunshine returns and highs get into the upper 40s on Saturday, and mid-50s on Sunday. Next week is looking rather active but will be warmer than average, leading to multiple rain chances. Some showers could move in late Sunday night and continue into Monday, but highs Monday should still reach the upper 50s.
UCF defeats Memphis 107-104 in double overtime
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ithiel Horton scored 30 points and UCF overcame a 42-point effort by Memphis’ Kendric Davis, defeating the Tigers 107-104 in double overtime. Davis’ 42 points is his career high and is tied for the fifth most in program history. UCF forced overtime with a last-minute 3-pointer in regulation. Memphis’ Keonte Kennedy came up with a steal and a dunk to tie the score at 87 with 15 seconds left in the first OT period. The Tigers’ Johnathan Lawson nailed a contested 3-point shot from the corner to get Memphis within 105-104 with 14.7 seconds left in the second overtime. Central Florida put the game away with two free throws by Tyem Freeman before Davis missed a potential tying 3-pointer.
